IPL 2025 Best Opening Combination For RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check In Pics
The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick off on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After the mega auction, the composition of every team has changed and many franchises are expected to have new opening combinations during the upcoming IPL 2025 season.
Here's a list of probable openers for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and all other IPL teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad And Devon Conway
Five times champions CSK are all set to have the trial and tested opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway during the 2025 IPL season. After failing to qualify for the playoffs last year, CSK would expect solid starts from Ruturaj and Conway as the Chennai-based franchise aim for their sixth IPL title.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli And Phil Salt
RCB star Virat Kohli will have a new opening partner for IPL 2025. Former RCB skipper Virat is all set to start the innings with England's Phil Salt during the 2025 IPL season.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma And Ryan Rickelton
Mumbai Indians were not able to buy back Ishan Kishan during the mega auction. So, five times champions MI will have a new opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton during the 2025 IPL season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head And Abhishek Sharma
The deadly duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashed bowlers all around the park and took their team to the IPL 2024 final. Head and Abhishek will continue to open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they look to move one step further in IPL 2025.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson And Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals, the winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL, are all set to have a new opening pair during the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The destructive duo of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to open the innings for Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2025 season.
Delhi Capitals: Faf Du Plessis And Jake Fraser-McGurk
Jake Fraser-McGurk, who played many impactful knocks for Delhi Capitals during the last edition of IPL, is all set to have a new opening partner for the 2025 season. Fraser-McGurk will open the DC innings with Faf du Plessis in absence of KL Rahul, who is set to miss the start of IPL 2025 due to the birth of his child.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton De Kock And Sunil Narine
Kolkata Knight Riders will have a new opening combination during IPL 2025. Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine are likely to open the innings for the defending champions KKR during the IPL 2025 season.
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram And Mitchell Marsh
Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh are likely to open the innings for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the IPL 2025 season.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill And Jos Buttler
The 2022 IPL Champions Gujarat Titans will have a new opening combination during IPL 2025. Skipper Shubman Gill and star England batter Jos Buttler are all set to open the innings for Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2025.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh And Josh Inglis
Punjab Kings, who are yet to win an IPL title, are likely to have the opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis during the IPL 2025.
