Inside Virat Kohli’s Rs 10,50,00,00,000 Empire: BCCI Earnings, IPL, Car, Business And More - Check Million Dollar Journey
Virat Kohli is one of the highest-paid athletes globally, inspiring the world of cricket with his fitness and endorsements like no other. Although he has retired from two formats, his earnings continue to soar. Here's a breakdown of his impressive net worth and earnings.
Virat Kohli’s Net Worth Overview
As of 2025, Virat Kohli’s net worth is estimated at around Rs 1,050 crore (US$126–127 million). This makes him one of the wealthiest athletes in the world and the richest cricketer globally. His income spans across cricket contracts, brand endorsements, business ventures, and luxury assets.
Cricket Earnings: BCCI and IPL
Kohli earns a Grade A+ contract from the BCCI, bringing in Rs 7 crore annually. In the IPL, he remains the highest-paid Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player with a yearly salary of Rs 15 crore. Combined, his on-field earnings exceed Rs 22 crore annually, excluding match bonuses and performance incentives.
Endorsement Portfolio
Virat Kohli earns approximately Rs 200 crore per year from endorsements alone. He has been the face of over 30+ major brands, including Puma, MRF, Audi, Myntra, Blue Tribe, Tissot, Vivo, and Himalaya. His brand value continues to skyrocket due to his consistent performance and social media presence.
Business Ventures
Kohli is not just a cricketer; he’s also a successful entrepreneur. He co-owns the fitness chain Chisel Gym, owns the fashion brand Wrogn, and has investments in Blue Tribe Foods and Go Digit Insurance. These ventures contribute significantly to his net worth, with several valued in crores.
Real Estate Holdings
Virat Kohli owns several luxurious properties. His sea-facing Mumbai apartment in Worli is valued at Rs 35 crore, while his Gurgaon bungalow is worth over Rs 80 crore. Together with his wife Anushka Sharma, he has invested in multiple premium residential properties across India.
Car Collection
A known automobile enthusiast, Kohli owns a lavish fleet of cars, including multiple Audis (R8, Q8, RS5, A8L), Range Rover Vogue, Bentley Continental GT, and a Lamborghini Gallardo. The total value of his car collection is estimated to be over Rs 30 crore.
Luxury Lifestyle
Kohli enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, frequent international vacations, private chefs, designer wardrobes, and state-of-the-art gadgets. He also spends significantly on fitness equipment, wellness products, and organic living, reflecting his disciplined and high-end personal habits.
Social Media Influence
With over 260 million Instagram followers and millions more across Twitter and Facebook, Kohli earns Rs 8-10 crore per sponsored post. He is the most-followed Asian athlete, and his digital influence significantly boosts both his brand value and personal net worth.
Philanthropy and Foundations
Virat Kohli runs the Virat Kohli Foundation, which focuses on underprivileged children and sports development in India. He actively donates a portion of his earnings and organizes charity events and fundraisers, proving he’s not just rich in wealth but also purpose.
The Kohli Empire
Virat Kohli's empire spans beyond cricket. From salary and endorsements to assets and businesses, his diversified portfolio places him at the top of the celebrity wealth index. At just 36, he’s already a billionaire in rupees and continues to inspire athletes and entrepreneurs alike.
All Images:- X, BCCI, RCB, Instagram
Trending Photos