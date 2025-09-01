Inside Sreesanth’s Royal Love Story: How Rajasthan Princess Bhuvneshwari Kumari Stood by the Cricketer Through Controversy and Glory

photoDetails

Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth’s love story with wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari, a jewellery designer and princess from the royal family of Alwar, Rajasthan, is nothing short of a Bollywood romance. From their first meeting in Jaipur to a grand dual wedding in Kerala and Rajasthan in 2013, their journey reflects love, loyalty, and resilience. Bhuvneshwari stood firmly by Sreesanth during his IPL spot-fixing ban, Bigg Boss 12 stint, and career controversies, proving herself his greatest supporter. Today, the couple share a happy family life with two children, balancing cricket legacies, royal traditions, and jewellery design brilliance.