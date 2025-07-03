Inside Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 Crore House In Punjab: Photos, Interiors, Gym & More
Step inside Shubman Gill’s luxurious ₹3.2 crore house in Fazilka, Punjab—a perfect blend of modern design, elegant interiors, and serene living. This stunning cricketer’s residence features a grand entrance, stylish living room, spa-like bathrooms, a personal gym, and a balcony with breathtaking views. From neutral-toned decor to a trophy wall showcasing his cricketing achievements, every corner reflects Gill’s success and refined taste. Curious fans often search for Shubman Gill house photos, location, and interior design, making his home a trending topic online. Discover how this rising Indian cricket star lives off the field in style and comfort.
1. Prime Location in Fazilka: A Serene Celebrity Retreat
Tucked away in the quiet town of Fazilka, Punjab, Shubman Gill’s home offers unmatched privacy and scenic beauty—making it the perfect sanctuary away from the limelight.
2. Exterior That Blends Tradition with Modern Design
The house's exterior features contemporary lines and traditional charm, including manicured gardens, a grand entrance, and a welcoming façade—an ideal blend of heritage and modernity.
3. Living Room: Where Luxury Meets Warmth
Gill’s living room is a neutral-toned haven with plush sofas, ambient lighting, and large windows that flood the space with natural light—perfect for entertaining or winding down.
4. Kitchen Goals: Sleek, Smart, and Stylish
The modular kitchen is equipped with premium appliances, ample storage, and a modern dining nook—ideal for quick meals and long conversations over chai.
5. Bedrooms That Redefine Comfort and Elegance
Each bedroom, especially the master suite, is a sanctuary of calm, with deep blue walls, wooden accents, and a walk-in closet—a space that balances luxury with relaxation.
6. A Personal Gym Built for Peak Performance
For a professional athlete like Gill, fitness is key. His home gym includes high-end treadmills, resistance equipment, and yoga space, ensuring he stays match-fit off the pitch.
7. Balcony Bliss: A View Worth Millions
The spacious balcony overlooking a lush garden offers a perfect escape for quiet reflection, with elegant seating that invites morning coffees and sunset views.
8. Spa-Like Bathrooms with Modern Fixtures
Shubman’s bathrooms are styled like luxury spas, featuring soft grey tiles, minimalist vanities, and ambient lighting—where comfort meets everyday luxury.
9. Trophy Wall: Celebrating Cricketing Greatness
A dedicated trophy wall showcases Gill’s journey in Indian cricket, filled with accolades, medals, and signed memorabilia—turning the house into a living museum.
10. Design That Reflects Personality and Purpose
Every element of the home—from the pendant lights in the dining area to the soft tones in the bedroom—reflects Gill’s personal taste, rooted in simplicity, ambition, and class.
