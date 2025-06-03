IPL 2025 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs PBKS Clash? All You Need To Know - In Pics
The IPL 2025 final features Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, both aiming for their maiden title. Virat Kohli’s potential last match for RCB adds emotional weight, while weather in Ahmedabad poses a major threat with rain predicted. If the final is washed out on both match and reserve days, PBKS will be declared champions due to their higher league-stage finish. The head-to-head record is tied 18-18, making the contest unpredictable. With a record-breaking crowd expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium, this highly anticipated final promises high drama, historic stakes, and massive fan engagement across platforms and streaming services.
1. RCB and PBKS Battle for Their Maiden IPL Title in 2025 Final
After 18 seasons of heartbreak, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings finally have a chance to lift their first-ever IPL trophy in a high-octane final in Ahmedabad.
2. Virat Kohli's Potential Farewell Match for RCB Raises Emotional Stakes
With speculation about this being Virat Kohli’s last IPL game for RCB, fans worldwide are rallying to see him sign off with a long-awaited title win.
3. Punjab Kings Storm Into Final After Beating Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2
Led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, PBKS put on a dominant display to knock out five-time champions Mumbai Indians, securing a spot in their first final since 2014.
4. Ahmedabad Weather Could Decide the Champion if Rain Disrupts Play
The IPL 2025 final faces a 62% rain threat. If weather wipes out play on both June 3 and reserve day June 4, the team topping the points table — PBKS — will be crowned champions.
5. Controversial IPL Rule Could Rob RCB of Their Maiden Title
According to IPL rules, if the final is washed out entirely, the team finishing higher in the league stage wins — a clause now trending as a major debate point in cricket forums.
6. IPL Final Reserve Day Rule Explained: What Happens If It Rains on June 3
If rain disrupts play on Tuesday, 120 minutes of extra time are available. If no result is possible even on June 4, PBKS will be declared winners due to their superior net run rate.
7. Head-to-Head Record Tied: RCB and PBKS Both Have 18 Wins
The historic rivalry stands evenly poised at 18-18 in 36 matches, adding to the unpredictability of this IPL 2025 final clash.
8. Record-Breaking Crowd Expected at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Expect over 100,000 fans at the world's largest cricket stadium, many donning the No. 18 jersey to support Virat Kohli and RCB’s title quest.
9. Match Start Time and Where to Watch the IPL 2025 Final Live
The final begins at 7:30 PM IST. Watch live on Star Sports, or stream on JioCinema and Hotstar. Follow real-time scores and updates on TimesofIndia.com.
10. Why IPL 2025 Final is the Most Anticipated Clash in Years
With two fan-favorite franchises, unpredictable weather, star players, and history at stake, the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is already being called the biggest IPL finale yet.
