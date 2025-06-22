photoDetails

India's young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has etched his name in the history books once again. The 23-year-old left-handed opener scored a brilliant century on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, becoming the first Indian cricketer to score a hundred in his debut Test in both Australia and England.

While Jaiswal continues to create headlines on the field, he has also achieved a personal milestone off it. In 2023, he purchased a stunning 5-BHK apartment in Thane, Mumbai. Scroll down to know all about it.