Inside Virat Kohli's Luxurious 32 Crore Alibaug FarmHouse; India's Star Batter Bungalow Is No Less Than A Dream Palace
Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai after spending time at his holiday home in Alibaug. The former India captain was seen by paparazzi at the Gateway of India jetty. This return comes a day after his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, also came back to Mumbai from their luxurious Alibaug retreat. Built on an 8-acre plot purchased for around ₹19 crore in 2022, the villa spans 10,000 square feet. Scroll down to know all about the lavish home.
Virat & Anushka's Alibaug Retreat
A glimpse into Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s stunning 8-acre farmhouse in Alibaug, a perfect sanctuary for the star couple to rejuvenate and find serenity.
The Acquisition In 2022
In 2022, the couple acquired the massive plot for ₹19 crore. Spanning 10,000 square feet, the villa showcases their taste for luxury and tranquility.
Massive Investment
Reports suggest Virat invested ₹10.5–13 crore to construct this masterpiece, blending modern architecture with natural beauty.
Designed by Sussanne Khan
Top designer Sussanne Khan brought this dream home to life, with interiors reflecting a mix of rustic charm and modern elegance.
The Temperature-Controlled Pool
The farmhouse features a luxurious pool surrounded by lush greenery—an ideal spot for relaxation and serenity.
A Monochromatic Palette
The interiors are dominated by monochromatic tones complemented by warm wood finishes, making the space chic and homely.
The Expansive Lawn
The property boasts 8 acres of landscaped greenery, perfect for leisurely walks, outdoor gatherings, or simply soaking in nature.
Textures and Prints for Personality
Playful textures, artistic rugs, and comfy cushions add a personal touch, making the farmhouse uniquely theirs.
Italian Marble and Turkish Limestone
The villa’s interiors feature premium materials like Italian marble and Turkish limestone, enhancing its grandeur.
A Slice of Paradise
Virat calls this farmhouse their "home away from home" a retreat where they can disconnect, recharge, and enjoy life's finer things.
Trending Photos