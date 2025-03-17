IPL 2025 Highest Paid Indian Players For CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, DC, PBKS, RR, LSG, GT All Teams - Check In Pics
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction saw franchises investing heavily in top Indian talent. As teams gear up for the upcoming season, here’s a look at the highest-paid Indian players for each IPL team.
Abhishek Sharma: ₹14 Crore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
SRH made a significant investment in Abhishek Sharma at ₹14 crore. The young all-rounder has shown immense potential and will be a vital cog in Hyderabad’s lineup.
Virat Kohli: ₹21 Crore Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
RCB retained their talismanic leader Virat Kohli for ₹21 crore. The former captain’s star power and batting prowess make him a cornerstone of the Bangalore franchise.
Venkatesh Iyer: ₹23.75 Crore (KKR)
KKR shocked everyone by shelling out ₹23.75 crore for Venkatesh Iyer. The dynamic all-rounder is expected to be a key player for Kolkata with his explosive batting and bowling versatility.
Shubman Gill: ₹16.50 Crore Gujarat Titans (GT)
Shubman Gill, the stylish opener, was retained by Gujarat Titans for ₹16.50 crore. Gill’s prolific run-scoring ability has solidified his position as one of the league’s brightest stars.
Shreyas Iyer: ₹26.75 Crore Punjab Kings (PBKS)
Punjab Kings went all-in for Shreyas Iyer at ₹26.75 crore. The stylish batter is set to add depth and stability to the team’s middle order.
Sanju Samson: ₹18 Crore Rajasthan Royals (RR)
Sanju Samson continues to lead Rajasthan Royals, with the team valuing his skills and leadership at ₹18 crore. The wicketkeeper-batter remains a pivotal player for the Royals.
Ruturaj Gaikwad: ₹18 Crore Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
The reliable opener and current captain of CSK, Ruturaj Gaikwad, emerged as CSK’s costliest pick. Known for his consistent performances, Gaikwad will lead the yellow brigade in IPL 2025.
Rishabh Pant: ₹27 Crore (LSG)
Lucknow Super Giants made Rishabh Pant their most expensive Indian player at ₹27 crore. The wicketkeeper-batter brings unmatched aggression and leadership qualities to LSG’s squad.
Jasprit Bumrah: ₹18 Crore (Mumbai Indians)
Jasprit Bumrah, MI’s pace spearhead, retained his spot as the highest-paid Indian in the team with a ₹18 crore deal. Bumrah’s return from injury promises to be a game-changer for Mumbai.
Axar Patel: ₹16 Crore (Delhi Capitals)
Axar Patel, DC’s all-round dynamo, was retained for ₹16 crore. His utility with both bat and ball makes him an indispensable part of the Delhi lineup.
