IPL 2025 Fastest Bowler From CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, PBKS, DC - In Pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be a spectacle of raw pace and lethal bowling attacks. With teams reinforcing their fast-bowling arsenals in the auction, the tournament promises high-speed thrillers and breathtaking spells. From experienced international stars to young Indian speedsters, each franchise boasts a key pacer who can turn games around single-handedly. Here’s a look at the 10 fastest pacers, one from each team, who could set IPL 2025 on fire.
1. Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans)
Gujarat Titans landed a major signing with Mohammed Siraj for Rs 12.25 crore. His ability to swing the new ball at express speeds makes him a key player for GT’s title challenge.
2. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)
Retained for Rs 18 crore, Jasprit Bumrah remains Mumbai Indians' bowling spearhead. His deadly toe-crushing yorkers and remarkable death-over skills keep him among the world's best T20 pacers.
3. Lockie Ferguson (Punjab Kings)
Punjab Kings secured the fiery Lockie Ferguson at a bargain price of Rs 2 crore. Known for his sheer pace and aggressive bowling, Ferguson will be a game-changer for PBKS this season.
4. Matheesha Pathirana (Chennai Super Kings)
Retained by CSK for Rs 13 crore, the Sri Lankan sensation Matheesha Pathirana is expected to lead their pace attack. His slingy action and deceptive pace add a unique weapon to CSK’s bowling arsenal.
5. Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s pace attack is headlined by Australian captain Pat Cummins. Alongside Mohammad Shami, Cummins brings unmatched experience and raw speed to SRH’s squad.
6. Mayank Yadav (Lucknow Super Giants)
Lucknow Super Giants retained young speedster Mayank Yadav for Rs 11 crore. His express pace and ability to generate bounce make him a key asset for LSG in IPL 2025.
7. Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals)
Delhi Capitals secured Mitchell Starc for Rs 11.75 crore, marking his much-anticipated IPL return. The left-arm quick is a proven match-winner with lethal in-swinging yorkers.
8. Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)
Bought for Rs 12.5 crore, Jofra Archer’s extreme pace and accuracy make him a nightmare for batters. If fully fit, he will be RR’s main strike bowler in IPL 2025.
9. Umran Malik (Kolkata Knight Riders)
KKR has entrusted young Indian speedster Umran Malik to spearhead their attack. Known for clocking speeds above 150 kmph, his raw pace can turn matches in KKR’s favor.
10. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
RCB acquired Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 crore, adding much-needed experience to their bowling unit. His swing bowling and consistency will be crucial in RCB’s bid for their first IPL title.
Trending Photos