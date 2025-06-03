Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2910499https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-final-pbks-predicted-playing-xi-against-rcb-josh-inglish-shreyas-iyer-key-players-for-punjab-kings-check-in-pics-2910499
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Final: PBKS Predicted Playing XI Against RCB - Josh Inglish, Shreyas Iyer Key Players For Punjab Kings - Check In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Final: PBKS Predicted Playing XI Against RCB - Josh Inglish, Shreyas Iyer Key Players For Punjab Kings - Check In Pics

Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)  in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, Tuesday. With an eye on their first IPL title, PBKS will likely play the same team that played against Mumbai and will not try to change their winning combination in the finals. 

Here's PBKS predicted Playing XI for IPL 2025 final against RCB:

Updated:Jun 03, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Priyansh Arya - The Aggressive Opener

1/12
Priyansh Arya - The Aggressive Opener

The young and fearless Priyansh Arya has shown promise with his aggressive batting at the top. Known for his attacking intent in the powerplay, Arya can provide PBKS with a flying start, especially against pace-heavy bowling attacks.

Follow Us

Prabhsimran Singh - Explosive Stroke-Maker

2/12
Prabhsimran Singh - Explosive Stroke-Maker

Prabhsimran brings flair and innovation to the top order. A naturally aggressive batter, he complements Arya well and has the ability to dominate spinners and pacers alike. His role will be crucial in setting the tone in the powerplay overs.

Follow Us

Josh Inglis - The Stabilizer & Wicketkeeper

3/12
Josh Inglis - The Stabilizer & Wicketkeeper

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis adds balance to the PBKS lineup. With his calm presence and ability to accelerate in the middle overs, Inglis can both anchor the innings and finish strong when needed. His experience also helps behind the stumps.

Follow Us

Shreyas Iyer - The Captain & Backbone

4/12
Shreyas Iyer - The Captain & Backbone

Skipper Shreyas Iyer provides stability and leadership in the middle order. Having led multiple franchises to the finals, including KKR’s 2024 title win, Iyer’s ability to guide the chase or steady the innings under pressure is a major asset for PBKS.

Follow Us

Nehal Wadhera - The Versatile Middle-Order Batter

5/12
Nehal Wadhera - The Versatile Middle-Order Batter

Nehal Wadhera is a dependable option in the middle order. He has shown the ability to build partnerships and rotate strike efficiently. His temperament and technique make him vital during middle overs or in tricky chases.

Follow Us

Shashank Singh - PBKS’ Surprise Package

6/12
Shashank Singh - PBKS’ Surprise Package

Shashank has been one of the biggest surprises this season, playing impactful cameos when it mattered the most. Known for his clean hitting and fearless approach, he can take on bowlers at any stage and change the momentum quickly.

Follow Us

Marcus Stoinis - The Powerhouse All-Rounder

7/12
Marcus Stoinis - The Powerhouse All-Rounder

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis adds depth with both bat and ball. Capable of clearing the ropes effortlessly, Stoinis is a dangerous finisher. With the ball, his medium pace provides useful breakthroughs and control in the middle overs.

Follow Us

Kyle Jamieson - The Tall Enforcer

8/12
Kyle Jamieson - The Tall Enforcer

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson uses his height and bounce effectively. He can extract life even from slow pitches and bowl in crucial phases, especially during the powerplay and death overs. His lower-order hitting is a bonus.

Follow Us

Azmatullah Omarzai - Afghanistan’s Rising Star

9/12
Azmatullah Omarzai - Afghanistan’s Rising Star

Omarzai brings versatility to the side. His all-round skills allow PBKS to play with balance. With a knack for picking key wickets and scoring valuable lower-order runs, Omarzai is a key utility player in this line-up.

Follow Us

Yuzvendra Chahal - Spin Wizard

10/12
Yuzvendra Chahal - Spin Wizard

Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the key spin weapon for PBKS. With his guile, flight, and ability to pick wickets in the middle overs, Chahal will play a huge role in controlling the game and breaking important partnerships.

Follow Us

Arshdeep Singh – Death Overs Specialist

11/12
Arshdeep Singh – Death Overs Specialist

The left-arm pacer continues to impress with his consistency, especially in the death overs. Arshdeep’s yorkers and slower deliveries make him a go-to bowler in high-pressure moments. His calmness under fire is a big asset.

Follow Us

Vijaykumar Vyshak - The X-Factor Quick

12/12
Vijaykumar Vyshak - The X-Factor Quick

Vyshak offers pace and aggression. While he might be the 12th man or an impact sub depending on the pitch, his ability to pick up quick wickets makes him a handy bowling option for PBKS if conditions favour seam.

Follow Us
IPL 2025 finalPunjab Kings Playing XIPBKS vs RCBShreyas IyerVirat KohliIPL Final 2025punjab kings vs royal challengers bengaluruIPL 2025IPL Final Predicted XIPriyansh AryaJosh InglisMarcus StoinisYuzvendra ChahalKyle JamiesonArshdeep SinghVijaykumar VyshakNehal WadheraShashank SinghAzmatullah OmarzaiPBKS squadIPL 2025 Final PreviewIPL 2025 AhmedabadNarendra Modi Stadium Finalcricket newsIPL Fantasy Picks
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
World's Youngest Female CA
Meet World's Youngest Female CA, Became Chartered Accountant At 15; Her Name Is In Guinness Book, She Is From…
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs PBKS Clash? All You Need To Know - In Pics
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope June 04-10: Sudden Expenses May Come Up For Aries; Signs Of Biz Profit For Scorpio
camera icon7
title
Kamal Haasan
Meet 70-Year-Old Top Indian Actor Who Did Hollywood Legend Sylvester Stallone's Make-Up For Rambo 3, Today Charges Rs 100 To Rs 150 Cr Per Film
camera icon18
title
IPL 2025
IPL Winners List (2008–2024): From Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni's CSK To Shreyas Iyer's KKR & Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK