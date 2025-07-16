Inside Yuvraj Singh & Kim Sharma’s Love Story: A Romance That Rocked Bollywood And Cricket

photoDetails

english

2932456

Yuvraj Singh and Kim Sharma's high-profile relationship was one of the most talked-about celebrity romances in India during the early 2000s. The Bollywood actress and star Indian cricketer dated for over four years before their sudden breakup in 2007 shocked fans and media alike. Rumors surrounding their split included family interference and Kim's possessive behaviour, though both remained silent publicly. Despite moving on—Yuvraj marrying Hazel Keech and Kim marrying and divorcing Ali Punjani—their past continues to spark curiosity. Searches like “Yuvraj Singh ex-girlfriend,” “Kim Sharma love story,” and “Yuvraj Singh dating history” remain highly trending topics across digital platforms.