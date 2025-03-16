Advertisement
IPL 2025: 10 Star All-Rounders Who Could Rule This Season For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR & SRH - Check In Pics
IPL 2025: 10 Star All-Rounders Who Could Rule This Season For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR & SRH - Check In Pics

The IPL 2025 season is gearing up to be a spectacle, with each franchise banking on their star all-rounders to deliver match-winning performances. From explosive batting to clever bowling, these players are set to dominate the tournament. Here's a look at the top all-rounders for RCB, CSK, MI, SRH, KKR and for all other teams this season:

Updated:Mar 16, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ravindra Jadeja - Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

CSK’s legendary all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to be their X-factor again. Known for his sharp fielding, effective spin, and crucial runs under pressure, Jadeja is a complete package and could rule this season. 

Nitish Reddy - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Nitish Reddy - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

SRH has put their faith in young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, known for his hard-hitting abilities and medium-pace bowling. He recently scored 100 against Australia in Melbourne, his rise in International cricket has made him one to watch in IPL 2025.

Mitchell Marsh - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Mitchell Marsh - Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh is LSG’s top all-round pick. His powerful batting in the middle order and ability to deliver crucial overs add balance to the side.

Liam Livingstone - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Liam Livingstone - Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB has roped in England’s power-hitter Liam Livingstone, whose versatility as a finisher and effective bowling make him a formidable all-rounder.

Wanindu Hasaranga - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Wanindu Hasaranga - Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The Sri Lankan sensation Wanindu Hasaranga brings his leg-spin wizardry and lower-order fireworks to RR. He’ll be a key player in RR’s hunt for their second IPL title.

Hardik Pandya - Mumbai Indians (MI)

Hardik Pandya - Mumbai Indians (MI)

The talismanic Hardik Pandya is back to lead MI’s all-rounder brigade. His big-hitting and sharp bowling make him indispensable for the five-time champions.

Rashid Khan - Gujarat Titans (GT)

Rashid Khan - Gujarat Titans (GT)

GT’s trump card, Rashid Khan, is a force with both bat and ball. Known for his unplayable leg-spin and late-order hitting, Rashid is a match-winner in any condition.

Glenn Maxwell - Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Glenn Maxwell - Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Glenn Maxwell returns as PBKS’s all-round dynamo. With his unorthodox batting and deceptive off-spin, Maxwell is expected to be a game-changer this season.

Axar Patel - Delhi Capitals (DC)

Axar Patel - Delhi Capitals (DC)

DC relies on Axar Patel’s consistent performances. His left-arm spin and ability to contribute valuable runs down the order make him a vital cog in the team.

Andre Russell - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Andre Russell - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR’s faith in Andre Russell remains unshaken. The explosive Caribbean all-rounder can single-handedly change the game with his batting pyrotechnics and wicket-taking abilities.

