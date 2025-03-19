IPL 2025: 10 Unbreakable IPL Records - In Pics

photoDetails

Indian Premier League (IPL) is a spectacle of cricketing excellence, where legends are made and records are shattered. Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has seen incredible feats of skill, power, and determination. However, among the countless records set in the league’s history, some stand as towering milestones that seem almost impossible to break. These records define the IPL’s legacy, showcasing moments of brilliance that continue to captivate fans across the globe. From jaw-dropping centuries to unbelievable bowling spells, these achievements are etched in cricket folklore. While T20 cricket is known for its unpredictability, the sheer magnitude of these records makes them almost untouchable. Whether it's Virat Kohli’s unparalleled batting season, Chris Gayle’s brutal hitting, or Amit Mishra’s mastery with the ball, these moments symbolize the pinnacle of cricketing greatness. As the IPL continues to evolve, new stars will emerge, but these records may just stand the test of time. Let’s take a deep dive into the top 10 unbreakable IPL records that have become legendary in the world of cricket.