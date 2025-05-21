IPL 2025: How Can MS Dhoni's CSK Avoid 1st Ever Last Place Finish?
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a six-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR), placing them last in the IPL 2025 points table with just 6 points and a -1.030 NRR. RR’s 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with a brilliant 57, while Sanju Samson anchored the chase. Despite explosive knocks from Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Shivam Dube, CSK’s middle-order collapse continued. MS Dhoni’s slow 16 couldn’t provide a strong finish. With one game left against Gujarat Titans, CSK must win big to avoid their first-ever last-place finish in IPL history, while RR slightly improve their chances of avoiding the bottom spot.
1. Win Final Match vs Gujarat Titans
A win is non-negotiable. CSK must beat GT to reach 8 points, equal to Rajasthan Royals.
2. Overtake Rajasthan on Net Run Rate (NRR)
CSK’s NRR is -1.030; RR’s is -0.549. CSK need a dominant win — either by 60+ runs or chasing a target in under 14 overs.
3. Exploit Powerplay – Batting or Bowling
Start strong. Score quickly in the first 6 overs if batting first or take early wickets to dent GT’s momentum if bowling.
4. Finish Strong with the Ball
Death overs have hurt CSK this season. Tight bowling in the final 5 overs can limit GT’s total and boost NRR.
5. Promote In-Form Batters Up the Order
Let big hitters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube face more balls. CSK must maximize every over.
6. Back MS Dhoni to Deliver a Vintage Finish
Dhoni’s experience in pressure games could be vital — either steadying a chase or launching late-overs assault.
7. Use Match-Ups Wisely
Play tactically with bowlers like Theekshana or Santner against GT’s key right-handers. Exploit GT’s weaknesses.
8. Play Fearless, High-Risk Cricket
To improve NRR drastically, CSK must take calculated risks — aggressive batting, attacking fields, and bold bowling changes.
9. Bring in Impact Sub Strategically
Use the Impact Player rule smartly — for instance, an extra batter while chasing or a death bowler while defending.
10. Stay Focused on NRR Throughout
Don’t just aim to win — play with NRR in mind from ball one. Every over matters in this virtual playoff for 9th place.
