6 / 12

RCB might replace England all-rounder Liam Livingstone with Australian lower middle-order batter Tim David if he is fit and available for the IPL 2025 final match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). David suffered an injury during RCB’s 13th league match played against SRH and since then he has been out of action. Notably, he has played a few match winning knocks for RCB in the tournament.