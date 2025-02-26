Inside Sanju Samson's Luxurious 6 Crore Kerala Home; India's Star Batter Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace - Check In Pics
Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, renowned for his graceful batting and leadership skills, has made headlines once again not on the cricket field but for his opulent lifestyle. The Rajasthan Royals captain owns a stunning 6-crore bungalow in Kerala, a residence that perfectly blends traditional charm with modern aesthetics.
Sanju Samson Injury
Since Sanju Samson was not included in India's Champions Trophy squad, it was expected that he would play for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy knockouts. However, he has been absent due to an injury sustained during the fifth T20I against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
Sanju Samson Not Playing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Final
Sanju Samson will not feature in Kerala's playing XI for the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha in Nagpur. Led by Sachin Baby, Kerala are making their first-ever appearance in the summit clash and will be aiming to secure their maiden major domestic title.
Beautiful Bungalow In Kerala
Sanju Samson and his wife, Charulatha Remesh, primarily reside in a stunning independent bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Instagram Highlights
While Sanju’s Instagram showcases his Kerala home frequently, it is his wife Charulatha’s Instagram that offers a more intimate look inside their luxurious bungalow.
Properties In Other Cities
According to reports, Sanju Samson also owns properties in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, but his Kerala home takes the spotlight on social media.
Spacious Balcony
The home boasts a spacious balcony, perfect for enjoying Kerala’s serene surroundings.
Christmas Décor
One of the highlights of the home is its gorgeous Christmas décor, which was featured in a popular Instagram reel.
Exterior View Of The Bungalow
The majestic bungalow boasts a modern yet understated design with a spacious facade surrounded by greenery.
Balcony Lounge
An additional balcony lounge area is equipped with seating for guests, ideal for enjoying Kerala’s serene weather.
A Slice of Paradise
The property stands out as a luxurious yet cozy independent bungalow, offering privacy and comfort. The house is reportedly worth Rs 6 crore, making it one of the most luxurious properties owned by an Indian cricketer.
