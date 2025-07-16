Advertisement
Inside Yuvraj Singh & Kim Sharma's Love Story: A Romance That Rocked Bollywood And Cricket

Yuvraj Singh and Kim Sharma's high-profile relationship was one of the most talked-about celebrity romances in India during the early 2000s. The Bollywood actress and star Indian cricketer dated for over four years before their sudden breakup in 2007 shocked fans and media alike. Rumors surrounding their split included family interference and Kim's possessive behaviour, though both remained silent publicly. Despite moving on—Yuvraj marrying Hazel Keech and Kim marrying and divorcing Ali Punjani—their past continues to spark curiosity. Searches like “Yuvraj Singh ex-girlfriend,” “Kim Sharma love story,” and “Yuvraj Singh dating history” remain highly trending topics across digital platforms.

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 09:07 AM IST
1. Yuvraj Singh and Kim Sharma Dated for Over 4 Years

Their relationship began around 2003, at the peak of Kim’s Bollywood career and Yuvraj’s cricketing fame, making them one of the most glamorous celeb couples in India.

2. The Breakup in 2007 Shocked Fans and Media Alike

After four years of dating, the couple abruptly split, leaving fans and tabloids stunned. Searches for “Yuvraj Kim breakup reason” spiked as speculation ran wild.

3. Rumours Blamed Yuvraj Singh’s Mother for the Split

An old TOI report suggested Shabnam Singh disapproved of Kim, triggering widespread gossip that Yuvraj was a “mamma’s boy” influenced by family pressure.

4. Sources Later Denied Any Parental Interference

Close sources rubbished the theory, asserting Yuvraj made his own choices and wasn’t swayed by his mother, countering the narrative with quotes in popular media.

5. Kim Sharma Was Allegedly Over-Possessive and Obsessive

Another version of the story claimed Kim became controlling and emotionally intense, reportedly disturbing Yuvraj with constant calls, especially during international cricket tours.

6. Yuvraj Walked Away Without Drama

Insiders revealed that Yuvraj ended things quietly, avoiding confrontation and choosing emotional peace over public mudslinging, which only earned him more public respect.

7. Kim Married Businessman Ali Punjani, Later Divorced

After the breakup, Kim tied the knot with hotelier Ali Punjani in 2010, but their marriage ended in 2016, drawing renewed attention to her past with Yuvraj.

8. Yuvraj Found Love Again With Hazel Keech

In 2016, Yuvraj married British-Indian actress Hazel Keech, now a mother of two. Their happy family life is often contrasted with the turbulence of his past relationships.

9. Kim and Yuvraj Never Spoke About Each Other Post-Split

Despite being public figures, both Kim and Yuvraj have maintained silence about their relationship and breakup, fueling long-term curiosity and fan theories online.

10. Their Love Story Remains a Top Search Topic Even Today

From “Yuvraj Singh’s dating history” to “Kim Sharma past relationships,” this love story continues to drive traffic, showing the lasting impact of celebrity romance on Indian pop culture.

