IPL 2025: How Can Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Finish In Top 2 Of IPL Points Table?
Mumbai Indians have sealed a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs but are still in the race for a top-two finish, which would give them two chances to reach the final. To achieve this, MI must beat Punjab Kings convincingly, hope RCB and Gujarat Titans lose key matches, and rely on their superior Net Run Rate. Their final game against PBKS on May 26 is crucial. Despite their top-two chances being just 4.6%, MI’s recent form, led by Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, offers hope. The road is tough, but not impossible for the five-time champions.
1. MI Have Officially Qualified for IPL 2025 Playoffs
Mumbai Indians secured their 11th IPL playoffs qualification with a 59-run win over Delhi Capitals. Their current 16 points keep them in the race for a top-two finish, though just barely.
2. A Top-Two Finish Means a Shortcut to the IPL 2025 Final
The top two teams enter Qualifier 1, giving them two chances to reach the final. MI must leapfrog at least two of GT, RCB, or PBKS — a difficult but not impossible task.
3. MI’s Final Game vs PBKS is a Virtual Knockout for Top-Two Race
Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings on May 26 in Jaipur. A convincing win is essential to reach 18 points and keep their slim top-two hopes alive.
4. Net Run Rate Could Be MI’s Biggest Weapon
Despite sitting fourth, MI boasts the best Net Run Rate (+1.292) among the top four — a critical factor if multiple teams end up with 18 points.
5. MI Need RCB to Lose Both Remaining Matches
For MI to jump into second, RCB must lose both matches — vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (May 23) and Lucknow Super Giants (May 27). RCB’s fate directly influences MI’s chances.
6. Gujarat Titans Must Also Stumble in Final Games
GT, with 18 points and two matches left (vs LSG and CSK), must drop at least one game for MI to move into the top two. GT’s loss is MI’s gain.
7. Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Is a Double-Impact Game
PBKS are also on 17 points, meaning the May 26 match is a virtual eliminator for top-two ambitions. MI must win big to knock PBKS out of contention.
8. MI’s Qualification Is Secure, But Their Ranking Isn’t
While MI are guaranteed a playoff spot, their final standing will decide whether they play in Eliminator 1 or Qualifier 1. The stakes remain sky-high.
9. MI's Star Performers Have Peaked at the Right Time
Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 73* and Bumrah’s 3/12 vs DC show MI are hitting form at the right time — a major factor in their playoff momentum.
10. MI’s Path to Top Two Is Narrow — But Not Closed
Current top-two chances stand at just 4.6%, but IPL has seen crazier turnarounds. A dominant win plus favorable RCB and GT results could change the script dramatically.
