Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2966032https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/inside-tilak-varma-s-luxurious-lifestyle-india-s-asia-cup-hero-shines-against-pakistan-check-his-net-worth-car-collection-and-more-2966032
NewsPhotosInside Tilak Varma’s Luxurious Lifestyle: India’s Asia Cup Hero Shines Against Pakistan - Check His Net Worth, Car Collection, And More
photoDetails

Inside Tilak Varma’s Luxurious Lifestyle: India’s Asia Cup Hero Shines Against Pakistan - Check His Net Worth, Car Collection, And More

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma played a match-winning role in India’s Asia Cup 2025 final victory over Pakistan in Dubai. The 22-year-old’s crucial knock of 69 runs came at a tense stage and helped India clinch the title in a historic clash. Beyond his on-field heroics, Tilak’s journey from Hyderabad’s bylanes to international stardom is equally inspiring. Here’s a detailed look at his luxurious lifestyle:

Updated:Sep 29, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
Follow Us

Asia Cup 2025 Final Heroics

1/9
Asia Cup 2025 Final Heroics

Tilak Varma scored a brilliant 69 runs in the final against Pakistan, rescuing India when the match seemed to be slipping away. His innings played a pivotal role in India’s five-wicket victory and Asia Cup title triumph.

Follow Us

Historic India vs Pakistan Clash

2/9
Historic India vs Pakistan Clash

The final was a 41-year milestone, marking the first-ever India vs Pakistan title clash in Asia Cup history. Tilak’s fearless batting stood out in this high-pressure encounter.

Follow Us

International Debut and Early Glory

3/9
International Debut and Early Glory

Tilak made his T20I debut in August 2023 against West Indies. He was part of India’s 2023 Asia Cup-winning squad and also represented India in the gold medal-winning team at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Follow Us

Asia Cup 2025 Stats

4/9
Asia Cup 2025 Stats

Tilak’s final heroics capped off a strong tournament. He consistently contributed in the middle order, showing maturity beyond his years in pressure situations.

Follow Us

Net Worth and Income

5/9
Net Worth and Income

As of 2024-25, Tilak’s net worth is estimated at around ₹5 crore. His monthly income ranges between ₹20–25 lakh, thanks to IPL contracts, BCCI match fees, and brand endorsements.

Follow Us

IPL Salary Growth

6/9
IPL Salary Growth

IPL 2022-2024: INR 1.70 crore

IPL 2025: INR 8 crore His salary reflects the increasing demand for his talent in the IPL.

Follow Us

Luxury Cars Collection

7/9
Luxury Cars Collection

Tilak owns a modest yet stylish car collection, including a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and a BMW 7 Series, reflecting his growing success.

Follow Us

Monthly Income Streams

8/9
Monthly Income Streams

He reportedly earns between INR 20-25 lakh per month from IPL contracts, BCCI match fees, and sponsorships.

Follow Us

From Local Dreams to International Success

9/9
From Local Dreams to International Success

Tilak’s journey from dreaming about cricket in Hyderabad to representing India in major tournaments, including the Asia Cup and Asian Games, is inspiring.

Follow Us
Tilak VarmaAsia Cup finalTilak Varma HeroicsTilak Varma Net WorthInd vs PakIndiaPakistanIndia vs PakistanTilak Varma LifestyleTilak Varma car collectionIndia's Asia Cup Hero
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Mithun Manhas
Last 10 BCCI Presidents: Sourav Ganguly, Roger Binny, Mithun Manhas And...; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
Bihar To Get Seven New Trains Tomorrow, Including Three Amrit Bharat Express; Check Routes, Other Details
camera icon9
title
RCB
Virat Kohli To Phil Salt: RCB Join Gemini AI Trend; Players Pictured With Their Younger Selves And IPL Trophy - IN PICS
camera icon14
title
Navratri
Navratri Vrat Dishes 2025: 10 Irresistible Navratri Namkeen Recipes That Will Make Your Fasting Days Extra Flavourful
camera icon9
title
New Releases On Netflix
New OTT Releases In October 2025: From Kurukshetra To True Haunting - 8 Must-Watch Titles Dropping On Netflix - In Pics