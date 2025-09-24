Advertisement
Indian cricketer Sanju Samson, celebrated for his elegant batting and captaincy, is making news off the field for his luxurious lifestyle. The Rajasthan Royals skipper owns a lavish ₹6-crore bungalow in Kerala, showcasing a perfect mix of traditional elegance and contemporary design.

Updated:Sep 24, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Sanju Samson Struggle At Number 5

1/9
Sanju Samson Struggle At Number 5

Sanju Samson has struggled at No.5 in the Asia Cup 2025 despite his past success as an opener. After managing just 13 off 17 against Pakistan, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate expressed concerns over his form ahead of the Super Four clash against Bangladesh, sparking drop speculation.

Beautiful Bungalow In Kerala

2/9
Beautiful Bungalow In Kerala

Sanju Samson and his wife, Charulatha Remesh, primarily reside in a stunning independent bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Instagram Highlights

3/9
Instagram Highlights

While Sanju’s Instagram showcases his Kerala home frequently, it is his wife Charulatha’s Instagram that offers a more intimate look inside their luxurious bungalow.

Properties In Other Cities

4/9
Properties In Other Cities

According to reports, Sanju Samson also owns properties in Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, but his Kerala home takes the spotlight on social media.

Spacious Balcony

5/9
Spacious Balcony

The home boasts a spacious balcony, perfect for enjoying Kerala’s serene surroundings.

Christmas Décor

6/9
Christmas Décor

One of the highlights of the home is its gorgeous Christmas décor, which was featured in a popular Instagram reel.

Exterior View Of The Bungalow

7/9
Exterior View Of The Bungalow

The majestic bungalow boasts a modern yet understated design with a spacious facade surrounded by greenery.

Balcony Lounge

8/9
Balcony Lounge

An additional balcony lounge area is equipped with seating for guests, ideal for enjoying Kerala’s serene weather.

A Slice of Paradise

9/9
A Slice of Paradise

The property stands out as a luxurious yet cozy independent bungalow, offering privacy and comfort. The house is reportedly worth Rs 6 crore, making it one of the most luxurious properties owned by an Indian cricketer.

