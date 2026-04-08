Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3034949https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/inside-rohit-sharma-s-rs-400000000-cr-dream-home-that-screams-pure-luxury-3034949
NewsPhotosInside Rohit Sharma’s Rs 40,00,00,000 cr dream home that screams pure luxury
photoDetails

Inside Rohit Sharma’s Rs 40,00,00,000 cr dream home that screams pure luxury

Rohit Sharma’s house in Mumbai highlights his rise as one of India’s most successful cricketers, featuring a ₹30–40 crore sea-facing apartment in Worli’s Ahuja Towers. Spread across 6,000 sq ft, the luxury home includes modern interiors, smart automation, premium amenities, and panoramic Arabian Sea views. Alongside his primary residence, Rohit has invested in high-value Mumbai real estate, generating steady rental income. With a net worth exceeding ₹200 crore, his lifestyle reflects strategic wealth building and elite living standards. This detailed guide covers Rohit Sharma house address, price, images, interiors, cars, and investment insights for fans and search users.

Updated:Apr 08, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Follow Us

1. ₹40 crore Worli apartment reflects elite cricket success

1/11
1. ₹40 crore Worli apartment reflects elite cricket success

Rohit Sharma’s sea-facing apartment in Worli is valued between ₹30–40 crore, placing it among Mumbai’s premium celebrity homes and symbolising his rise from humble beginnings to global cricket stardom. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

2. Located in Ahuja Towers, one of Mumbai’s most premium addresses

2/11
2. Located in Ahuja Towers, one of Mumbai’s most premium addresses

The apartment sits inside Ahuja Towers, a high-end residential skyscraper in South Mumbai known for housing top celebrities and offering unmatched views of the Arabian Sea. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

3. Massive 6,000 sq ft space offers unmatched luxury living

3/11
3. Massive 6,000 sq ft space offers unmatched luxury living

Spread across 6,000 square feet, the 4 BHK apartment provides expansive living areas, making it ideal for comfort, privacy, and hosting guests in a high-profile lifestyle. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

4. 29th-floor height delivers panoramic sea views

4/11
4. 29th-floor height delivers panoramic sea views

Located on the 29th floor, the apartment offers uninterrupted 270-degree views of the Arabian Sea, enhancing both property value and everyday living experience. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

5. 13-foot ceilings create a grand, open feel

5/11
5. 13-foot ceilings create a grand, open feel

The living room features unusually high ceilings, making the space feel larger and more luxurious while allowing natural light to elevate the overall ambience of the home. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

6. Smart home automation adds modern functionality

6/11
6. Smart home automation adds modern functionality

The house is equipped with advanced automation systems that control lighting, temperature, and entertainment, reflecting a shift toward tech-enabled luxury living among elite athletes. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

7. Balcony doubles as a workout and relaxation zone

7/11
7. Balcony doubles as a workout and relaxation zone

The spacious balcony is not just aesthetic but functional, often used by Rohit Sharma for workouts, family time, and social media moments overlooking the sea. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

8. Premium amenities elevate everyday living standards

8/11
8. Premium amenities elevate everyday living standards

Residents at Ahuja Towers enjoy access to a spa, swimming pool, mini theatre, and sky café, offering a hotel-like lifestyle within a residential setting. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

9. Luxury car collection highlights personal branding

9/11
9. Luxury car collection highlights personal branding

Rohit Sharma owns high-end cars like Lamborghini Urus and BMW M5, with custom details like his iconic 264 ODI score reflected in vehicle registration numbers. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

10. Strategic real estate investments ensure long-term wealth

10/11
10. Strategic real estate investments ensure long-term wealth

Beyond his main residence, Rohit owns rental properties in Lower Parel, generating steady income and showcasing a calculated approach to wealth creation beyond cricket earnings. Photo Credit - X

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2026Rohit Sharma houseRohit Sharma house addressRohit Sharma house MumbaiRohit Sharma Worli house
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
 Love long Bike rides? Here are the seven must-take bike circuits in India
camera icon7
title
Statue of Unity
Ranked: Tallest statues in the world and their height in feet
camera icon7
title
World Health Day 2026
World Health Day 2026: From Arjun Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood celebs who promote healthier lifestyle
camera icon7
title
Jeetendra
Happy Birthday Jeetendra: A look at Bollywood’s 'Jumping Jack', his IMPRESSIVE net worth, iconic films and legacy
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026
Nashpreet Singh Kaur: IPL 2026’s viral presenter redefining cricket coverage