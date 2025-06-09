Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2913166https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-emerging-stars-vaibhav-suryavanshi-to-priyansh-arya-10-young-talents-from-csk-mi-rcb-pbks-lsg-srh-dc-rr-who-lit-up-the-season-with-breakthrough-performances-2913166
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Emerging Stars: Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Priyansh Arya - 10 Young Talents From CSK, MI, RCB, PBKS, LSG, SRH, DC, RR Who Lit Up The Season With Breakthrough Performances
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Emerging Stars: Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Priyansh Arya - 10 Young Talents From CSK, MI, RCB, PBKS, LSG, SRH, DC, RR Who Lit Up The Season With Breakthrough Performances

The Indian Premier League 2025 wasn't just about the seasoned stars it was a platform where several young and uncapped players made their mark with fearless performances. From blistering centuries to match-winning spells, these rising stars proved that the future of Indian cricket is in capable hands. Here’s a look at 10 emerging players who rocked IPL 2025 with their impactful performances.

Updated:Jun 09, 2025, 10:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

1/10
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)

The biggest sensation of IPL 2025, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the league by storm with a stunning 35-ball century. In just 7 matches, he racked up 252 runs and finished the season with a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 206. His fearless hitting and maturity beyond his years earned him the Super Striker of the Season award.

Follow Us

Vipraj Nigam (Delhi Capitals)

2/10
Vipraj Nigam (Delhi Capitals)

A promising spin-bowling all-rounder, Vipraj Nigam contributed in both departments. He struck at 179.75 with the bat and chipped in with 11 wickets, often providing Delhi breakthroughs in tight moments.

Follow Us

Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)

3/10
Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)

Bought for Rs. 3.8 crore, Priyansh Arya repaid every rupee with a brilliant debut season. His century against CSK was one of the most memorable knocks of the tournament. Arya consistently gave Punjab strong starts and ended with 475 runs a key contributor in PBKS’s dream run to the finals.

Follow Us

Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)

4/10
Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)

A familiar name in domestic circles, Prabhsimran had a breakthrough season in 2025. He topped the run charts among uncapped Indian players with 549 runs and a blazing strike rate, often giving PBKS explosive starts.

Follow Us

Nehal Wadhera (MI)

5/10
Nehal Wadhera (MI)

After underwhelming seasons with MI, Nehal Wadhera found his form with PBKS, who trusted him with a Rs. 4.2 crore price tag. He repaid the faith by smashing 369 runs, including two half-centuries, playing key roles in PBKS’s top-order success.

Follow Us

Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians)

6/10
Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians)

A reliable finisher in the lower middle order, Naman Dhir impressed with his strike rate and temperament. Across 16 games, he scored 252 runs, often giving MI the late flourish they needed.

Follow Us

Digvesh Rathi (Lucknow Super Giants)

7/10
Digvesh Rathi (Lucknow Super Giants)

Despite a one-match ban, Digvesh Rathi proved to be a critical weapon for LSG. The Delhi leg-spinner was consistent throughout the season, taking 14 wickets in 13 matches while maintaining a decent economy rate.

Follow Us

Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings)

8/10
Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings)

In a disappointing season for CSK, Ayush Mhatre was a rare silver lining. Making his T20 debut at any level, Mhatre scored 240 runs in just 7 matches and became one of CSK’s top three run-scorers. His elegant strokeplay and composure stood out in a struggling lineup.

Follow Us

Ashwani Kumar (Mumbai Indians)

9/10
Ashwani Kumar (Mumbai Indians)

Fast bowler Ashwani Kumar delivered some fiery spells, including a memorable four-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders. His raw pace and ability to strike in the middle overs made him a valuable asset for MI.

Follow Us

Aniket Verma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

10/10
Aniket Verma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Aniket Verma added firepower to SRH’s middle order with clean hitting and aggressive intent. With 20 sixes and a high strike rate, his cameo knocks often shifted momentum in SRH’s favor.

Follow Us
IPL 2025 emerging playersIPL 2025IPL Young TalentsVaibhav SuryavanshiPriyansh AryaAyush MhatreNehal WadheraVipraj NigamPrabhsimran SinghDigvesh RathiNaman DhirAniket VermaAshwani KumarIPL 2025 uncapped starsIPL 2025 breakout performersIPL 2025 rising starsIPL 2025 player statsIndian Premier League youngstersIPL 2025 debutantsIPL Super Striker 2025IPL Future Stars
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Despite Reaching IPL 2025 Final: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis And...
camera icon12
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 9- 15: Your Body Is Reacting To Emotional Tides THIS Week, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
healthy bedtime drinks
6 Healthy And Must- Try Bedtime Drinks To Boost Metabolism
camera icon8
title
Ajay Devgn
Meet India’s Highest-Paid OTT Actor: From Rs 35 Crore For 8-Minute Cameo To Rs 125 Crore Single Show — Beats Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik; His Name Is...
camera icon6
title
Elephant
Meet Vatsala, World's Oldest Living Elephant; Survived World Wars, Saw India's Partition; Aged... Lives In...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK