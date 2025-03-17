Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Mansion – A Luxurious Peek Into Sara Tendulkar’s Lavish Lifestyle - In Pics

photoDetails

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in history, has built an empire both on and off the field. His success reflects not just in his sporting accolades but also in his luxurious lifestyle. Nestled in Mumbai’s elite Perry Cross Road area in Bandra, the Tendulkar family’s mansion is a stunning blend of sophistication, comfort, and grandeur. Home to Sachin, his wife Anjali, and their children, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, this Rs 100 crore residence boasts exquisite interiors, breathtaking views, and state-of-the-art amenities that redefine opulence.

More than just a lavish home, the Tendulkars' mansion is a symbol of legacy and success, offering an insight into the life of one of India's most celebrated sports personalities. From a sprawling 6,000-square-foot layout to a beautifully landscaped backyard, every corner of this residence is designed with elegance in mind. Join us on an exclusive tour as we unveil ten fascinating details about this iconic Mumbai residence. This stunning Mumbai mansion is a testament to Sachin Tendulkar’s legacy, blending luxury with tradition. Stay tuned for more exclusive insights into celebrity homes and lavish lifestyles!