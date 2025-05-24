Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2905512https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-how-can-rcb-finish-in-top-2-explained-2905512
NewsPhotosIPL 2025: How Can RCB Finish In Top 2 - EXPLAINED
photoDetails

IPL 2025: How Can RCB Finish In Top 2 - EXPLAINED

Royal Challengers Benagluru lost the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad last night but there are still chances that they can finish in top 2, here’s how. 

 

Updated:May 24, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Follow Us

RCB IN IPL 2025

1/10
RCB IN IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had an impressive IPL 2025 season, gathering 17 points from 13 games. As they gear up for their final league match, there's still a mathematical possibility for them to finish in the top two of the points table, crucial for gaining two chances at making the final.

 

Follow Us

Current Standings Snapshot

2/10
Current Standings Snapshot

RCB currently sits in the top half of the IPL table with 17 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.255. They are closely competing with Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are also strong contenders for a top-two finish.

 

Follow Us

The Must-Win Final Match

3/10
The Must-Win Final Match

To stay in contention, RCB must win their final match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27. A victory will take them to 19 points, which is the minimum required to potentially break into the top two.

 

Follow Us

NRR Could Be the Tiebreaker

4/10
NRR Could Be the Tiebreaker

If RCB ties on points with teams like PBKS or GT, the net run rate will decide the ranking. RCB’s current NRR is decent, but not unbeatable. They will need a convincing win over LSG to boost their NRR further and secure the edge in case of a tie.

 

Follow Us

Gujarat Titans – Key Competitor

5/10
Gujarat Titans – Key Competitor

GT currently has 18 points. If they lose their final game against CSK, they will stay on 18, opening the door for RCB to leap ahead with a win. RCB fans will hope CSK can deliver that blow.

 

Follow Us

Punjab Kings – The NRR Challenge

6/10
Punjab Kings – The NRR Challenge

PBKS still have two games left and can reach a maximum of 21 points. However, even if they finish with 19 (same as RCB), their higher NRR (+0.389) makes them a strong threat. RCB must either surpass that NRR or hope PBKS loses at least one match.

 

Follow Us

What Happens If RCB Loses?

7/10
What Happens If RCB Loses?

If RCB loses their final match, they will end with 17 points, which may not be enough, let alone a top-two spot. This result would depend entirely on other teams’ performances and could push RCB to 3rd or 4th place.

 

Follow Us

Multiple Outcomes – RCB's Best Case

8/10
Multiple Outcomes – RCB's Best Case

RCB's best-case scenario:

Beat LSG to reach 19 points

GT loses to CSK (GT stays at 18)

PBKS loses one of their last two games or finishes below RCB in NRR

This sequence would put RCB in the top two comfortably.

Follow Us

Multiple Outcomes – RCB's Worst Case

9/10
Multiple Outcomes – RCB's Worst Case

RCB loses to LSG

GT and PBKS win all remaining games

CSK or another mid-table team improves NRR

In this case, RCB could be overtaken on both points and NRR, missing the playoffs or finishing outside the top two.

Follow Us

Final Thoughts

10/10
Final Thoughts

RCB's fate is partly in their hands and partly dependent on results elsewhere. A strong win over LSG is essential, but they’ll also need favorable outcomes from GT, PBKS, and CSK. Regardless, their resilience in the league has kept fans hopeful until the very end.

 

Follow Us
RCB top 2 finish IPL 2025RCB playoff chancesRoyal Challengers Bengaluru qualificationIPL 2025 points tableRCB vs LSG 2025how RCB can qualifyIPL 2025 scenariosRCB net run rateRCB vs PBKS GT CSKIPL 2025 top 2 teamsRCB Squad newsIPL 2025 qualification predictionRCB last match 2025IPL 2025 RCB Strategy
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Bioluminescence beach
Where The Sea Glows: Discover India’s Stunning Bioluminescent Beaches – Best Time To Visit And Tips
camera icon7
title
kheera raita
How To Use Kheera In Your Daily Routine – From Fresh Salads To Skincare
camera icon7
title
Mumbai Indians
Jonny Bairstow For Will Jacks, Tim Seifert For Jacob Bethell: List of Overseas Replacement Players For MI, RCB, GT, PBKS For IPL 2025 Playoffs - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes Looks: 7 Ethereal Looks Serves By The Homebound Actor
camera icon11
title
oldest languages in world
10 Oldest Languages In The World
NEWS ON ONE CLICK