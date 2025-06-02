IPL 2025 Final: RCB's Predicted Playing XI Against Punjab Kings - Liam Livingstone OUT, Tim David IN; Virat Kohli As Opener; Rajat Patidar To Bat At...
Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3, Tuesday. With an eye on their first IPL title, RCB are likely to make few changes in their playing XI against PBKS due to injuries and different reasons.
Here's RCB predicted Playing XI for IPL 2025 final against PBKS:
1. Virat Kohli (Opener)
Virat Kohli is all set to open the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. He will look to play a memorable knock for RCB on the big occasion.
2. Phil Salt (Opener)
Once again, Phil Salt will partner Virat Kohli at the top for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He will look to continue his aggressive batting when RCB face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final match in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
3. Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal is likely to bat at No. 3 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
4. Rajat Patidar (Captain)
Rajat Patidar will lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. He will look to turn things around after failing to score consistently in the second half of the tournament.
5. Jitesh Sharma
India wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma, who has played some crucial knocks in this season, is set to bat lower down the order for RCB in IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
6. Tim David
RCB might replace England all-rounder Liam Livingstone with Australian lower middle-order batter Tim David if he is fit and available for the IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). David suffered an injury during RCB’s 13th league match played against SRH and since then he has been out of action. Notably, he has played a few match winning knocks for RCB in the tournament.
7. Romario Shepherd
Romario Shepherd, who is known for his power hitting is set to play finisher role for RCB in IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
8. Krunal Pandya
Star all-rounder Krunal Pandya will give that perfect balance to RCB with both bat and ball in IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be crucial for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, especially with the new ball in the powerplay.
10. Yash Dayal
Yash Dayal has been the all-phase bowler for RCB in this IPL season and his overs will be important for Bengaluru in IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
11. Josh Hazlewood
RCB have relied heavily on Josh Hazlewood's experience in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The veteran Australian pacer is set to play a key role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
12. Impact Player RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are likely to use Suyash Sharma as their Impact Player in the IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
