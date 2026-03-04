Advertisement
Inside Saaniya Chandok’s Life: Business, education and love story with Arjun Tendulkar

Saaniya Chandok, soon to become Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter-in-law, is gaining widespread attention ahead of her wedding with Arjun Tendulkar on March 5, 2026. A London School of Economics graduate and certified veterinary technician, she is also the founder of the luxury pet-care brand Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store in Mumbai. Coming from the Graviss Group business family, Chandok combines strong business roots with independent entrepreneurship. Her relationship with Arjun Tendulkar reportedly developed through close family circles and long-time friendship. With the wedding approaching, online searches about Saaniya Chandok’s education, career, net worth, and biography continue to rise.

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 11:42 AM IST
1. Saaniya Chandok Comes From A Prominent Mumbai Business Family

Saaniya Chandok belongs to one of Mumbai’s well-known business families. She is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group, a major player in India’s food and hospitality sector.

2. Her Family Is Linked To Major Hospitality And Food Brands

The Graviss Group operates several major brands in India including Baskin-Robbins India, Kwality Ice Cream, and The Brooklyn Creamery. Growing up in such a business environment exposed Saaniya early to entrepreneurship and brand-building.

3. Saaniya Studied At Prestigious Schools In Mumbai

Before moving abroad for higher studies, Saaniya Chandok completed her schooling at BD Somani International School and The Cathedral & John Connon School, two of Mumbai’s most reputed educational institutions.

4. She Graduated From The London School Of Economics

Saaniya later pursued higher education at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), where she graduated in 2020 with a degree in Business Management, gaining exposure to global entrepreneurship and finance.

5. She Is A Certified Veterinary Technician

Apart from her business education, Saaniya pursued certification as a veterinary technician through the Worldwide Veterinary Service ABC program. The training reflects her deep interest in animal welfare and veterinary care.

6. Saaniya Founded A Luxury Pet-Care Brand In Mumbai

In 2022, Saaniya Chandok launched Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury grooming and wellness brand for pets. The venture offers services such as grooming, skincare treatments, and specialized pet-care products.

7. She Built Her Own Business Despite A Wealthy Background

Although she comes from a powerful business family, Saaniya Chandok chose to build her own entrepreneurial path. Her startup focuses on premium pet-care services, an industry growing rapidly in urban India.

8. Saaniya Chandok’s Net Worth Is Estimated Up To $500K

According to multiple media reports, Saaniya Chandok’s net worth is estimated between $100,000 and $500,000, primarily generated through her pet-care business and related entrepreneurial activities.

9. Saaniya And Arjun Have Known Each Other For Years

Reports suggest that Saaniya Chandok and Arjun Tendulkar have been part of the same social circle for years. She is also known to be a close friend of Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar, which brought the families closer.

10. Their Relationship Turned Into A Private Engagement In 2025

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok reportedly got engaged on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony attended by close family members. The couple is now set to marry on March 5, 2026.

