IPL 2025 Final: What Happens If Rain Washes Out RCB vs PBKS Clash? All You Need To Know - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2910352

The IPL 2025 final features Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, both aiming for their maiden title. Virat Kohli’s potential last match for RCB adds emotional weight, while weather in Ahmedabad poses a major threat with rain predicted. If the final is washed out on both match and reserve days, PBKS will be declared champions due to their higher league-stage finish. The head-to-head record is tied 18-18, making the contest unpredictable. With a record-breaking crowd expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium, this highly anticipated final promises high drama, historic stakes, and massive fan engagement across platforms and streaming services.