NewsPhotosInside Virat Kohli’s Luxury Watch Collection: From Rolex Daytona Rainbow To Audemars Piguet Royal Oak - Check Whopping Price
Inside Virat Kohli’s Luxury Watch Collection: From Rolex Daytona Rainbow To Audemars Piguet Royal Oak - Check Whopping Price

Virat Kohli, renowned for his cricketing prowess, is equally celebrated for his impressive collection of luxury watches. His timepieces reflect a blend of elegance, craftsmanship, and personal flair, featuring iconic models from prestigious brands. Here's an overview of some standout pieces in his collection. 

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
Virat Kohli’s Watch Collection

Virat Kohli’s Watch Collection

Virat Kohli, one of the greatest cricketers of his generation, is not only known for his on-field achievements but also for his impeccable sense of style. His luxury watch collection reflects his personality: bold, sophisticated, and trendsetting. Kohli’s timepieces are a blend of exquisite craftsmanship and high fashion, making him a notable figure in the world of horology.

 

Rolex Daytona 'Panda' 116500LN

Rolex Daytona 'Panda' 116500LN

The Rolex Daytona 'Panda' 116500LN is a standout piece in Kohli's collection. Featuring a white dial with black sub-dials, this chronograph is celebrated for its classic design and precision. The retail price is approximately Rs 35,31,450, with a market value around Rs 1 crore.

 

Rolex Daytona 'John Mayer Dial' 116508

Rolex Daytona 'John Mayer Dial' 116508

Known for its distinctive green dial, the Rolex Daytona 116508, often referred to as the 'John Mayer Dial,' is a symbol of exclusivity. Kohli's ownership of this piece underscores his penchant for unique timepieces. The market value of this watch is estimated at Rs 57 lakh.

 

Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold 116595RBOW

Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold 116595RBOW

The Rolex Daytona Rainbow Everose Gold 116595RBOW is one of the most opulent watches in Kohli's collection. Adorned with 36 baguette-cut sapphires and diamonds, this timepiece is a rare find. Its market value is approximately Rs 3.94 crore. 

 

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712/1A

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712/1A

The Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712/1A is a blend of sporty elegance and technical sophistication. Featuring a moonphase and power reserve indicator, this stainless steel watch is a prized possession. Its market value is around Rs 2 crore.

 

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 25829ST

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 25829ST

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar 25829ST is a masterpiece of horology. With a perpetual calendar, moonphase, and leap year indicators, this ultra-thin stainless steel watch epitomizes luxury. Its market value is estimated at Rs 3.2 crore.

 

Hublot Big Bang Unico

Hublot Big Bang Unico

The Hublot Big Bang Unico is recognised for its sporty yet extravagant design. The watch's bold case and visible mechanics appeal to those with a contemporary style. Kohli's choice of this piece highlights his dynamic personality.

 

Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph

Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph

The Tag Heuer Carrera Chronograph combines classic elegance with racing-inspired design. Its clean lines and functional chronograph features make it a versatile accessory for various occasions. Kohli's ownership of this watch reflects his appreciation for precision and style.

 

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso is a timeless piece known for its reversible dial and Art Deco design. This watch represents understated sophistication and showcases Kohli's refined taste. Its unique engineering allows for a blend of style and heritage in one timepiece.

 

Kohli’s Style Statement

Kohli’s Style Statement

Virat Kohli's luxury watch collection is more than a display of wealth; it reflects his personality, achievements, and attention to detail. Each timepiece tells a story of craftsmanship and elegance, illustrating how Kohli combines the worlds of sports, fashion, and luxury seamlessly.

 

All Images:- X, Instagram, Facebook, Cricket.com, Pinterest

 

