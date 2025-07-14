Advertisement
Inside Saina Nehwal's Hyderabad Home: A Stunning Tour Of The Badminton Icon's Trophy-Laden Sanctuary
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad Home: A Stunning Tour Of The Badminton Icon’s Trophy-Laden Sanctuary

Step inside Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal’s luxurious Hyderabad home, where elegance meets athletic inspiration. This exclusive home tour reveals stunning interiors—from her iconic trophy corner showcasing victories at the Olympics, BWF, and Commonwealth Games, to her plush living room, artsy bedroom, and modern modular kitchen. With lush green patios, a sleek workstation, and a cozy vibe, her residence reflects both discipline and charm. Whether you're searching for celebrity home decor ideas, Indian athlete lifestyle insights, or celebrity house tours, Saina’s home offers it all. Explore the full visual tour to see how India’s badminton star lives off the court.

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
1. Saina Nehwal’s Trophy Room Is a Shrine to Indian Sporting Glory

1. Saina Nehwal’s Trophy Room Is a Shrine to Indian Sporting Glory

Her trophy corner, with glass-paneled wooden cabinets, showcases medals from the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and more—making it one of the most inspiring sports-themed interiors in India.

2. Hyderabad Home That Mirrors Her Discipline and Elegance

2. Hyderabad Home That Mirrors Her Discipline and Elegance

Saina’s home in Hyderabad—the hub of Indian badminton—features thoughtful architecture, airy spaces, and understated luxury that reflects her focus and resilience off court.

3. A Living Room Designed for Comfort and Conversation

3. A Living Room Designed for Comfort and Conversation

With black leather sofas, gold-accented wallpaper, and a stunning glass chandelier, her living room is a perfect blend of luxury and homely warmth, ideal for family downtime.

4. Her Artsy Bedroom Offers a Peek into Her Soft Side

4. Her Artsy Bedroom Offers a Peek into Her Soft Side

The earth-toned bedroom, complete with a life-size wall painting and plush decor, is where Nehwal spends time relaxing, taking selfies, and cuddling her pet dog Chopsy.

5. A Sleek Modular Kitchen That’s Both Functional and Elegant

5. A Sleek Modular Kitchen That’s Both Functional and Elegant

Featuring black countertops, dark wooden cabinetry, and white marble floors, her spacious modular kitchen is a Pinterest-worthy blend of style and practicality.

6. A Lush Patio That Reflects Her Love for Nature

6. A Lush Patio That Reflects Her Love for Nature

From bougainvillea-lined walkways to wood-paneled balconies with potted plants, Saina’s green spaces reflect tranquility—perfect for mindful mornings or post-match relaxation.

7. A Well-Equipped Workstation Hints at Her Digital Discipline

7. A Well-Equipped Workstation Hints at Her Digital Discipline

Saina’s work desk, tucked in a corner of the living room, features dual monitors, cabinets, and ample storage—ideal for an athlete who knows how to organize and focus.

8. Elegant Dining Setup Next to a Mirror-Wall

8. Elegant Dining Setup Next to a Mirror-Wall

Her dark wood dining table, placed next to a full mirror wall, adds depth and grandeur to the space—blending functionality with visual flair.

9. Chopsy the Dog Adds Charm to Every Room

9. Chopsy the Dog Adds Charm to Every Room

Fans get regular glimpses of her dog, Chopsy, who adds an adorable touch to every space, making this celebrity pet lifestyle element a hit on Instagram.

10. Her Home Tour Doubles as the Ultimate Celebrity Decor Inspiration

10. Her Home Tour Doubles as the Ultimate Celebrity Decor Inspiration

From Instagram-worthy corners to rich woodwork and curated details, every inch of Nehwal’s home is a masterclass in celebrity home aesthetics—and fans can’t get enough.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK