Inside Shubman Gill’s ₹3.2 Crore House In Punjab: Photos, Interiors, Gym & More

Step inside Shubman Gill’s luxurious ₹3.2 crore house in Fazilka, Punjab—a perfect blend of modern design, elegant interiors, and serene living. This stunning cricketer’s residence features a grand entrance, stylish living room, spa-like bathrooms, a personal gym, and a balcony with breathtaking views. From neutral-toned decor to a trophy wall showcasing his cricketing achievements, every corner reflects Gill’s success and refined taste. Curious fans often search for Shubman Gill house photos, location, and interior design, making his home a trending topic online. Discover how this rising Indian cricket star lives off the field in style and comfort.