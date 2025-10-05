Advertisement
NewsPhotosInside Ravindra Jadeja’s Horse Collection: A Glimpse Into His Equestrian World Of Marwadi Stallions - Check In Pics
Inside Ravindra Jadeja’s Horse Collection: A Glimpse Into His Equestrian World Of Marwadi Stallions - Check In Pics

A Passionate Pursuit Ravindra Jadeja, the star Indian all-rounder known for his flair on the cricket field, has a well-documented love affair with horses that dates back over a decade. This passion isn't just a hobby; it's a serene escape from the high-stakes world of international cricket. 

Updated:Oct 05, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
Ravindra Jadeja’s Equestrian Passion

Ravindra Jadeja, the star Indian all-rounder, isn’t just a cricket superstar, he’s also a passionate horse enthusiast. His love for horses started in 2010 and has grown into a serene escape from the cricketing spotlight.

 

The Farmhouse Stable

Jadeja maintains a private stable at his luxurious Jamnagar farmhouse. It’s not a commercial venture but a personal space where he breeds, grooms, and bonds with his horses.

 

The Beginning of a Passion

His journey began after visiting a friend’s riding sessions in 2010. That experience inspired him to buy his first horses and start a lifelong equestrian hobby.

 

Size and Scope of the Collection

Jadeja’s herd is intimate yet diverse. He has at least four horses, with a variety of breeds and temperaments, making it a personal and cherished collection.

 

Favorite Breeds

He favors Marwari stallions, reflecting his Gujarati roots. This love is even evident in his cricket gear, such as bats engraved with “Marwadi Stallion.”

 

Notable Horses - Lalbeer

Lalbeer, a majestic stallion, is often featured in Jadeja’s riding videos. The horse symbolizes the strong bond between the cricketer and his stable.

 

Notable Horses - Ganga & Kesar

Ganga, one of his early acquisitions, and Kesar, likely named for its golden coat, are foundational members of Jadeja’s herd and often appear in his social media posts.

 

Notable Horses - Dhanraj & “Poser” Mare

Dhanraj evokes prosperity, while an unnamed female mare, affectionately called his “forever crush,” showcases Jadeja’s playful, affectionate side toward his animals.

 

Horses as Therapy

Beyond ownership, horses provide Jadeja with peace and therapy. Riding or grooming them helps him unwind during breaks in cricket, including IPL pauses or post-series downtime.

 

A Glimpse Into Jadeja’s Softer Side

Fans adore this side of Jadeja, often commenting on his grace and poise with horses. The collection shows that even the “Rockstar” all-rounder finds joy in the simple rhythm of hooves on green fields.

All Images:- X, Instagram

 

