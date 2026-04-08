Inside Rohit Sharma’s Rs 40,00,00,000 cr dream home that screams pure luxury
Rohit Sharma’s house in Mumbai highlights his rise as one of India’s most successful cricketers, featuring a ₹30–40 crore sea-facing apartment in Worli’s Ahuja Towers. Spread across 6,000 sq ft, the luxury home includes modern interiors, smart automation, premium amenities, and panoramic Arabian Sea views. Alongside his primary residence, Rohit has invested in high-value Mumbai real estate, generating steady rental income. With a net worth exceeding ₹200 crore, his lifestyle reflects strategic wealth building and elite living standards. This detailed guide covers Rohit Sharma house address, price, images, interiors, cars, and investment insights for fans and search users.
1. ₹40 crore Worli apartment reflects elite cricket success
Rohit Sharma’s sea-facing apartment in Worli is valued between ₹30–40 crore, placing it among Mumbai’s premium celebrity homes and symbolising his rise from humble beginnings to global cricket stardom. Photo Credit - X
2. Located in Ahuja Towers, one of Mumbai’s most premium addresses
The apartment sits inside Ahuja Towers, a high-end residential skyscraper in South Mumbai known for housing top celebrities and offering unmatched views of the Arabian Sea. Photo Credit - X
3. Massive 6,000 sq ft space offers unmatched luxury living
Spread across 6,000 square feet, the 4 BHK apartment provides expansive living areas, making it ideal for comfort, privacy, and hosting guests in a high-profile lifestyle. Photo Credit - X
4. 29th-floor height delivers panoramic sea views
Located on the 29th floor, the apartment offers uninterrupted 270-degree views of the Arabian Sea, enhancing both property value and everyday living experience. Photo Credit - X
5. 13-foot ceilings create a grand, open feel
The living room features unusually high ceilings, making the space feel larger and more luxurious while allowing natural light to elevate the overall ambience of the home. Photo Credit - X
6. Smart home automation adds modern functionality
The house is equipped with advanced automation systems that control lighting, temperature, and entertainment, reflecting a shift toward tech-enabled luxury living among elite athletes. Photo Credit - X
7. Balcony doubles as a workout and relaxation zone
The spacious balcony is not just aesthetic but functional, often used by Rohit Sharma for workouts, family time, and social media moments overlooking the sea. Photo Credit - X
8. Premium amenities elevate everyday living standards
Residents at Ahuja Towers enjoy access to a spa, swimming pool, mini theatre, and sky café, offering a hotel-like lifestyle within a residential setting. Photo Credit - X
9. Luxury car collection highlights personal branding
Rohit Sharma owns high-end cars like Lamborghini Urus and BMW M5, with custom details like his iconic 264 ODI score reflected in vehicle registration numbers. Photo Credit - X
10. Strategic real estate investments ensure long-term wealth
Beyond his main residence, Rohit owns rental properties in Lower Parel, generating steady income and showcasing a calculated approach to wealth creation beyond cricket earnings. Photo Credit - X
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