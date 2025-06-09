IPL 2025 Emerging Stars: Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Priyansh Arya - 10 Young Talents From CSK, MI, RCB, PBKS, LSG, SRH, DC, RR Who Lit Up The Season With Breakthrough Performances
The Indian Premier League 2025 wasn't just about the seasoned stars it was a platform where several young and uncapped players made their mark with fearless performances. From blistering centuries to match-winning spells, these rising stars proved that the future of Indian cricket is in capable hands. Here’s a look at 10 emerging players who rocked IPL 2025 with their impactful performances.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
The biggest sensation of IPL 2025, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi took the league by storm with a stunning 35-ball century. In just 7 matches, he racked up 252 runs and finished the season with a jaw-dropping strike rate of over 206. His fearless hitting and maturity beyond his years earned him the Super Striker of the Season award.
Vipraj Nigam (Delhi Capitals)
A promising spin-bowling all-rounder, Vipraj Nigam contributed in both departments. He struck at 179.75 with the bat and chipped in with 11 wickets, often providing Delhi breakthroughs in tight moments.
Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)
Bought for Rs. 3.8 crore, Priyansh Arya repaid every rupee with a brilliant debut season. His century against CSK was one of the most memorable knocks of the tournament. Arya consistently gave Punjab strong starts and ended with 475 runs a key contributor in PBKS’s dream run to the finals.
Prabhsimran Singh (Punjab Kings)
A familiar name in domestic circles, Prabhsimran had a breakthrough season in 2025. He topped the run charts among uncapped Indian players with 549 runs and a blazing strike rate, often giving PBKS explosive starts.
Nehal Wadhera (MI)
After underwhelming seasons with MI, Nehal Wadhera found his form with PBKS, who trusted him with a Rs. 4.2 crore price tag. He repaid the faith by smashing 369 runs, including two half-centuries, playing key roles in PBKS’s top-order success.
Naman Dhir (Mumbai Indians)
A reliable finisher in the lower middle order, Naman Dhir impressed with his strike rate and temperament. Across 16 games, he scored 252 runs, often giving MI the late flourish they needed.
Digvesh Rathi (Lucknow Super Giants)
Despite a one-match ban, Digvesh Rathi proved to be a critical weapon for LSG. The Delhi leg-spinner was consistent throughout the season, taking 14 wickets in 13 matches while maintaining a decent economy rate.
Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings)
In a disappointing season for CSK, Ayush Mhatre was a rare silver lining. Making his T20 debut at any level, Mhatre scored 240 runs in just 7 matches and became one of CSK’s top three run-scorers. His elegant strokeplay and composure stood out in a struggling lineup.
Ashwani Kumar (Mumbai Indians)
Fast bowler Ashwani Kumar delivered some fiery spells, including a memorable four-wicket haul against Kolkata Knight Riders. His raw pace and ability to strike in the middle overs made him a valuable asset for MI.
Aniket Verma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Aniket Verma added firepower to SRH’s middle order with clean hitting and aggressive intent. With 20 sixes and a high strike rate, his cameo knocks often shifted momentum in SRH’s favor.
