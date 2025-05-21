Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2903916https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-how-can-ms-dhonis-csk-avoid-1st-ever-last-place-finish-2903916
NewsPhotosIPL 2025: How Can MS Dhoni's CSK Avoid 1st Ever Last Place Finish?
photoDetails

IPL 2025: How Can MS Dhoni's CSK Avoid 1st Ever Last Place Finish?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a six-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR), placing them last in the IPL 2025 points table with just 6 points and a -1.030 NRR. RR’s 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with a brilliant 57, while Sanju Samson anchored the chase. Despite explosive knocks from Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Shivam Dube, CSK’s middle-order collapse continued. MS Dhoni’s slow 16 couldn’t provide a strong finish. With one game left against Gujarat Titans, CSK must win big to avoid their first-ever last-place finish in IPL history, while RR slightly improve their chances of avoiding the bottom spot.

Updated:May 21, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Win Final Match vs Gujarat Titans

1/20
1. Win Final Match vs Gujarat Titans

A win is non-negotiable. CSK must beat GT to reach 8 points, equal to Rajasthan Royals.

Follow Us

2. Overtake Rajasthan on Net Run Rate (NRR)

2/20
2. Overtake Rajasthan on Net Run Rate (NRR)

CSK’s NRR is -1.030; RR’s is -0.549. CSK need a dominant win — either by 60+ runs or chasing a target in under 14 overs.

Follow Us

3. Exploit Powerplay – Batting or Bowling

3/20
3. Exploit Powerplay – Batting or Bowling

Start strong. Score quickly in the first 6 overs if batting first or take early wickets to dent GT’s momentum if bowling.

Follow Us

4. Finish Strong with the Ball

4/20
4. Finish Strong with the Ball

Death overs have hurt CSK this season. Tight bowling in the final 5 overs can limit GT’s total and boost NRR.

Follow Us

5. Promote In-Form Batters Up the Order

5/20
5. Promote In-Form Batters Up the Order

Let big hitters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube face more balls. CSK must maximize every over.

Follow Us

6. Back MS Dhoni to Deliver a Vintage Finish

6/20
6. Back MS Dhoni to Deliver a Vintage Finish

Dhoni’s experience in pressure games could be vital — either steadying a chase or launching late-overs assault.

Follow Us

7. Use Match-Ups Wisely

7/20
7. Use Match-Ups Wisely

Play tactically with bowlers like Theekshana or Santner against GT’s key right-handers. Exploit GT’s weaknesses.

Follow Us

8. Play Fearless, High-Risk Cricket

8/20
8. Play Fearless, High-Risk Cricket

To improve NRR drastically, CSK must take calculated risks — aggressive batting, attacking fields, and bold bowling changes.

Follow Us

9. Bring in Impact Sub Strategically

9/20
9. Bring in Impact Sub Strategically

Use the Impact Player rule smartly — for instance, an extra batter while chasing or a death bowler while defending.

Follow Us

10. Stay Focused on NRR Throughout

10/20
10. Stay Focused on NRR Throughout

Don’t just aim to win — play with NRR in mind from ball one. Every over matters in this virtual playoff for 9th place.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
IPL 2025IPL 2025 points tableCSK vs RR highlightsCSK last place IPLChennai Super Kings IPL 2025IPL 2025 playoff racehow can CSK avoid last placeMS Dhoni last match 2025IPL 2025 match summaryRajasthan Royals vs CSK resultIPL 2025 top performersVaibhav Suryavanshi ipl 2025RR vs CSK player statsCSK batting collapse 2025Ayush Mhatre CSK inningsSanju Samson RR captaincyDewald Brevis IPL knockShivam Dube CSK scoreDhoni six vs RR 2025IPL 2025 youngest playerIPL 2025 final standingsCSK Gujarat Titans previewCSK must-win game 2025IPL 2025 eliminator raceCSK net run rate explainedRR season review IPL 2025IPL 2025 teen sensationIPL 2025 match analysisCSK batting strugglesIPL 2025 most promising playersIPL 2025 last match scenario
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Pakistan
Chabahar-Zahedan Railway Line Nears Completion: Another Strategic Shocker For Pakistan
camera icon7
title
Mystery death in bollywood
7 Indian Actresses Whose Tragic Deaths Shocked Fans!
camera icon7
title
IPL highest partnerships
7 Highest Partnership In IPL History: Sai Sudarshan & Shubman Gill Equals Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers Record - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
India
Foreign Travel: Worried About India’s Tensed Ties With These Nations? Check Out 6 Alternatives
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 top run scorers
From Sai Sudarshan To Abhishek Sharma: 10 Batters With Most Runs As An OPENER In IPL 2025 - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK