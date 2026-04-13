Inside Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s assets: From Bihar home to luxury gifts and Rs 2,50,00,000 crore net worth

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s assets highlight a new era in Indian cricket where teenage talents build multi-crore wealth early. With a ₹2.5 crore net worth, IPL salary from Rajasthan Royals, luxury gifts like Tata Curvv EV and Mercedes-Benz, and potential Mumbai real estate investments, his financial rise mirrors IPL-driven economics. His journey from a modest Bihar home to national fame strengthens his brand value and endorsement potential. As India A opportunities grow, his income streams are expected to expand further. Suryavanshi represents the future of cricket, where performance, branding, and smart asset planning combine to create long-term financial success.