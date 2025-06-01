Advertisement
Inside Rinku Singh's Luxurious 6 Bedroom Aligarh Mansion; India's Star Batter Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace - Check In Pics
Inside Rinku Singh's Luxurious 6 Bedroom Aligarh Mansion; India's Star Batter Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace - Check In Pics

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is all set to tie the knot with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. The couple is expected to get married in a lavish ceremony in Varanasi on 18th November. The ring ceremony is scheduled for June 8 in Lucknow, while the wedding will be hosted at Hotel Taj in Varanasi. Rinku, known for his explosive batting in the IPL and consistent performances for India, will now begin a new chapter off the field. Scroll down and have a look at Rinku's luxurious house in Aligarh.

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Rinku Singh to Marry SP MP Priya Saroj

Rinku Singh to Marry SP MP Priya Saroj

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is reportedly set to tie the knot with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, as per multiple media sources.

Rinku's Luxurious Home

Rinku's Luxurious Home

Rinku’s dream of owning a beautiful home came true when he bought a stunning property in The Golden Estate at Ozone City in Aligarh. The 500 square-yard bungalow is a perfect blend of luxury and comfort, and it is spread across several floors.

Rinku's Dream Home

Rinku's Dream Home

Rinku Singh's journey from a two-room quarter in Aligarh to owning a 3.5 crore bungalow is nothing short of inspirational. The 27-year-old cricketer achieved his dream after his breakthrough IPL 2023 performance, where he hit five sixes in an over, propelling him to national fame.

Private Pool And Rooftop Bar

Private Pool And Rooftop Bar

One of the standout features of the property is the private pool, complemented by a chic rooftop bar, where Rinku can unwind after his grueling cricket schedule.

Six Spacious Bedrooms

Six Spacious Bedrooms

The house includes six bedrooms, providing comfort and space for Rinku's family and guests, each room designed with attention to detail.

Trophy Display Area

Trophy Display Area

A special section of the bungalow is dedicated to showcasing Rinku’s trophies and cricketing achievements, including the iconic bat he used to hit five sixes in an over against Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal in IPL 2023.

 

Stylish Interiors

Stylish Interiors

The interiors are tastefully done in neutral tones of beige, taupe, and green, creating a serene and sophisticated atmosphere throughout the house.

Modern Amenities And Elegant Interiors

Modern Amenities And Elegant Interiors

The bungalow reportedly features modern architecture, premium interiors, and all luxury amenities, reflecting Rinku’s rise to fame and success.

Emotional Connection

Emotional Connection

Rinku’s emotional connection to his new home is evident as he recalls how owning such a place was always a dream. He decided to buy the house the moment he saw it, and it stands as a constant reminder of his hard-earned success.

From Struggles to Success

From Struggles to Success

Rinku's story of growing up in a modest home with his family of seven in Aligarh adds a deeply personal touch to the success that this new bungalow represents his hard work, persistence, and triumph on the cricket field.

