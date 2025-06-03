Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2910365https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-final-what-happens-if-rain-washes-out-rcb-vs-pbks-clash-all-you-need-to-know-in-pics-2910365
NewsPhotosIPL 2025 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs PBKS Clash? All You Need To Know - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs PBKS Clash? All You Need To Know - In Pics

The IPL 2025 final features Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, both aiming for their maiden title. Virat Kohli’s potential last match for RCB adds emotional weight, while weather in Ahmedabad poses a major threat with rain predicted. If the final is washed out on both match and reserve days, PBKS will be declared champions due to their higher league-stage finish. The head-to-head record is tied 18-18, making the contest unpredictable. With a record-breaking crowd expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium, this highly anticipated final promises high drama, historic stakes, and massive fan engagement across platforms and streaming services.

Updated:Jun 03, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
Follow Us

1. RCB and PBKS Battle for Their Maiden IPL Title in 2025 Final

1/20
1. RCB and PBKS Battle for Their Maiden IPL Title in 2025 Final

After 18 seasons of heartbreak, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings finally have a chance to lift their first-ever IPL trophy in a high-octane final in Ahmedabad.

Follow Us

2. Virat Kohli's Potential Farewell Match for RCB Raises Emotional Stakes

2/20
2. Virat Kohli's Potential Farewell Match for RCB Raises Emotional Stakes

With speculation about this being Virat Kohli’s last IPL game for RCB, fans worldwide are rallying to see him sign off with a long-awaited title win.

Follow Us

3. Punjab Kings Storm Into Final After Beating Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2

3/20
3. Punjab Kings Storm Into Final After Beating Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2

Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, PBKS put on a dominant display to knock out five-time champions Mumbai Indians, securing a spot in their first final since 2014.

Follow Us

4. Ahmedabad Weather Could Decide the Champion if Rain Disrupts Play

4/20
4. Ahmedabad Weather Could Decide the Champion if Rain Disrupts Play

The IPL 2025 final faces a 62% rain threat. If weather wipes out play on both June 3 and reserve day June 4, the team topping the points table — PBKS — will be crowned champions.

Follow Us

5. Controversial IPL Rule Could Rob RCB of Their Maiden Title

5/20
5. Controversial IPL Rule Could Rob RCB of Their Maiden Title

According to IPL rules, if the final is washed out entirely, the team finishing higher in the league stage wins — a clause now trending as a major debate point in cricket forums.

Follow Us

6. IPL Final Reserve Day Rule Explained: What Happens If It Rains on June 3

6/20
6. IPL Final Reserve Day Rule Explained: What Happens If It Rains on June 3

If rain disrupts play on Tuesday, 120 minutes of extra time are available. If no result is possible even on June 4, PBKS will be declared winners due to their superior net run rate.

Follow Us

7. Head-to-Head Record Tied: RCB and PBKS Both Have 18 Wins

7/20
7. Head-to-Head Record Tied: RCB and PBKS Both Have 18 Wins

The historic rivalry stands evenly poised at 18-18 in 36 matches, adding to the unpredictability of this IPL 2025 final clash.

Follow Us

8. Record-Breaking Crowd Expected at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

8/20
8. Record-Breaking Crowd Expected at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Expect over 100,000 fans at the world's largest cricket stadium, many donning the No. 18 jersey to support Virat Kohli and RCB’s title quest.

Follow Us

9. Match Start Time and Where to Watch the IPL 2025 Final Live

9/20
9. Match Start Time and Where to Watch the IPL 2025 Final Live

The final begins at 7:30 PM IST. Watch live on Star Sports, or stream on JioCinema and Hotstar. Follow real-time scores and updates on TimesofIndia.com.

Follow Us

10. Why IPL 2025 Final is the Most Anticipated Clash in Years

10/20
10. Why IPL 2025 Final is the Most Anticipated Clash in Years

With two fan-favorite franchises, unpredictable weather, star players, and history at stake, the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is already being called the biggest IPL finale yet.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 final rain rulewhat happens if IPL final is washed outIPL 2025 final reserve dayIPL rain rule explainedIPL final rain impactRCB vs PBKS final rain updateIPL 2025 final weather forecastwho wins IPL final if it rainsIPL final rain delay ruleIPL 2025 final rain chancesPBKS to win IPL if final is washed outIPL final washout scenarioIPL final rain controversyIPL 2025 rules for rain-affected matchIPL 2025 final Ahmedabad weatherhow IPL winner is decided if final is abandonedIPL 2025 rain policyIPL rain rules todayIPL final rain impact on trophyIPL final weather newsIPL 2025 final outcome if rained outdoes IPL final have reserve dayRCB IPL final rain threatrain rules in IPL finalsIPL final rainout regulationsIPL 2025 title decision in rainwho will win IPL if final is cancelledIPL final rain clauseIPL 2025 final news updateIPL 2025 final latest rain news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
World's Youngest Female CA
Meet World's Youngest Female CA, Became Chartered Accountant At 15; Her Name Is In Guinness Book, She Is From…
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs PBKS Clash? All You Need To Know - In Pics
camera icon12
title
Weekly finance horoscope
Weekly Finance Horoscope June 04-10: Sudden Expenses May Come Up For Aries; Signs Of Biz Profit For Scorpio
camera icon7
title
Kamal Haasan
Meet 70-Year-Old Top Indian Actor Who Did Hollywood Legend Sylvester Stallone's Make-Up For Rambo 3, Today Charges Rs 100 To Rs 150 Cr Per Film
camera icon18
title
IPL 2025
IPL Winners List (2008–2024): From Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals, MS Dhoni's CSK To Shreyas Iyer's KKR & Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK