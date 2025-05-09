photoDetails

During IPL 2025 Match 58 in Dharamsala, play was abruptly halted due to an air raid alert amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions. The stadium was blacked out, players evacuated, and the match abandoned after 10.1 overs. BCCI held an emergency meeting, with vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirming they await government guidance on whether to continue the tournament. Foreign players are concerned about safety, and franchises are considering exit options. With airports shut in the north, train travel is being explored for team movement. A bomb threat at Jaipur’s SMS Stadium further heightened fears, putting the remainder of the IPL season in jeopardy.