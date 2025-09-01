Inside Sreesanth’s Royal Love Story: How Rajasthan Princess Bhuvneshwari Kumari Stood by the Cricketer Through Controversy and Glory
Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth’s love story with wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari, a jewellery designer and princess from the royal family of Alwar, Rajasthan, is nothing short of a Bollywood romance. From their first meeting in Jaipur to a grand dual wedding in Kerala and Rajasthan in 2013, their journey reflects love, loyalty, and resilience. Bhuvneshwari stood firmly by Sreesanth during his IPL spot-fixing ban, Bigg Boss 12 stint, and career controversies, proving herself his greatest supporter. Today, the couple share a happy family life with two children, balancing cricket legacies, royal traditions, and jewellery design brilliance.
1. A Bollywood-Style Love at First Sight
Sreesanth spotted Bhuvneshwari Kumari during an event in Jaipur, instantly smitten. Though she didn’t notice him initially, fate ensured their paths crossed again, sparking a fairytale love story. Photo Credit – Instagram
2. The Princess from Alwar Royalty
Bhuvneshwari, fondly known as Nain, belongs to the Diwanpura royal family of Alwar, Rajasthan. Despite her aristocratic lineage, she chose a grounded life, supporting Sreesanth through cricketing highs and controversies. Photo Credit – Instagram
3. The Tissue Paper Number Exchange
In true Bollywood romance fashion, Sreesanth gave her his number scribbled on a tissue, asking her to call after a good match. That single call ignited their six-year-long courtship. Photo Credit – Instagram
4. Six Years of Unwavering Support
Before their 2013 marriage, the couple weathered challenges including injuries, bans, and controversies. Bhuvneshwari stood firmly by his side, showing rare loyalty in the turbulent world of Indian cricket. Photo Credit – Instagram
5. A Love-Arranged Marriage with Family Blessings
Though deeply connected, the two never even proposed before marriage. Their relationship was sealed with mutual family approval, blending love with tradition in a rare cricket–royalty union. Photo Credit – Instagram
6. Dual Weddings in Kerala and Rajasthan
Their 2013 marriage featured two grand ceremonies—a traditional Kerala-style wedding and a regal Rajasthani celebration—symbolizing a beautiful fusion of cultures and heritage. Photo Credit – Instagram
7. Parenthood and Life Beyond Cricket
The couple are proud parents of two children, daughter Sree Sanvika and son Suryasree. Family life, jewellery design, and cricket academies now define their post-IPL journey. Photo Credit – Instagram
8. Standing Tall Amid Spot-Fixing Scandal
When Sreesanth faced a career-threatening IPL spot-fixing ban, he considered postponing their wedding. But Bhuvneshwari and her royal family stood firm, proving love outweighs cricketing storms. Photo Credit – Instagram
9. Reality TV and Public Loyalty Test
During Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth’s fiery personality grabbed headlines. Yet, Bhuvneshwari’s unwavering defense of him on national television showcased the unbreakable bond between the fiery bowler and his calm princess. Photo Credit – Instagram
10. From Cricket Fields to Jewellery Design
While Sreesanth remains a cricketing name linked with 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup glory, Bhuvneshwari thrives as a jewellery designer blending Rajasthani tradition with modern elegance. Photo Credit – Instagram
