Inside Shikhar Dhawan And Sophie Shine’s Love Story: From Dubai Meet-Cute To IPL Spotlight - In Pics

Shikhar Dhawan has confirmed his relationship with Sophie Shine, an Irish professional working as a Second Vice President at Northern Trust in Abu Dhabi. The couple reportedly met in Dubai and have been living together for over a year. Sophie, who holds a degree in Marketing and Management from Ireland, has gained significant attention for her corporate success and growing social media presence. She’s been spotted supporting Dhawan at IPL matches, further fueling media buzz. Their relationship, confirmed subtly through Dhawan’s remarks and public posts, has quickly made them one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of 2025 in India.