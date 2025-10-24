Advertisement
Inside Smriti Mandhana's Rs 34 Crore Net Worth: How India's Cricket Star Earns - Check BCCI Earnings, WPL Contract And More
photoDetails

Inside Smriti Mandhana's Rs 34 Crore Net Worth: How India's Cricket Star Earns - Check BCCI Earnings, WPL Contract And More

At present, Smriti Mandhana’s estimated net worth is around Rs 32-34 crore in 2025. Given her multi-stream income and her prominent status in women’s cricket, she ranks among the highest-earning female cricketers in India.

Updated:Oct 24, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, India’s star opener and one of the faces of women’s cricket, continues to shine both on and off the field. Known for her elegant stroke play and consistent performances, she has built an impressive net worth through cricket earnings, brand deals, and endorsements.

Net Worth Overview (2025)

Net Worth Overview (2025)

As of 2025, Smriti Mandhana’s estimated net worth stands between Rs 32 - 34 crore (around US $4 million). Her earnings have grown steadily due to the Women’s Premier League, BCCI contracts, and her expanding presence in global brand endorsements.

BCCI Central Contract

BCCI Central Contract

Mandhana is part of the BCCI Grade A women’s category. She earns an annual retainership of around Rs 50 lakh, along with match fees, Rs 15 lakh per Test, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I. Her consistency makes her one of the top earners among Indian women cricketers.

Women's Premier League Salary

Women's Premier League Salary

Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB) in the WPL, Smriti Mandhana was bought for a record Rs 3.4 crore, making her one of the league’s highest-paid players. Her WPL earnings form a major portion of her annual income.

Brand Endorsements

Brand Endorsements

Beyond cricket, Smriti endorses major brands like Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai, Boost, Bata, and Garnier. Her calm personality, sportsmanship, and popularity among youth make her a favorite for top campaigns, significantly boosting her annual income.

Investments and Lifestyle

Investments and Lifestyle

Mandhana has invested in real estate and business ventures, ensuring a stable income beyond her playing career. She owns luxury cars and a stylish home in Sangli, Maharashtra, yet maintains a humble and grounded lifestyle.

Awards and Achievements

Awards and Achievements

Smriti’s financial success mirrors her achievements in cricket, she’s been an Arjuna Awardee, ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year (2018), and one of the few Indian women to score centuries in all formats. Her growing global fame has also expanded her market value.

Summary & Outlook

Summary & Outlook

With her rising brand value and continued excellence in cricket, Smriti Mandhana’s net worth is expected to grow further in the coming years. She stands as a role model for aspiring cricketers and a symbol of how women’s sports in India are gaining financial power and global recognition.

