IPL 2025: How Can RCB Finish In Top 2 - EXPLAINED
Royal Challengers Benagluru lost the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad last night but there are still chances that they can finish in top 2, here’s how.
RCB IN IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had an impressive IPL 2025 season, gathering 17 points from 13 games. As they gear up for their final league match, there's still a mathematical possibility for them to finish in the top two of the points table, crucial for gaining two chances at making the final.
Current Standings Snapshot
RCB currently sits in the top half of the IPL table with 17 points and a net run rate (NRR) of +0.255. They are closely competing with Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), who are also strong contenders for a top-two finish.
The Must-Win Final Match
To stay in contention, RCB must win their final match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27. A victory will take them to 19 points, which is the minimum required to potentially break into the top two.
NRR Could Be the Tiebreaker
If RCB ties on points with teams like PBKS or GT, the net run rate will decide the ranking. RCB’s current NRR is decent, but not unbeatable. They will need a convincing win over LSG to boost their NRR further and secure the edge in case of a tie.
Gujarat Titans – Key Competitor
GT currently has 18 points. If they lose their final game against CSK, they will stay on 18, opening the door for RCB to leap ahead with a win. RCB fans will hope CSK can deliver that blow.
Punjab Kings – The NRR Challenge
PBKS still have two games left and can reach a maximum of 21 points. However, even if they finish with 19 (same as RCB), their higher NRR (+0.389) makes them a strong threat. RCB must either surpass that NRR or hope PBKS loses at least one match.
What Happens If RCB Loses?
If RCB loses their final match, they will end with 17 points, which may not be enough, let alone a top-two spot. This result would depend entirely on other teams’ performances and could push RCB to 3rd or 4th place.
Multiple Outcomes – RCB's Best Case
RCB's best-case scenario:
Beat LSG to reach 19 points
GT loses to CSK (GT stays at 18)
PBKS loses one of their last two games or finishes below RCB in NRR
This sequence would put RCB in the top two comfortably.
Multiple Outcomes – RCB's Worst Case
RCB loses to LSG
GT and PBKS win all remaining games
CSK or another mid-table team improves NRR
In this case, RCB could be overtaken on both points and NRR, missing the playoffs or finishing outside the top two.
Final Thoughts
RCB's fate is partly in their hands and partly dependent on results elsewhere. A strong win over LSG is essential, but they’ll also need favorable outcomes from GT, PBKS, and CSK. Regardless, their resilience in the league has kept fans hopeful until the very end.
Trending Photos