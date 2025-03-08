IPL 2025 Best Impact Player Options For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick off on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. All 10 teams will look to use their Impact Player in the best possible manner to get the desired results during the IPL 2025.
Here are the best Impact Player options For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR and other teams for IPL 2025.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj are the ideal Impact Player options for five-times champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Swapnil Singh are the ideal Impact Player options for RCB in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora and Anukul Roy are the ideal Impact Player options for defending champions KKR in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Akash Deep, M Siddharth and Abdul Samad are the ideal Impact Player options for LSG in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Mumbai Indians (MI)
Trent Boult and Karn Sharma are the ideal Impact Player options for five-times champions Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Delhi Capitals (DC)
Sameer Rizvi, Mohit Sharma and T Natarajan are the ideal Impact Player options for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
Atharva Taide and Adam Zampa are the ideal Impact Player options for SRH in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Gujarat Titans (GT)
Mahipal Lomror, Ishant Sharma and Arshad Khan are the ideal Impact Player options for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Vishnu Vinod are the ideal Impact Player options for Punjab Kings in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal are the ideal Impact Player options for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Trending Photos