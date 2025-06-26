Inside Prithvi Shaw's Luxurious Rs 10.5 Crore Sea-Facing Mumbai Home: India's Star Batter Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw, once hailed as the next big thing in Indian cricket, is now making headlines for both his luxurious lifestyle and his quest to revive his cricketing journey. The 25-year-old recently made waves with a glimpse into his sea-facing ₹10.5 crore Mumbai residence, a stunning 4-bedroom apartment located in the upscale 81 Aureate Tower in Bandra. Scroll down to check his Mumbai house in pics:
Prithvi Shaw's Honest Confession
Shaw has publicly admitted that making “wrong friends” and being distracted by lifestyle choices have impacted his career.
Granted NOC To Change Teams
In a move to revive his domestic career, Shaw has been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), allowing him to switch teams for the upcoming season.
Fitness and Discipline Issues Raised
Concerns were raised by the Mumbai selectors regarding Shaw’s fitness and commitment, leading to his exclusion from the squad.
Missed IPL 2025 and Domestic Challenges
Adding to the woes, he went unsold in the 2025 IPL Mega Auction and was later dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad.
Luxurious Mumbai Residence Worth Rs 10.5 Crore
Prithvi Shaw lives in a stunning sea-facing home located in one of Mumbai’s most elite areas. The house is reportedly valued at Rs 10.5 crore.
Apartment in Bandra's 81 Aureate Tower
His spacious 4-bedroom apartment is situated on the eighth floor of the 81 Aureate Tower, a posh residential building in Bandra.
Massive Terrace with Private Pool
The terrace spans 1,654 square feet and includes a private pool, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea.
Lavish Interiors with Modern Amenities
The interiors feature wooden and marble flooring, soft-toned furnishings, and floor-to-ceiling windows that open up to a panoramic seascape.
Carpet Area of Over 2,200 Square Feet
The apartment itself has a carpet area of 2,209 square feet, making it both spacious and perfect for luxurious living.
Symbol of Success and Style
The opulence of the house reflects Shaw’s early success in cricket and his eye for a stylish, high-end lifestyle.
