Inside Rohit Sharma’s Rs 40,00,00,000 cr dream home that screams pure luxury

photoDetails

english

3034926

Rohit Sharma’s house in Mumbai highlights his rise as one of India’s most successful cricketers, featuring a ₹30–40 crore sea-facing apartment in Worli’s Ahuja Towers. Spread across 6,000 sq ft, the luxury home includes modern interiors, smart automation, premium amenities, and panoramic Arabian Sea views. Alongside his primary residence, Rohit has invested in high-value Mumbai real estate, generating steady rental income. With a net worth exceeding ₹200 crore, his lifestyle reflects strategic wealth building and elite living standards. This detailed guide covers Rohit Sharma house address, price, images, interiors, cars, and investment insights for fans and search users.