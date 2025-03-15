IPL 2025: 10 Star Players From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG & GT Who Could Be Game Changers This Season - Check In Pics
As the excitement builds for IPL 2025, fans and analysts are eagerly anticipating which players will step up and become the game-changers for their teams. With a mix of emerging talent and seasoned stars, here’s a look at 10 players who could be the game changers this season.
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)
Following a breakout season, Jaiswal is set to be a cornerstone for the Royals. His dynamic batting at the top of the order can provide a strong foundation, making him crucial for RR’s success this year.
Ryan Rickelton (Mumbai Indians)
The South African batter has shown promise in his limited appearances, and IPL 2025 could be his breakthrough season. His aggressive batting style and ability to handle pressure make him an exciting prospect for MI.
Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)
Rashid Khan is one of the most formidable bowlers in T20 cricket. With his ability to take wickets at crucial junctures, Rashid will be pivotal in ensuring Gujarat Titans have a competitive edge. His experience and skill in handling pressure situations are invaluable.
Ramandeep Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Known for his all-round abilities, Ramandeep Singh has shown glimpses of brilliance in previous IPL seasons. His capacity to score quick runs and take important wickets could provide KKR with the X-factor they need to make a deep run in the tournament.
Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings)
Ravindra’s impressive performances in international cricket have caught the eye. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball will add depth to CSK's lineup, making him a crucial player in their quest for another title.
Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)
A rising pace sensation, Mayank Yadav has the potential to be a match-winner for LSG. With his ability to bowl at high speeds and execute yorkers under pressure, he can be a game-changer in the death overs.
Liam Livingstone (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Livingstone's hard-hitting prowess and aggressive playstyle make him a potent weapon in the T20 format. His presence in the middle order can provide RCB with the much-needed firepower to chase down big totals or set challenging scores.
Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals)
The young Australian talent has been making waves in domestic cricket and is expected to bring his explosive batting to the forefront in IPL 2025. With his ability to play innovative shots and adapt to different formats, Fraser-McGurk could become a game changer for Delhi Capitals.
Glenn Maxwell (Punjab Kings)
Maxwell's explosive batting and ability to shift momentum make him a vital asset for Punjab Kings. Known for his big-hitting ability, he can turn matches around in the blink of an eye. With his experience, Maxwell will be looking to lead from the front.
Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Abhishek Sharma's all-round capabilities can significantly impact SRH's performance this season. His aggressive batting and handy left-arm spin make him a dual threat, giving the team the flexibility to adapt their strategies during matches.
