Inside Suryakumar Yadav's Luxurious 21 Crore Mumbai House: India's Star Batter Home Is No Less Than A Dream Palace
Suryakumar Yadav, one of India’s top cricketers, lives in a stylish high-rise apartment in Mumbai with his wife Devisha and their two pets. His home combines modern style with personal charm, featuring a bright living room, spacious bedrooms, a gaming area, and a classy car collection. The design of his house reflects his journey from IPL star to team India's Captain.
Surya's No Handshake Controversy
The no-handshake incident after the Asia Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan has sparked big controversy and refuses to fade away. After hitting the winning six, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked straight to the dressing room, skipping handshakes with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and his team.
Surya Dedicated India's Victory To Pahalgam Attack Victims
'At this moment, we want to stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and express our support. We dedicate this win to our brave armed forces, whose courage inspires us. We hope to keep giving them more reasons to smile through our performances,' the India captain said at the post-match presentation.
A Strong Partnership: Suryakumar and Devisha Shetty
Suryakumar shares a deep bond with his wife, Devisha Shetty, who is a constant pillar of support. Married for over five years, the couple shares a love for pets, travel, and cricket, living together with their two dogs, Pablo and Oreo, in a luxurious Mumbai apartment.
Surya's Luxurious House
Suryakumar Yadav’s house is worth over 21 crore, his luxurious house is located at Deonar, Mumbai. The adjacent flats, covering about 4,222 sq ft of carpet area, cost around ₹21.11 crore in total.
Special Touch at the Entrance
The entrance hall makes a bold first impression with a unique installation: a seven-foot cricket bat embedded with cricket balls from Suryakumar’s memorable matches. Italian marble with hexagonal designs and advanced Yale biometric locks add a modern yet personal touch to the entryway.
Interior Design and Decor
The home’s interiors reflect a tasteful blend of white, beige, and brown hues. Creamy marble flooring and contemporary, minimalistic furniture dominate the decor, giving the house a warm yet luxurious atmosphere. Designed by Anil Motwani Associates, the interiors were completed in just over two months.
Comfortable and Elegant Bedrooms
The master bedroom continues the blue-themed decor, featuring a king-size bed with an off-white upholstered headboard, side tables, and soft lighting. The guest bedroom mirrors the main room’s aesthetic, with silver-toned accents and luxurious fabric choices for curtains and bedding.
Vibrant Living and Dining Area
The living room is lively, furnished with an indigo sofa, yellow long-back chairs, and leaf-patterned tables. An elegant chandelier, stylish lighting fixtures, and hexagonal-patterned marble elevate the room's sophistication, while the attached dining space complements the vibrant theme with blue-and-white chairs and a lit-up bar area.
The Ultimate Gaming and Fun Room
A whole room in the house is dedicated to gaming and relaxation. The space includes cricket bat-handle cabinets and cozy blue-white themed furniture, creating a lively, casual vibe.
Surya's Net Worth
Suryakumar Yadav’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹55–65 crore ($7–8 million). His income mainly comes from BCCI contracts, IPL salary, and brand endorsements, along with big investments in luxury properties and high-end cars.
Trending Photos