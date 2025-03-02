Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2866117https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/inside-virat-kohlis-luxurious-32-crore-alibaug-farmhouse-indias-star-batter-bungalow-is-no-less-than-a-dream-palace-2866117
NewsPhotosInside Virat Kohli's Luxurious 32 Crore Alibaug FarmHouse; India's Star Batter Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace Inside Virat Kohli's Luxurious 32 Crore Alibaug FarmHouse; India's Star Batter Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace
photoDetails

Inside Virat Kohli's Luxurious 32 Crore Alibaug FarmHouse; India's Star Batter Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai after spending time at his holiday home in Alibaug. The former India captain was seen by paparazzi at the Gateway of India jetty. This return comes a day after his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, also came back to Mumbai from their luxurious Alibaug retreat. Built on an 8-acre plot purchased for around ₹19 crore in 2022, the villa spans 10,000 square feet. Scroll down to know all about the lavish home. 

Updated:Mar 02, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Virat & Anushka's Alibaug Retreat

1/10
Virat & Anushka's Alibaug Retreat

A glimpse into Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s stunning 8-acre farmhouse in Alibaug, a perfect sanctuary for the star couple to rejuvenate and find serenity.

 

Follow Us

The Acquisition In 2022

2/10
The Acquisition In 2022

In 2022, the couple acquired the massive plot for ₹19 crore. Spanning 10,000 square feet, the villa showcases their taste for luxury and tranquility.

 

Follow Us

Massive Investment

3/10
Massive Investment

Reports suggest Virat invested ₹10.5–13 crore to construct this masterpiece, blending modern architecture with natural beauty.

 

Follow Us

Designed by Sussanne Khan

4/10
Designed by Sussanne Khan

Top designer Sussanne Khan brought this dream home to life, with interiors reflecting a mix of rustic charm and modern elegance.

 

Follow Us

The Temperature-Controlled Pool

5/10
The Temperature-Controlled Pool

The farmhouse features a luxurious pool surrounded by lush greenery—an ideal spot for relaxation and serenity.

 

Follow Us

A Monochromatic Palette

6/10
A Monochromatic Palette

The interiors are dominated by monochromatic tones complemented by warm wood finishes, making the space chic and homely.

 

Follow Us

The Expansive Lawn

7/10
The Expansive Lawn

The property boasts 8 acres of landscaped greenery, perfect for leisurely walks, outdoor gatherings, or simply soaking in nature.

Follow Us

Textures and Prints for Personality

8/10
Textures and Prints for Personality

Playful textures, artistic rugs, and comfy cushions add a personal touch, making the farmhouse uniquely theirs.

 

Follow Us

Italian Marble and Turkish Limestone

9/10
Italian Marble and Turkish Limestone

The villa’s interiors feature premium materials like Italian marble and Turkish limestone, enhancing its grandeur.

 

Follow Us

A Slice of Paradise

10/10
A Slice of Paradise

Virat calls this farmhouse their "home away from home" a retreat where they can disconnect, recharge, and enjoy life's finer things.

 

Follow Us
Virat KohliVirat Kohli vs PakistanVirat Kohli 100Virat Kohli centuryInd vs PakInd vs NZVirat Kohli Lavish HomeVirat Kohli BungalowVirat Kohli Luxurious Housevirat kohli farmhouseAnushka Sharma BungalowAnushka Sharma farmhouseAnushka SharmaVirat Kohli Anushka Sharma love storyBGT
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Virat Kohli
8 Records Virat Kohli Can Break During India Vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 Match
camera icon7
title
Nora Fatehi
7 Times Nora Fatehi Stunned With Her Glamorous Looks
camera icon8
title
haunted sites
Bhangarh To Ooty: THESE Are India's Most Haunted Paranormal Sites; A Popular Film Site On The List
camera icon7
title
Sikandar teaser
Sikandar Teaser: 5 Power-Packed Dialogues That Elevate Salman Khan’s Mass Appeal!
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For March 3- 9: Take A Vacation From Examining Love And Just Feel This Week, Zodiacs
NEWS ON ONE CLICK