Inside Yashasvi Jaiswal's Luxurious 53000000 Cr Mansion In Mumbai; India's Star Batter House Is No Less Than A Dream Palace - In Pics
India's young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has etched his name in the history books once again. The 23-year-old left-handed opener scored a brilliant century on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, becoming the first Indian cricketer to score a hundred in his debut Test in both Australia and England.
While Jaiswal continues to create headlines on the field, he has also achieved a personal milestone off it. In 2023, he purchased a stunning 5-BHK apartment in Thane, Mumbai. Scroll down to know all about it.
Yashasvi Jaiswal Scripts History at Headingley
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a stunning century on Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. His knock has placed him among the greats of Indian cricket with several unique records to his name.
First Indian to Score Century in Debut Tests in Both Australia & England
The 23-year-old became the first Indian cricketer to score a century in his debut Test in both Australia and England, setting a historic benchmark.
Elite List of Debut Centuries in Australia and England
Before Jaiswal, legends like Motganhalli Jaisimha, Sunil Gavaskar (Australia) and Vijay Manjrekar, Sourav Ganguly, Murali Vijay (England) achieved similar feats in individual countries. Jaiswal now features in both elite lists a rare honour.
Yashasvi Jaiswal: A Journey from Tent House to Mumbai Mansion
Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable journey from living in a tent house to owning a lavish 5 BHK apartment in Mumbai is a tale of perseverance and triumph against all odds.
Debuted in July 2023 - A Rapid Rise
Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut for India in July 2023 against the West Indies. Since then, his rise as a dependable Test opener has been rapid and impressive.
Inside Yashasvi Jaiswal's European-Inspired Home
Designed by Mcasa Studio, Jaiswal's 1,500-sqft apartment in Mumbai's Thane exudes European charm with modern functionality, offering a glimpse into the cricketer's sophisticated taste and style.
Valued at ₹5.38 Crore - A Major Milestone
Yashasvi's residence welcomes visitors with a blend of European entrance aesthetics, featuring a timeless fusion of modern and classic charm, complemented by a deep blue-hued arched passage and a discreet trophy section.
Living Room: Where Comfort Meets Style
The cricketer's living room boasts a custom-made, plush sofa upholstered in serene grey bouclé fabric, coupled with an exquisite marble centre table, creating an ambiance of modern sophistication and relaxation.
Bedrooms: Tranquil Retreats
Yashasvi's master bedroom exudes tranquility with a deep blue accent wall and luxurious linens, while the second bedroom offers clean lines and a muted color palette ideal for work or relaxation, showcasing a harmonious blend of personal taste and practicality.
Family's Joy: A New Beginning
In July 2023, Yashasvi moved into his new home with his family, fulfilling a lifelong dream and expressing gratitude for the architect's meticulous design, marking a significant milestone in his inspiring journey.
