IPL 2025: 10 Unbreakable IPL Records - In Pics
Indian Premier League (IPL) is a spectacle of cricketing excellence, where legends are made and records are shattered. Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has seen incredible feats of skill, power, and determination. However, among the countless records set in the league’s history, some stand as towering milestones that seem almost impossible to break. These records define the IPL’s legacy, showcasing moments of brilliance that continue to captivate fans across the globe. From jaw-dropping centuries to unbelievable bowling spells, these achievements are etched in cricket folklore. While T20 cricket is known for its unpredictability, the sheer magnitude of these records makes them almost untouchable. Whether it's Virat Kohli’s unparalleled batting season, Chris Gayle’s brutal hitting, or Amit Mishra’s mastery with the ball, these moments symbolize the pinnacle of cricketing greatness. As the IPL continues to evolve, new stars will emerge, but these records may just stand the test of time. Let’s take a deep dive into the top 10 unbreakable IPL records that have become legendary in the world of cricket.
1. Virat Kohli's 973 Runs in a Single Season (2016)
Virat Kohli's 2016 IPL season was nothing short of a fairytale. Amassing 973 runs with four centuries, he set a benchmark that seems nearly impossible to surpass. The record showcases Kohli’s sheer dominance and consistency.
2. Kolkata Knight Riders’ 10-Match Winning Streak (2014-2015)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scripted history with 10 consecutive wins across the 2014 and 2015 IPL seasons. This dominant streak played a crucial role in their title triumph and remains the longest in IPL history.
3. Chris Gayle's Fastest Century in Just 30 Balls (2013)
The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle rewrote record books with his 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Pune Warriors in 2013. His destructive 175-run knock remains the highest individual score in IPL.
4. Alzarri Joseph’s Dream IPL Debut – 6 Wickets for 12 Runs (2019)
Mumbai Indians' pacer Alzarri Joseph had a dream debut in IPL 2019, registering 6/12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His fiery spell shattered records and remains the best bowling figures on an IPL debut.
5. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fastest IPL Fifty in 13 Balls (2023)
Yashasvi Jaiswal stunned the cricketing world with an explosive 50 off just 13 balls in 2023, breaking the previous record. His fearless stroke play showcased the next generation of T20 cricket superstars.
6. Amit Mishra’s Three IPL Hat-Tricks
Amit Mishra holds the record for the most hat-tricks in IPL history, achieving the feat three times across different teams. His unmatched ability to turn matches with his leg-spin has made him a legend of the l
7. AB de Villiers’ Most Catches in a Single IPL Season (19)
AB de Villiers, known for his superhuman reflexes, holds the record for 19 catches in a single IPL season. His fielding brilliance contributed immensely to RCB’s campaigns over the years.
8. Chris Gayle’s 17 Sixes in One IPL Match (2013)
During his record-breaking 175-run innings in 2013, Chris Gayle launched 17 sixes, the most in a single IPL match. His power-hitting display remains unmatched in T20 history.
9. Most Runs in an IPL Over – 37 (Chris Gayle & Ravindra Jadeja)
Chris Gayle (2011) and Ravindra Jadeja (2021) share the record for most runs in an over (37). These explosive batting displays showcased the game-changing nature of T20 cricket.
10. Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers’ Highest IPL Partnership (229 Runs)
Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers combined for an unforgettable 229-run stand against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Their effortless power-hitting left fans in awe and remains the highest partnership in IPL history.
