Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2872982https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/inside-sachin-tendulkar-s-rs-100-crore-mumbai-mansion-a-luxurious-peek-into-sara-tendulkar-s-lavish-lifestyle-in-pics-2872982
NewsPhotosInside Sachin Tendulkar’s Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Mansion – A Luxurious Peek Into Sara Tendulkar’s Lavish Lifestyle - In Pics Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Mansion – A Luxurious Peek Into Sara Tendulkar’s Lavish Lifestyle - In Pics
photoDetails

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s Rs 100 Crore Mumbai Mansion – A Luxurious Peek Into Sara Tendulkar’s Lavish Lifestyle - In Pics

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in history, has built an empire both on and off the field. His success reflects not just in his sporting accolades but also in his luxurious lifestyle. Nestled in Mumbai’s elite Perry Cross Road area in Bandra, the Tendulkar family’s mansion is a stunning blend of sophistication, comfort, and grandeur. Home to Sachin, his wife Anjali, and their children, Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, this Rs 100 crore residence boasts exquisite interiors, breathtaking views, and state-of-the-art amenities that redefine opulence.

More than just a lavish home, the Tendulkars' mansion is a symbol of legacy and success, offering an insight into the life of one of India's most celebrated sports personalities. From a sprawling 6,000-square-foot layout to a beautifully landscaped backyard, every corner of this residence is designed with elegance in mind. Join us on an exclusive tour as we unveil ten fascinating details about this iconic Mumbai residence. This stunning Mumbai mansion is a testament to Sachin Tendulkar’s legacy, blending luxury with tradition. Stay tuned for more exclusive insights into celebrity homes and lavish lifestyles!

Updated:Mar 17, 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Prime Location with a View

1/20
1. Prime Location with a View

Situated in the upscale Perry Cross Road area in Bandra, the Tendulkar family home offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, making it one of Mumbai’s most sought-after addresses.

Follow Us

2. Massive Rs 100 Crore Valuation

2/20
2. Massive Rs 100 Crore Valuation

Originally purchased for Rs 39 crore in 2007, the property’s valuation has skyrocketed to a staggering Rs 100 crore, reflecting Mumbai’s ever-rising real estate prices.

Follow Us

3. Expansive 6,000 Sq. Ft. Layout

3/20
3. Expansive 6,000 Sq. Ft. Layout

The luxurious three-story home spans an impressive 6,000 square feet, featuring multiple floors, two basements, and a vast terrace, offering ample space for the entire family.

Follow Us

4. Elegant Interiors with Rs 25 Crore Upgrades

4/20
4. Elegant Interiors with Rs 25 Crore Upgrades

Sachin Tendulkar reportedly spent an additional Rs 25 crore on interior décor, ensuring a perfect blend of modern aesthetics and comfort with premium materials and customized designs.

Follow Us

5. Exquisite Living Spaces

5/20
5. Exquisite Living Spaces

The living room exudes sophistication, furnished with brown leather chairs, teak wood tables, and white and brown-themed decor, making it a visual delight for guests and family alike.

Follow Us

6. A Serene Temple Room

6/20
6. A Serene Temple Room

The home features a dedicated temple room where Sachin Tendulkar keeps his cricket bat as a tribute alongside religious idols, highlighting his spiritual side.

Follow Us

7. Private Backyard with Lush Greenery

7/20
7. Private Backyard with Lush Greenery

The sprawling backyard is filled with palm trees, lush plants, and a serene pond, creating a nature-infused retreat amid the bustling city.

Follow Us

8. State-of-the-Art Parking Space

8/20
8. State-of-the-Art Parking Space

The mansion’s basement accommodates parking for nearly 50 cars, a must-have for a family with an elite lifestyle and an impressive automobile collection.

Follow Us

9. Fitness and Wellness Zone

9/20
9. Fitness and Wellness Zone

Sara and Arjun Tendulkar, along with their father, are often spotted working out together in their private garden, emphasizing the family’s commitment to fitness and well-being.

 

Follow Us

10. Social Media-Worthy Aesthetic

10/20
10. Social Media-Worthy Aesthetic

From grand chandeliers to glass bridges and spacious terraces, every corner of the house is Instagram-worthy, often making appearances on Sara Tendulkar’s social media posts.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Sachin tendulkarSara TendulkarSachin Tendulkar houseSara Tendulkar homeSachin Tendulkar Mumbai mansionSara Tendulkar lifestyleSachin Tendulkar Bandra houseArjun Tendulkar houseTendulkar family homeSachin Tendulkar net worthSachin Tendulkar house priceSara Tendulkar luxury homeinside Sachin Tendulkar houseSachin Tendulkar residenceSara Tendulkar Bandra homeTendulkar mansion MumbaiSachin Tendulkar house tourwhere does Sachin Tendulkar liveSachin Tendulkar house interiorSara Tendulkar Latest PhotosSara Tendulkar house picturesSachin Tendulkar house addresscelebrity homes in Mumbaimost expensive houses in Mumbaicricketer Sachin Tendulkar houseluxury homes in BandraSara Tendulkar instagramSara Tendulkar viral photosinside celebrity homesArjun Tendulkar lifestyleSachin Tendulkar family photosSachin Tendulkar home location
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best K-Dramas
7 Best K-Dramas To Watch This Weekend
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission Update: Will Govt Restore Central Employees’ Commuted Pension After 12 Years?
camera icon8
title
Players Who Are Likely To Play Their Last IPL
From MS Dhoni To Faf Du Plessis: List Of Players Who Are Likely To Play Their Last IPL
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 vice captains
Virat Kohli To KL Rahul: Potential Vice-Captains For Each IPL 2025 Team
camera icon13
title
IPL
Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk To Open; Mohit Sharma In As Impact Player: Delhi Capitals’ Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025
NEWS ON ONE CLICK