Mumbai Indians have sealed a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs but are still in the race for a top-two finish, which would give them two chances to reach the final. To achieve this, MI must beat Punjab Kings convincingly, hope RCB and Gujarat Titans lose key matches, and rely on their superior Net Run Rate. Their final game against PBKS on May 26 is crucial. Despite their top-two chances being just 4.6%, MI’s recent form, led by Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, offers hope. The road is tough, but not impossible for the five-time champions.