IPL 2025: 10 Weird New Rules By BCCI That Will Surprise You - In Pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is known for its high-octane matches, thrilling moments, and ever-evolving regulations. For IPL 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a fresh set of strict rules that could change how teams operate. From travel restrictions to dress code mandates, these new policies aim to enhance professionalism but have left many players and fans surprised. Here are the top 10 key takeaways:
1. Players Must Travel by Team Bus – No Exceptions
BCCI has mandated that all players must travel in the team bus for both practice and match days. Families and friends are not allowed to accompany them.
2. No Family Members in the Dressing Room
Unlike previous seasons, cricketers' families and friends will be restricted from entering the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) before or during a match.
3. Strict Practice Session Rules
Teams are only allowed two nets in the practice area and one side wicket for range hitting. No additional practice is allowed if a team finishes early.
4. No Practice or Fitness Tests on Match Days
On match days, players are strictly prohibited from practicing or undergoing fitness tests on the main square to ensure the pitch remains in optimal condition.
5. Accreditation is Mandatory on Match Days
All accredited staff must carry their identification. A first-time violation results in a warning, while repeat offenses will incur monetary fines.
6. Hitting on LED Boards is Prohibited
Despite previous warnings, players frequently hit balls onto LED sponsorship boards. BCCI has reinforced the rule to prevent damage.
7. Players Must Wear Orange and Purple Caps for Broadcast
To maintain the tournament's visual appeal, BCCI requires cap winners to wear them for at least two overs during the match broadcast.
8. No Sleeveless Jerseys or Floppy Hats in Post-Match Presentation
Cricketers must follow a strict dress code for post-match events. Sleeveless jerseys and floppies are banned, with fines for repeat violations.
9. Limited Support Staff Allowed on Match Days
Each team can have only 12 accredited support staff members, including the team doctor, during match days, similar to IPL 2024.
10. Jersey Number Changes Require Prior Approval
Players looking to change their jersey numbers must inform the BCCI at least 24 hours in advance, as per the clothing and equipment guidelines.
