IPL 2025 Final: PBKS Predicted Playing XI Against RCB - Josh Inglish, Shreyas Iyer Key Players For Punjab Kings - Check In Pics
Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, Tuesday. With an eye on their first IPL title, PBKS will likely play the same team that played against Mumbai and will not try to change their winning combination in the finals.
Here's PBKS predicted Playing XI for IPL 2025 final against RCB:
Priyansh Arya - The Aggressive Opener
The young and fearless Priyansh Arya has shown promise with his aggressive batting at the top. Known for his attacking intent in the powerplay, Arya can provide PBKS with a flying start, especially against pace-heavy bowling attacks.
Prabhsimran Singh - Explosive Stroke-Maker
Prabhsimran brings flair and innovation to the top order. A naturally aggressive batter, he complements Arya well and has the ability to dominate spinners and pacers alike. His role will be crucial in setting the tone in the powerplay overs.
Josh Inglis - The Stabilizer & Wicketkeeper
Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis adds balance to the PBKS lineup. With his calm presence and ability to accelerate in the middle overs, Inglis can both anchor the innings and finish strong when needed. His experience also helps behind the stumps.
Shreyas Iyer - The Captain & Backbone
Skipper Shreyas Iyer provides stability and leadership in the middle order. Having led multiple franchises to the finals, including KKR’s 2024 title win, Iyer’s ability to guide the chase or steady the innings under pressure is a major asset for PBKS.
Nehal Wadhera - The Versatile Middle-Order Batter
Nehal Wadhera is a dependable option in the middle order. He has shown the ability to build partnerships and rotate strike efficiently. His temperament and technique make him vital during middle overs or in tricky chases.
Shashank Singh - PBKS’ Surprise Package
Shashank has been one of the biggest surprises this season, playing impactful cameos when it mattered the most. Known for his clean hitting and fearless approach, he can take on bowlers at any stage and change the momentum quickly.
Marcus Stoinis - The Powerhouse All-Rounder
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis adds depth with both bat and ball. Capable of clearing the ropes effortlessly, Stoinis is a dangerous finisher. With the ball, his medium pace provides useful breakthroughs and control in the middle overs.
Kyle Jamieson - The Tall Enforcer
New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson uses his height and bounce effectively. He can extract life even from slow pitches and bowl in crucial phases, especially during the powerplay and death overs. His lower-order hitting is a bonus.
Azmatullah Omarzai - Afghanistan’s Rising Star
Omarzai brings versatility to the side. His all-round skills allow PBKS to play with balance. With a knack for picking key wickets and scoring valuable lower-order runs, Omarzai is a key utility player in this line-up.
Yuzvendra Chahal - Spin Wizard
Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the key spin weapon for PBKS. With his guile, flight, and ability to pick wickets in the middle overs, Chahal will play a huge role in controlling the game and breaking important partnerships.
Arshdeep Singh – Death Overs Specialist
The left-arm pacer continues to impress with his consistency, especially in the death overs. Arshdeep’s yorkers and slower deliveries make him a go-to bowler in high-pressure moments. His calmness under fire is a big asset.
Vijaykumar Vyshak - The X-Factor Quick
Vyshak offers pace and aggression. While he might be the 12th man or an impact sub depending on the pitch, his ability to pick up quick wickets makes him a handy bowling option for PBKS if conditions favour seam.
