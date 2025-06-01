photoDetails

english

2909320

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is all set to tie the knot with Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. The couple is expected to get married in a lavish ceremony in Varanasi on 18th November. The ring ceremony is scheduled for June 8 in Lucknow, while the wedding will be hosted at Hotel Taj in Varanasi. Rinku, known for his explosive batting in the IPL and consistent performances for India, will now begin a new chapter off the field. Scroll down and have a look at Rinku's luxurious house in Aligarh.