Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2972488https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/inside-virat-kohli-s-million-dollar-car-collection-from-bentley-continental-to-audi-r8-v10-plus-check-in-pics-2972488
NewsPhotosInside Virat Kohli’s Million-Dollar Car Collection: From Bentley Continental To Audi R8 V10 Plus - Check In Pics
photoDetails

Inside Virat Kohli’s Million-Dollar Car Collection: From Bentley Continental To Audi R8 V10 Plus - Check In Pics

Virat Kohli’s car collection is a perfect reflection of his luxurious lifestyle and love for high-performance machines. Each car in Kohli’s garage showcases his impeccable taste,  from speed and power to comfort and style. His collection is estimated to be worth several crores, making him not just a legend on the cricket field but also a true automobile enthusiast off it.

 

Updated:Oct 15, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Follow Us

1. Bentley Continental GT - The Grand Tourer

1/10
1. Bentley Continental GT - The Grand Tourer

Virat Kohli's Bentley Continental GT is a symbol of elegance and performance. Equipped with a 6.0-liter W12 engine, it delivers 626 horsepower, ensuring a smooth and powerful ride. The handcrafted interiors feature luxurious materials, making it a perfect blend of comfort and speed.

 

Follow Us

2. Bentley Flying Spur - The Luxury Sedan

2/10
2. Bentley Flying Spur - The Luxury Sedan

The Bentley Flying Spur in Kohli's collection offers unparalleled luxury. With a 4.0-liter V8 engine, it combines performance with sophistication. The sedan's plush interiors and advanced technology provide a first-class driving experience.

 

Follow Us

3. Audi R8 LMX - Limited Edition Supercar

3/10
3. Audi R8 LMX - Limited Edition Supercar

The Audi R8 LMX is a rare addition to Kohli's garage, with only 99 units produced. Powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Its striking laser headlights and carbon fiber accents enhance its exclusivity.

 

Follow Us

4. Audi R8 V10 Plus - High-Performance Coupe

4/10
4. Audi R8 V10 Plus - High-Performance Coupe

The Audi R8 V10 Plus boasts a 5.2-liter V10 engine producing 610 horsepower. It features a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system. This supercar offers exceptional handling and acceleration, making it a favorite among enthusiasts.

 

Follow Us

5. Range Rover Vogue - The Luxury SUV

5/10
5. Range Rover Vogue - The Luxury SUV

Kohli's Range Rover Vogue combines luxury with off-road capability. Its 5.0-liter V8 engine delivers robust performance, while the spacious and opulent interiors ensure comfort on any terrain. It's a versatile vehicle suitable for both city drives and adventurous trips.

 

Follow Us

6. Lamborghini Huracán - The Exotic Supercar

6/10
6. Lamborghini Huracán - The Exotic Supercar

The Lamborghini Huracán in Kohli's collection is a testament to Italian engineering. With a 5.2-liter V10 engine, it produces over 600 horsepower, offering thrilling acceleration and top-tier performance. Its aggressive design and distinctive sound make it a standout in any setting.

 

Follow Us

7. Porsche 911 Turbo S - The Iconic Sports Car

7/10
7. Porsche 911 Turbo S - The Iconic Sports Car

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is known for its precision and performance. Equipped with a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, it delivers exceptional speed and handling. Its timeless design and advanced technology make it a classic choice for sports car enthusiasts.

 

Follow Us

8. Toyota Fortuner - The Practical SUV

8/10
8. Toyota Fortuner - The Practical SUV

The Toyota Fortuner adds practicality to Kohli's collection. Known for its durability and off-road capabilities, it features a 2.8-liter diesel engine. Its spacious interiors and robust build make it ideal for family outings and long drives.

 

Follow Us

9. Aston Martin DB11 - The British Grand Tourer

9/10
9. Aston Martin DB11 - The British Grand Tourer

The Aston Martin DB11 offers a blend of British craftsmanship and performance. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it delivers a refined driving experience. Its luxurious interiors and sleek design reflect Kohli's taste for elegance.

 

Follow Us

10. BMW M5 - The Performance Sedan

10/10
10. BMW M5 - The Performance Sedan

The BMW M5 is a high-performance sedan in Kohli's garage. Powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it produces over 600 horsepower. Its dynamic handling and aggressive styling make it a standout in the performance sedan category.

 

All Images:- X, Pinterest And Instagram

 

Follow Us
Virat KohliIndiaCarsBMWAudiBentleyRange RoverAutoVirat Kohli car collection listVirat Kohli car collection 2025 priceVirat Kohli latest carVirat Kohli new car 2025cars owned by Virat KohliVirat Kohli car garage photosVirat Kohli Bentley Continental GT priceVirat Kohli Lamborghini Huracan priceVirat Kohli Audi R8 V10 PlusVirat Kohli Porsche 911 TurboVirat Kohli Range Rover VogueVirat Kohli Bentley Flying Spur luxury sedanVirat Kohli Toyota Fortuner SUVIndian cricketers luxury cars 2025richest cricketers car collectionVirat Kohli lifestyle and net worthVirat Kohli supercarsVirat Kohli car loverKohli luxury lifestyle 2025Indian celebrities with BentleyVirat Kohli car detailsVirat Kohli expensive car collectioncars of Indian cricket captainVirat Kohli passion for carsVirat Kohli vehicle collectionKohli cars and their pricescelebrity garages IndiaVirat Kohli luxury SUV collectionVirat Kohli sports car garageVirat Kohli’s most expensive car
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 5 Active Indians With Most 50-Plus Scores In ODIs: Virat Kohli To Shubman Gill - Check Full List
camera icon8
title
Pankaj Dheer
Who Was Pankaj Dheer? The Mahabharat Actor Whose Debut Film Failed, Is Still Worshipped In Temples — Know All About His Wife, Son Who Played Ravan, Net Worth
camera icon9
title
7 Happiest Countries In The World 2025
7 Happiest Countries In The World 2025: Explore Nations Where Life Thrives
camera icon7
title
EPFO
Major Change In EPFO Withdrawal Period -- 2 Month's Wait Period Has Now Been Extended To...
camera icon12
title
Glenn Maxwell
Meet Glenn Maxwell: How His Herculean Knock Of 201* After Australia Being 91 For 7 Reignited Pat Cummins Side That Went On To Win World Cup 2023