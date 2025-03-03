Advertisement
IPL 2025: 10 Most Valuable Buys Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG, GT Across All Teams- In Pics
IPL 2025: 10 Most Valuable Buys Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG, GT Across All Teams- In Pics

The IPL 2025 auction saw franchises making big moves to strengthen their squads. From experienced stars to rising talents, teams invested heavily in key players. Here’s a look at the 10 most valuable buys across CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG, and GT- check out the top signings in pics.

Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
Tim David (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹3 Crore

Tim David (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – ₹3 Crore

Power-hitter Tim David moves to Royal Challengers Bangalore. With his ability to finish games in style, David is expected to provide much-needed firepower in RCB’s lower order.

Washington Sundar (Gujarat Titans) – ₹3.20 Crore

Washington Sundar (Gujarat Titans) – ₹3.20 Crore

All-rounder Washington Sundar heads to Gujarat Titans. His off-spin and dependable batting will make him a crucial part of GT’s plans this season.

Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹2.40 Crore

Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹2.40 Crore

England’s all-rounder Sam Curran returns to his former team, Chennai Super Kings. His left-arm pace and batting prowess will bolster CSK's lineup, adding depth and balance.

Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings - ₹4 Crore)

Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings - ₹4 Crore)

The young all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has drawn attention with his impressive performances. CSK’s investment in him highlights their strategy to blend youth with experience in their squad.

Moeen Ali (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹2 Crore

Moeen Ali (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹2 Crore

England’s Moeen Ali joins KKR, adding versatility with his spin-bowling and aggressive batting. Moeen’s experience will be vital in key moments for the team.

Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals) – ₹3.40 Crore

Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals) – ₹3.40 Crore

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh joins Delhi Capitals, bringing his explosive batting and handy seam-bowling skills. Known for his ability to dominate in the middle overs, Marsh is expected to play a crucial role in DC’s campaign.

Glenn Maxwell (Punjab Kings) – ₹4.20 Crore

Glenn Maxwell (Punjab Kings) – ₹4.20 Crore

The “Big Show” returns to Punjab Kings, promising fireworks with his aggressive batting and off-spin. Maxwell's experience and versatility make him one of the most valuable additions this season.

Khaleel Ahmed (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹4.80 Crore

Khaleel Ahmed (Chennai Super Kings) – ₹4.80 Crore

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed becomes one of the costliest Indian players for CSK this season. His ability to swing the ball early and deliver in death overs makes him a prized asset.

Faf du Plessis (Delhi Capitals) – ₹2 Crore

Faf du Plessis (Delhi Capitals) – ₹2 Crore

Former RCB skipper Faf du Plessis joins Delhi Capitals to strengthen their top order. With his vast IPL experience, Du Plessis will bring leadership and stability to the team.

Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹1.5 Crore

Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders) – ₹1.5 Crore

Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane joins KKR to lend stability to their top order. Known for his composure and experience, Rahane could be a key figure in guiding the younger players.

