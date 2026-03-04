Inside Saaniya Chandok’s Life: Business, education and love story with Arjun Tendulkar

photoDetails

english

Saaniya Chandok, soon to become Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter-in-law, is gaining widespread attention ahead of her wedding with Arjun Tendulkar on March 5, 2026. A London School of Economics graduate and certified veterinary technician, she is also the founder of the luxury pet-care brand Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store in Mumbai. Coming from the Graviss Group business family, Chandok combines strong business roots with independent entrepreneurship. Her relationship with Arjun Tendulkar reportedly developed through close family circles and long-time friendship. With the wedding approaching, online searches about Saaniya Chandok’s education, career, net worth, and biography continue to rise.