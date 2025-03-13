IPL 2025 Fastest Bowler From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, PBKS, DC - In Pics

photoDetails

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be a spectacle of raw pace and lethal bowling attacks. With teams reinforcing their fast-bowling arsenals in the auction, the tournament promises high-speed thrillers and breathtaking spells. From experienced international stars to young Indian speedsters, each franchise boasts a key pacer who can turn games around single-handedly. Here’s a look at the 10 fastest pacers, one from each team, who could set IPL 2025 on fire.