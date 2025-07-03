Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2925739https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/inside-shubman-gill-s-3-2-crore-house-in-punjab-photos-interiors-gym-more-2925739
NewsPhotosInside Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 Crore House In Punjab: Photos, Interiors, Gym & More
photoDetails

Inside Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 Crore House In Punjab: Photos, Interiors, Gym & More

Step inside Shubman Gill’s luxurious ₹3.2 crore house in Fazilka, Punjab—a perfect blend of modern design, elegant interiors, and serene living. This stunning cricketer’s residence features a grand entrance, stylish living room, spa-like bathrooms, a personal gym, and a balcony with breathtaking views. From neutral-toned decor to a trophy wall showcasing his cricketing achievements, every corner reflects Gill’s success and refined taste. Curious fans often search for Shubman Gill house photos, location, and interior design, making his home a trending topic online. Discover how this rising Indian cricket star lives off the field in style and comfort.

Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 07:46 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Prime Location in Fazilka: A Serene Celebrity Retreat

1/20
1. Prime Location in Fazilka: A Serene Celebrity Retreat

Tucked away in the quiet town of Fazilka, Punjab, Shubman Gill’s home offers unmatched privacy and scenic beauty—making it the perfect sanctuary away from the limelight.

Follow Us

2. Exterior That Blends Tradition with Modern Design

2/20
2. Exterior That Blends Tradition with Modern Design

The house's exterior features contemporary lines and traditional charm, including manicured gardens, a grand entrance, and a welcoming façade—an ideal blend of heritage and modernity.

Follow Us

3. Living Room: Where Luxury Meets Warmth

3/20
3. Living Room: Where Luxury Meets Warmth

Gill’s living room is a neutral-toned haven with plush sofas, ambient lighting, and large windows that flood the space with natural light—perfect for entertaining or winding down.

Follow Us

4. Kitchen Goals: Sleek, Smart, and Stylish

4/20
4. Kitchen Goals: Sleek, Smart, and Stylish

The modular kitchen is equipped with premium appliances, ample storage, and a modern dining nook—ideal for quick meals and long conversations over chai.

Follow Us

5. Bedrooms That Redefine Comfort and Elegance

5/20
5. Bedrooms That Redefine Comfort and Elegance

Each bedroom, especially the master suite, is a sanctuary of calm, with deep blue walls, wooden accents, and a walk-in closet—a space that balances luxury with relaxation.

Follow Us

6. A Personal Gym Built for Peak Performance

6/20
6. A Personal Gym Built for Peak Performance

For a professional athlete like Gill, fitness is key. His home gym includes high-end treadmills, resistance equipment, and yoga space, ensuring he stays match-fit off the pitch.

Follow Us

7. Balcony Bliss: A View Worth Millions

7/20
7. Balcony Bliss: A View Worth Millions

The spacious balcony overlooking a lush garden offers a perfect escape for quiet reflection, with elegant seating that invites morning coffees and sunset views.

Follow Us

8. Spa-Like Bathrooms with Modern Fixtures

8/20
8. Spa-Like Bathrooms with Modern Fixtures

Shubman’s bathrooms are styled like luxury spas, featuring soft grey tiles, minimalist vanities, and ambient lighting—where comfort meets everyday luxury.

Follow Us

9. Trophy Wall: Celebrating Cricketing Greatness

9/20
9. Trophy Wall: Celebrating Cricketing Greatness

A dedicated trophy wall showcases Gill’s journey in Indian cricket, filled with accolades, medals, and signed memorabilia—turning the house into a living museum.

Follow Us

10. Design That Reflects Personality and Purpose

10/20
10. Design That Reflects Personality and Purpose

Every element of the home—from the pendant lights in the dining area to the soft tones in the bedroom—reflects Gill’s personal taste, rooted in simplicity, ambition, and class.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Shubman Gill house photosShubman Gill home in Punjabinside Shubman Gill houseShubman Gill house location FazilkaShubman Gill house worthShubman Gill house imagesShubman Gill LifestyleShubman Gill home tourShubman Gill house interior designShubman Gill net worth housecricketers houses in IndiaIndian cricketers luxurious homesShubman Gill modern home designcelebrity homes in PunjabFazilka celebrity houseShubman Gill house detailswhere does Shubman Gill liveShubman Gill residence picsShubman Gill bedroom designShubman Gill gym at homeShubman Gill balcony viewhow much is Shubman Gill’s house worthShubman Gill property valueShubman Gill family houseIndian cricket stars housesinside cricketer homes IndiaShubman Gill trophy wallShubman Gill personal lifeShubman Gill house featuresShubman Gill Luxury Lifestyle
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
T20 most runs
Top 10 Players With Most Runs In T20: Chris Gayle Leads, Keiron Pollard Overtakes Alex Hales, Virat Kohli At… - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
7 Best Web Series On Netflix
OTT Weekend Watchlist: 7 Must-Watch Web Series On Netflix You Can't Miss!
camera icon10
title
Harbhajan Singh love story
Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh : How Geeta Basra's Woh Ajnabee Music Video Won Turbanator's Heart During IPL, She Ignored , He Chased And Then...
camera icon7
title
Sandhill crane
Meet World's Oldest Bird Species Still Alive, Existed Even Before 60 Million Years Ago, Today Found In...Survived Dinosaur Extinction? Read
camera icon10
title
Ravindra Jadeja
Top 10 Spinners With Most Wickets In Test Cricket: Muttiah Muralitharan Tops, Ravichandran Ashwin & Anil Kumble Among 4 Indians In Elite List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK