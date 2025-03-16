IPL 2025: 10 Star All-Rounders Who Could Rule This Season For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR & SRH - Check In Pics
The IPL 2025 season is gearing up to be a spectacle, with each franchise banking on their star all-rounders to deliver match-winning performances. From explosive batting to clever bowling, these players are set to dominate the tournament. Here's a look at the top all-rounders for RCB, CSK, MI, SRH, KKR and for all other teams this season:
Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
CSK’s legendary all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to be their X-factor again. Known for his sharp fielding, effective spin, and crucial runs under pressure, Jadeja is a complete package and could rule this season.
Nitish Reddy - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
SRH has put their faith in young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, known for his hard-hitting abilities and medium-pace bowling. He recently scored 100 against Australia in Melbourne, his rise in International cricket has made him one to watch in IPL 2025.
Mitchell Marsh - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh is LSG’s top all-round pick. His powerful batting in the middle order and ability to deliver crucial overs add balance to the side.
Liam Livingstone - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
RCB has roped in England’s power-hitter Liam Livingstone, whose versatility as a finisher and effective bowling make him a formidable all-rounder.
Wanindu Hasaranga - Rajasthan Royals (RR)
The Sri Lankan sensation Wanindu Hasaranga brings his leg-spin wizardry and lower-order fireworks to RR. He’ll be a key player in RR’s hunt for their second IPL title.
Hardik Pandya - Mumbai Indians (MI)
The talismanic Hardik Pandya is back to lead MI’s all-rounder brigade. His big-hitting and sharp bowling make him indispensable for the five-time champions.
Rashid Khan - Gujarat Titans (GT)
GT’s trump card, Rashid Khan, is a force with both bat and ball. Known for his unplayable leg-spin and late-order hitting, Rashid is a match-winner in any condition.
Glenn Maxwell - Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Glenn Maxwell returns as PBKS’s all-round dynamo. With his unorthodox batting and deceptive off-spin, Maxwell is expected to be a game-changer this season.
Axar Patel - Delhi Capitals (DC)
DC relies on Axar Patel’s consistent performances. His left-arm spin and ability to contribute valuable runs down the order make him a vital cog in the team.
Andre Russell - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
KKR’s faith in Andre Russell remains unshaken. The explosive Caribbean all-rounder can single-handedly change the game with his batting pyrotechnics and wicket-taking abilities.
