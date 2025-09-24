Inside Sanju Samson's Luxurious Kerala House Worth Crores; India's Star Batter Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace
Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, celebrated for his elegant batting and captaincy, is making news off the field for his luxurious lifestyle. The Rajasthan Royals skipper owns a lavish ₹6-crore bungalow in Kerala, showcasing a perfect mix of traditional elegance and contemporary design.
Sanju Samson Struggle At Number 5
Sanju Samson has struggled at No.5 in the Asia Cup 2025 despite his past success as an opener. After managing just 13 off 17 against Pakistan, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate expressed concerns over his form ahead of the Super Four clash against Bangladesh, sparking drop speculation.
Beautiful Bungalow In Kerala
Sanju Samson and his wife, Charulatha Remesh, primarily reside in a stunning independent bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Instagram Highlights
While Sanju’s Instagram showcases his Kerala home frequently, it is his wife Charulatha’s Instagram that offers a more intimate look inside their luxurious bungalow.
Properties In Other Cities
According to reports, Sanju Samson also owns properties in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, but his Kerala home takes the spotlight on social media.
Spacious Balcony
The home boasts a spacious balcony, perfect for enjoying Kerala’s serene surroundings.
Christmas Décor
One of the highlights of the home is its gorgeous Christmas décor, which was featured in a popular Instagram reel.
Exterior View Of The Bungalow
The majestic bungalow boasts a modern yet understated design with a spacious facade surrounded by greenery.
Balcony Lounge
An additional balcony lounge area is equipped with seating for guests, ideal for enjoying Kerala’s serene weather.
A Slice of Paradise
The property stands out as a luxurious yet cozy independent bungalow, offering privacy and comfort. The house is reportedly worth Rs 6 crore, making it one of the most luxurious properties owned by an Indian cricketer.
