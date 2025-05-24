IPL 2025: 4 Replacement Players Who Might Be Retained For Next Season - Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis And...
Several replacement players including Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and others have made significant impacts in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. After their impactful performance, they have strong candidates for retention ahead of the 2026 season.
Here are four replacement players from IPL 2025 season who might be retained for next season:
1. Ayush Mhatre (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for the injured Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. The five-times champions have had a terrible IPL 2025 season, currently at the bottom of the points table. However, the 17-year-old Mhatre has impressed everyone including MS Dhoni with his impactful knocks. After his impressive IPL debut with CSK, Mhatre is all set to be retained by the franchise and become Gaikwad's opening partner in the next year.
Ayush Mhatre's Performance In IPL 2025 So Far
Ayush Mhatre has smashed 206 runs in 6 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 187.27 so far. He has the second-best strike rate (190.7) in the powerplay this season (at least 100 runs).
2. Dewald Brevis (CSK)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signed South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. Brevis has produced many impactful knocks while batting in the middle order for CSK amid the team's poor IPL campaign. The 22-year-old Brevis, who had had three 40-plus and one 30-plus scores in just five innings so far, is set to be retained by CSK for the next season.
Dewald Brevis' Performance In IPL 2025 So Far
Dewald Brevis has smashed 168 runs in 5 matches of IPL 2025 at an average of 33.60 and a strike rate of 164.70 so far.
3. Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)
Mumbai Indians signed Corbin Bosch as replacement of injured Lizaad Williams in the middle of the IPL 2025 season. Though he has featured in only a few games in IPL 2025, he has managed to create an impact with both bat and ball.
Given his utility, Bosch is likely to be retained by Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2026 season.
Corbin Bosch's Performance In IPL 2025 So Far
Corbin Bosch has scored 47 runs across two innings at a strike rate of 146.88 and also bowled seven overs, picking one wicket at an economy of 7.86.
4. Shardul Thakur (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants signed Shardul Thakur as replacement for injured Mohsin Khan, who was ruled out of the 18th season of the IPL due to injury. Thakur, a proven performer across all three formats for India, was signed from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) at his reserve price of Rs 2 crore. He has made an impact with the ball for LSG during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Shardul Thakur has picked 13 wickets in 10 matches of IPL 2025 so far. Given his utility and low price tag, Thakur is likely to be retained by LSG for next season.
