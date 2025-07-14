Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad Home: A Stunning Tour Of The Badminton Icon’s Trophy-Laden Sanctuary

photoDetails

english

2931478

Step inside Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal’s luxurious Hyderabad home, where elegance meets athletic inspiration. This exclusive home tour reveals stunning interiors—from her iconic trophy corner showcasing victories at the Olympics, BWF, and Commonwealth Games, to her plush living room, artsy bedroom, and modern modular kitchen. With lush green patios, a sleek workstation, and a cozy vibe, her residence reflects both discipline and charm. Whether you're searching for celebrity home decor ideas, Indian athlete lifestyle insights, or celebrity house tours, Saina’s home offers it all. Explore the full visual tour to see how India’s badminton star lives off the court.