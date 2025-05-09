IPL 2025 Called Off? Here's All You Need To Know Amid India-Pakistan Tensions - In Pics
During IPL 2025 Match 58 in Dharamsala, play was abruptly halted due to an air raid alert amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions. The stadium was blacked out, players evacuated, and the match abandoned after 10.1 overs. BCCI held an emergency meeting, with vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirming they await government guidance on whether to continue the tournament. Foreign players are concerned about safety, and franchises are considering exit options. With airports shut in the north, train travel is being explored for team movement. A bomb threat at Jaipur’s SMS Stadium further heightened fears, putting the remainder of the IPL season in jeopardy.
1. IPL 2025 Match Abandoned Midway Due to Air Raid Alert
The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was called off after 10.1 overs due to blackout measures following an air raid warning, triggering major IPL 2025 security concerns.
2. Players Evacuated in Panic as Stadium Went Dark
Players and spectators were swiftly evacuated from the Dharamsala stadium, with some cricketers still in their pads — highlighting the urgent threat level near the India-Pakistan border.
3. BCCI Holds Emergency Meeting on IPL Continuation
With foreign players anxious and fan safety paramount, the BCCI is reviewing IPL 2025's future, keeping options open to pause or rework the tournament schedule.
4. Government Advice to Decide IPL’s Fate
BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed they’re awaiting official directives, reinforcing that IPL 2025 schedule changes or postponement could depend on government instructions.
5. Security Risks Rattle Foreign Players and Franchises
Franchises are in constant touch with overseas players, assuring them of safe exit routes if requested — a potential blow to team combinations and fantasy IPL squads.
6. Train Travel Considered as Airports Shut in Northern India
With regional airspace restricted, BCCI is reportedly exploring train transport for teams, showing flexibility to keep the IPL 2025 matches on track safely.
7. Stadium Bomb Threat in Jaipur Adds to Tension
The SMS Stadium in Jaipur, set to host a match soon, received a bomb threat over email, escalating fears around stadium safety during IPL 2025.
8. IPL Chairman Seen Assisting Crowd Evacuation
IPL chairperson Arun Dhumal led from the front, guiding fans out of the venue — a powerful moment underlining the seriousness of the crisis unfolding during live action.
9. IPL Match Disruption Highlights Geo-Political Fragility
The Dharamsala incident serves as a reminder of how international tensions can spill into major sports events, impacting live IPL matches and broadcast schedules.
10. IPL 2025’s Future May Hinge on Diplomatic Stability
With tensions rising, the complete IPL 2025 fixture list could undergo changes, making it essential for fans and teams to stay updated on revised dates and venues.
