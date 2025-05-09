Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2898221https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-called-off-heres-all-you-need-to-know-amid-india-pakistan-tensions-in-pics-2898221
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Called Off? Here's All You Need To Know Amid India-Pakistan Tensions - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Called Off? Here's All You Need To Know Amid India-Pakistan Tensions - In Pics

During IPL 2025 Match 58 in Dharamsala, play was abruptly halted due to an air raid alert amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions. The stadium was blacked out, players evacuated, and the match abandoned after 10.1 overs. BCCI held an emergency meeting, with vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirming they await government guidance on whether to continue the tournament. Foreign players are concerned about safety, and franchises are considering exit options. With airports shut in the north, train travel is being explored for team movement. A bomb threat at Jaipur’s SMS Stadium further heightened fears, putting the remainder of the IPL season in jeopardy.

 

Updated:May 09, 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Follow Us

1. IPL 2025 Match Abandoned Midway Due to Air Raid Alert

1/18
1. IPL 2025 Match Abandoned Midway Due to Air Raid Alert

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was called off after 10.1 overs due to blackout measures following an air raid warning, triggering major IPL 2025 security concerns.

Follow Us

2. Players Evacuated in Panic as Stadium Went Dark

2/18
2. Players Evacuated in Panic as Stadium Went Dark

Players and spectators were swiftly evacuated from the Dharamsala stadium, with some cricketers still in their pads — highlighting the urgent threat level near the India-Pakistan border.

Follow Us

3. BCCI Holds Emergency Meeting on IPL Continuation

3/18
3. BCCI Holds Emergency Meeting on IPL Continuation

With foreign players anxious and fan safety paramount, the BCCI is reviewing IPL 2025's future, keeping options open to pause or rework the tournament schedule.

Follow Us

4. Government Advice to Decide IPL’s Fate

4/18
4. Government Advice to Decide IPL’s Fate

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed they’re awaiting official directives, reinforcing that IPL 2025 schedule changes or postponement could depend on government instructions.

Follow Us

5. Security Risks Rattle Foreign Players and Franchises

5/18
5. Security Risks Rattle Foreign Players and Franchises

Franchises are in constant touch with overseas players, assuring them of safe exit routes if requested — a potential blow to team combinations and fantasy IPL squads.

Follow Us

6. Train Travel Considered as Airports Shut in Northern India

6/18
6. Train Travel Considered as Airports Shut in Northern India

With regional airspace restricted, BCCI is reportedly exploring train transport for teams, showing flexibility to keep the IPL 2025 matches on track safely.

Follow Us

7. Stadium Bomb Threat in Jaipur Adds to Tension

7/18
7. Stadium Bomb Threat in Jaipur Adds to Tension

The SMS Stadium in Jaipur, set to host a match soon, received a bomb threat over email, escalating fears around stadium safety during IPL 2025.

Follow Us

8. IPL Chairman Seen Assisting Crowd Evacuation

8/18
8. IPL Chairman Seen Assisting Crowd Evacuation

IPL chairperson Arun Dhumal led from the front, guiding fans out of the venue — a powerful moment underlining the seriousness of the crisis unfolding during live action.

Follow Us

9. IPL Match Disruption Highlights Geo-Political Fragility

9/18
9. IPL Match Disruption Highlights Geo-Political Fragility

The Dharamsala incident serves as a reminder of how international tensions can spill into major sports events, impacting live IPL matches and broadcast schedules.

 

Follow Us

10. IPL 2025’s Future May Hinge on Diplomatic Stability

10/18
10. IPL 2025’s Future May Hinge on Diplomatic Stability

With tensions rising, the complete IPL 2025 fixture list could undergo changes, making it essential for fans and teams to stay updated on revised dates and venues.

Follow Us

11/18
Follow Us

12/18
Follow Us

13/18
Follow Us

14/18
Follow Us

15/18
Follow Us

16/18
Follow Us

17/18
Follow Us

18/18
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 latest newsIPL match cancelled todayIndia Pakistan border tension impact on IPLIPL 2025 schedule updatePunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match abandonedDharamsala IPL blackoutBCCI emergency meeting IPLIPL 2025 government decisionIPL postponed or cancelledIPL security concerns 2025air raid alert IPL matchIPL foreign players safetyIPL match evacuation DharamsalaIPL 2025 Plan BIPL match stopped due to military conflictIndo-Pak tensions cricketIPL match disruption newsPrabhsimran Singh IPL 2025Priyansh Arya performance IPLIPL bomb threat JaipurSMS Stadium threat IPLIPL players reaction blackoutIPL fans evacuated stadiumArun Dhumal IPL updateIPL 2025 breaking newsIPL match interrupted todayIPL schedule changes expectedIPL matches under threatIPL military conflict responseIPL stadium security issues
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
S400
S- 400 Missile: India's Iron Shield That Butchered Pakistani Drones, Missiles In Air - Check Russia Connection
camera icon7
title
business success story
Meet Pakistan-Born Billionaire Who Survived Polio At 2 And Built Rs 42,500 Crore Empire
camera icon13
title
mother day horoscope
Mother's Day 2025 Horoscope: What Gifts To Give Your Mom According To Zodiac?
camera icon12
title
Summer Travel 2025
From Indonesia To Turkey: Discover 10 Best International Travel Destinations For Indians To Visit During Summer 2025
camera icon7
title
business success story
Meet Indian Billionaire Who Lost His Wife To Cancer, Found Love Again At 91; His Net Worth Will Surprise You
NEWS ON ONE CLICK