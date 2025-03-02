photoDetails

english

2866070

Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai after spending time at his holiday home in Alibaug. The former India captain was seen by paparazzi at the Gateway of India jetty. This return comes a day after his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, also came back to Mumbai from their luxurious Alibaug retreat. Built on an 8-acre plot purchased for around ₹19 crore in 2022, the villa spans 10,000 square feet. Scroll down to know all about the lavish home.