photoDetails

english

2903891

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a six-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR), placing them last in the IPL 2025 points table with just 6 points and a -1.030 NRR. RR’s 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi starred with a brilliant 57, while Sanju Samson anchored the chase. Despite explosive knocks from Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Shivam Dube, CSK’s middle-order collapse continued. MS Dhoni’s slow 16 couldn’t provide a strong finish. With one game left against Gujarat Titans, CSK must win big to avoid their first-ever last-place finish in IPL history, while RR slightly improve their chances of avoiding the bottom spot.