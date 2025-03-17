Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Mansion – A Luxurious Peek Into Sara Tendulkar’s Lavish Lifestyle - In Pics
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in history, has built an empire both on and off the field. His success reflects not just in his sporting accolades but also in his luxurious lifestyle. Nestled in Mumbai’s elite Perry Cross Road area in Bandra, the Tendulkar family’s mansion is a stunning blend of sophistication, comfort, and grandeur. Home to Sachin, his wife Anjali, and their children, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, this Rs 100 crore residence boasts exquisite interiors, breathtaking views, and state-of-the-art amenities that redefine opulence.
More than just a lavish home, the Tendulkars' mansion is a symbol of legacy and success, offering an insight into the life of one of India's most celebrated sports personalities. From a sprawling 6,000-square-foot layout to a beautifully landscaped backyard, every corner of this residence is designed with elegance in mind. Join us on an exclusive tour as we unveil ten fascinating details about this iconic Mumbai residence. This stunning Mumbai mansion is a testament to Sachin Tendulkar’s legacy, blending luxury with tradition. Stay tuned for more exclusive insights into celebrity homes and lavish lifestyles!
1. Prime Location with a View
Situated in the upscale Perry Cross Road area in Bandra, the Tendulkar family home offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, making it one of Mumbai’s most sought-after addresses.
2. Massive Rs 100 Crore Valuation
Originally purchased for Rs 39 crore in 2007, the property’s valuation has skyrocketed to a staggering Rs 100 crore, reflecting Mumbai’s ever-rising real estate prices.
3. Expansive 6,000 Sq. Ft. Layout
The luxurious three-story home spans an impressive 6,000 square feet, featuring multiple floors, two basements, and a vast terrace, offering ample space for the entire family.
4. Elegant Interiors with Rs 25 Crore Upgrades
Sachin Tendulkar reportedly spent an additional Rs 25 crore on interior décor, ensuring a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and comfort with premium materials and customized designs.
5. Exquisite Living Spaces
The living room exudes sophistication, furnished with brown leather chairs, teak wood tables, and white and brown-themed decor, making it a visual delight for guests and family alike.
6. A Serene Temple Room
The home features a dedicated temple room where Sachin Tendulkar keeps his cricket bat as a tribute alongside religious idols, highlighting his spiritual side.
7. Private Backyard with Lush Greenery
The sprawling backyard is filled with palm trees, lush plants, and a serene pond, creating a nature-infused retreat amid the bustling city.
8. State-of-the-Art Parking Space
The mansion’s basement accommodates parking for nearly 50 cars, a must-have for a family with an elite lifestyle and an impressive automobile collection.
9. Fitness and Wellness Zone
Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, along with their father, are often spotted working out together in their private garden, emphasizing the family’s commitment to fitness and well-being.
10. Social Media-Worthy Aesthetic
From grand chandeliers to glass bridges and spacious terraces, every corner of the house is Instagram-worthy, often making appearances on Sara Tendulkar’s social media posts.
Trending Photos