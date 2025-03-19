Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2873940https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-from-virat-kohlis-973-runs-season-to-chris-gayles-175-knock-10-unbreakable-ipl-records-2873940
NewsPhotosIPL 2025: 10 Unbreakable IPL Records - In Pics IPL 2025: 10 Unbreakable IPL Records - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025: 10 Unbreakable IPL Records - In Pics

Indian Premier League (IPL) is a spectacle of cricketing excellence, where legends are made and records are shattered. Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has seen incredible feats of skill, power, and determination. However, among the countless records set in the league’s history, some stand as towering milestones that seem almost impossible to break. These records define the IPL’s legacy, showcasing moments of brilliance that continue to captivate fans across the globe. From jaw-dropping centuries to unbelievable bowling spells, these achievements are etched in cricket folklore. While T20 cricket is known for its unpredictability, the sheer magnitude of these records makes them almost untouchable. Whether it's Virat Kohli’s unparalleled batting season, Chris Gayle’s brutal hitting, or Amit Mishra’s mastery with the ball, these moments symbolize the pinnacle of cricketing greatness. As the IPL continues to evolve, new stars will emerge, but these records may just stand the test of time. Let’s take a deep dive into the top 10 unbreakable IPL records that have become legendary in the world of cricket.

Updated:Mar 19, 2025, 02:41 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Virat Kohli's 973 Runs in a Single Season (2016)

1/11
1. Virat Kohli's 973 Runs in a Single Season (2016)

Virat Kohli's 2016 IPL season was nothing short of a fairytale. Amassing 973 runs with four centuries, he set a benchmark that seems nearly impossible to surpass. The record showcases Kohli’s sheer dominance and consistency.

Follow Us

2. Kolkata Knight Riders’ 10-Match Winning Streak (2014-2015)

2/11
2. Kolkata Knight Riders’ 10-Match Winning Streak (2014-2015)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scripted history with 10 consecutive wins across the 2014 and 2015 IPL seasons. This dominant streak played a crucial role in their title triumph and remains the longest in IPL history.

Follow Us

3. Chris Gayle's Fastest Century in Just 30 Balls (2013)

3/11
3. Chris Gayle's Fastest Century in Just 30 Balls (2013)

The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle rewrote record books with his 30-ball century for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Pune Warriors in 2013. His destructive 175-run knock remains the highest individual score in IPL.

Follow Us

4. Alzarri Joseph’s Dream IPL Debut – 6 Wickets for 12 Runs (2019)

4/11
4. Alzarri Joseph’s Dream IPL Debut – 6 Wickets for 12 Runs (2019)

Mumbai Indians' pacer Alzarri Joseph had a dream debut in IPL 2019, registering 6/12 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His fiery spell shattered records and remains the best bowling figures on an IPL debut.

Follow Us

5. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fastest IPL Fifty in 13 Balls (2023)

5/11
5. Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fastest IPL Fifty in 13 Balls (2023)

Yashasvi Jaiswal stunned the cricketing world with an explosive 50 off just 13 balls in 2023, breaking the previous record. His fearless stroke play showcased the next generation of T20 cricket superstars.

Follow Us

6. Amit Mishra’s Three IPL Hat-Tricks

6/11
6. Amit Mishra’s Three IPL Hat-Tricks

Amit Mishra holds the record for the most hat-tricks in IPL history, achieving the feat three times across different teams. His unmatched ability to turn matches with his leg-spin has made him a legend of the l

Follow Us

7. AB de Villiers’ Most Catches in a Single IPL Season (19)

7/11
7. AB de Villiers’ Most Catches in a Single IPL Season (19)

AB de Villiers, known for his superhuman reflexes, holds the record for 19 catches in a single IPL season. His fielding brilliance contributed immensely to RCB’s campaigns over the years.

Follow Us

8. Chris Gayle’s 17 Sixes in One IPL Match (2013)

8/11
8. Chris Gayle’s 17 Sixes in One IPL Match (2013)

During his record-breaking 175-run innings in 2013, Chris Gayle launched 17 sixes, the most in a single IPL match. His power-hitting display remains unmatched in T20 history.

Follow Us

9. Most Runs in an IPL Over – 37 (Chris Gayle & Ravindra Jadeja)

9/11
9. Most Runs in an IPL Over – 37 (Chris Gayle & Ravindra Jadeja)

Chris Gayle (2011) and Ravindra Jadeja (2021) share the record for most runs in an over (37). These explosive batting displays showcased the game-changing nature of T20 cricket.

 

Follow Us

10. Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers’ Highest IPL Partnership (229 Runs)

10/11
10. Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers’ Highest IPL Partnership (229 Runs)

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers combined for an unforgettable 229-run stand against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Their effortless power-hitting left fans in awe and remains the highest partnership in IPL history.

Follow Us

11/11
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL recordsUnbreakable IPL RecordsIPL all-time recordsVirat Kohli IPL recordshighest runs in IPL seasonIPL fastest centuryChris Gayle IPL recordsIPL most sixes in a matchIPL highest partnershipsAB de Villiers IPL recordsmost wickets in an IPL debutAlzarri Joseph IPLKolkata Knight Riders winning streakFastest Fifty In IPL HistoryYashasvi Jaiswal IPL recordmost hat-tricks in IPLAmit Mishra IPL hat-tricksmost catches in an IPL seasonIPL fielding recordsmost runs in an IPL overIPL highest individual scoreIPL legendary performancesbiggest IPL recordsIPL Batting RecordsIPL bowling recordsIPL history and statsIPL milestonesIPL best performancesmost dominant IPL seasonsCricket records IPL
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
MI
Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Miss Out; This Player To Lead MI: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against CSK
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 Injured Players
7 Overseas Players Who Will Play IPL 2025 After Missing Champions Trophy 2025 - Check-In Pics
camera icon7
title
Virginia Woolf
Exploring Virginia Woolf’s Greatest Works: 7 Books You Shouldn’t Miss
camera icon12
title
CSK
Ravindra Jadeja As Finisher, MS Dhoni To Bat At...: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Cold coffee flavors
7 Seasonal Sips: Cold Coffee Flavors For Every Time Of The Year
NEWS ON ONE CLICK