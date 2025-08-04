Inside Sara Tendulkar’s Glamorous European Summer Vacation: Boat Rides, Beach Looks & Gourmet Bites

photoDetails

english

2941047

Sara Tendulkar’s luxurious European summer vacation has taken social media by storm. From stylish beachside outfits to scenic boat rides across the French Riviera, her Instagram reel showcases the ultimate celebrity getaway. Fans were treated to glimpses of Sara’s glamorous looks, including a stunning yellow dress and chic group shots with friends. Her food choices—truffle pasta, grilled chicken, and vibrant salads—reflect a perfect mix of indulgence and wellness. With poolside views, ocean sunsets, and iconic European backdrops, Sara’s holiday highlights are trending across travel and fashion circles. This dreamy escape cements her status as a rising lifestyle and fashion influencer.