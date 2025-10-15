Inside Virat Kohli’s Million-Dollar Car Collection: From Bentley Continental To Audi R8 V10 Plus - Check In Pics
Virat Kohli’s car collection is a perfect reflection of his luxurious lifestyle and love for high-performance machines. Each car in Kohli’s garage showcases his impeccable taste, from speed and power to comfort and style. His collection is estimated to be worth several crores, making him not just a legend on the cricket field but also a true automobile enthusiast off it.
1. Bentley Continental GT - The Grand Tourer
Virat Kohli's Bentley Continental GT is a symbol of elegance and performance. Equipped with a 6.0-liter W12 engine, it delivers 626 horsepower, ensuring a smooth and powerful ride. The handcrafted interiors feature luxurious materials, making it a perfect blend of comfort and speed.
2. Bentley Flying Spur - The Luxury Sedan
The Bentley Flying Spur in Kohli's collection offers unparalleled luxury. With a 4.0-liter V8 engine, it combines performance with sophistication. The sedan's plush interiors and advanced technology provide a first-class driving experience.
3. Audi R8 LMX - Limited Edition Supercar
The Audi R8 LMX is a rare addition to Kohli's garage, with only 99 units produced. Powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds. Its striking laser headlights and carbon fiber accents enhance its exclusivity.
4. Audi R8 V10 Plus - High-Performance Coupe
The Audi R8 V10 Plus boasts a 5.2-liter V10 engine producing 610 horsepower. It features a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and Audi's quattro all-wheel-drive system. This supercar offers exceptional handling and acceleration, making it a favorite among enthusiasts.
5. Range Rover Vogue - The Luxury SUV
Kohli's Range Rover Vogue combines luxury with off-road capability. Its 5.0-liter V8 engine delivers robust performance, while the spacious and opulent interiors ensure comfort on any terrain. It's a versatile vehicle suitable for both city drives and adventurous trips.
6. Lamborghini Huracán - The Exotic Supercar
The Lamborghini Huracán in Kohli's collection is a testament to Italian engineering. With a 5.2-liter V10 engine, it produces over 600 horsepower, offering thrilling acceleration and top-tier performance. Its aggressive design and distinctive sound make it a standout in any setting.
7. Porsche 911 Turbo S - The Iconic Sports Car
The Porsche 911 Turbo S is known for its precision and performance. Equipped with a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, it delivers exceptional speed and handling. Its timeless design and advanced technology make it a classic choice for sports car enthusiasts.
8. Toyota Fortuner - The Practical SUV
The Toyota Fortuner adds practicality to Kohli's collection. Known for its durability and off-road capabilities, it features a 2.8-liter diesel engine. Its spacious interiors and robust build make it ideal for family outings and long drives.
9. Aston Martin DB11 - The British Grand Tourer
The Aston Martin DB11 offers a blend of British craftsmanship and performance. With a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it delivers a refined driving experience. Its luxurious interiors and sleek design reflect Kohli's taste for elegance.
10. BMW M5 - The Performance Sedan
The BMW M5 is a high-performance sedan in Kohli's garage. Powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it produces over 600 horsepower. Its dynamic handling and aggressive styling make it a standout in the performance sedan category.
All Images:- X, Pinterest And Instagram
