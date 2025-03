IPL 2025 Full Squads Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, RR, GT, LSG, DC, PBKS, SRH - In Pics

photoDetails

english

2871043

The IPL 2025 season is set to deliver thrilling cricketing action as all ten franchises have assembled their squads following the high-stakes mega auction. With record-breaking bids and strategic player acquisitions, teams have built formidable lineups featuring a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars. From CSK retaining its core to LSG making history with the most expensive IPL signing, this season promises intense rivalries and unforgettable moments. Here’s a complete breakdown of the full squads for all teams competing in IPL 2025.