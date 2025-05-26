Advertisement
IPL 2025: How Can RCB,MI, PBKS, GT Qualify For Top 2? All Qualification Scenarios Explained

As the league stage of IPL 2025 nears its end, the race for the top two playoff spots is heating up. With a tight points table, four teams Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT) are still mathematically in the race to finish in the top two, though their paths vary in complexity. Scroll down to know top 2 qualification scenarios for all 4 teams. 

Updated:May 26, 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Playoffs Race Heating Up

1/10
Playoffs Race Heating Up

The 2025 Indian Premier League is climaxing, with the playoff race heating up. While four teams have secured their spots in the top four, the battle for the top two positions remains intense. These coveted spots offer two opportunities to reach the final, making them crucial in the playoff structure.

 

GT, RCB, PBKS & MI

2/10
GT, RCB, PBKS & MI

As the league phase draws close, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Mumbai Indians have confirmed playoff qualification. However, only two will earn the advantage of playing in Qualifier 1. This presentation breaks down the possible scenarios that could determine which teams finish in the top two.

 

Current Points Table

3/10
Current Points Table

Gujarat Titans lead the table with 18 points, followed closely by PBKS and RCB on 17, and MI on 16. With one match remaining for each team, multiple permutations can influence the final standings. Net Run Rate (NRR) will play a pivotal role in tie-break situations.

 

Gujarat Titans (GT)

4/10
Gujarat Titans (GT)

GT lost to CSK with a huge margin of 83 runs but can still qualify for the top two if RCB fails to win their final match. Their destiny is largely in their own hands.

 

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

5/10
Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS needs to defeat MI in their final match to have a shot at the top two. A win would take them to 19 points, but they must also hope that either RCB loses their last game. Their fate depends partly on other results.

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

6/10
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

RCB can reach 19 points by beating LSG. However, they will also need GT or PBKS to lose for a top-two berth. While RCB has built good momentum recently, they still rely on at least one favorable result elsewhere.

 

Mumbai Indians (MI)

7/10
Mumbai Indians (MI)

MI, despite being in fourth place, has the best Net Run Rate. A win against PBKS would put them at 18 points and they will qualify for the playoffs. MI could potentially leap into the top two thanks to their NRR advantage.

 

All 4 Teams Are In The Hunt For Top 2

8/10
All 4 Teams Are In The Hunt For Top 2

Each team's path is distinct: GT's path is not in their hands now, PBKS and RCB must win and hope others falter, and MI needs a win to qualify. The final league matches will be decisive in shaping the top two.

 

Net Run Rate Factor

9/10
Net Run Rate Factor

With close point tallies, NRR is the key differentiator. MI’s +1.292 NRR puts them ahead in tie situations, while GT, PBKS, and RCB have competitive but lower figures. A big win or loss in the final game can change standings dramatically.

 

Final League Matches

10/10
Final League Matches

The race for the top two is razor-tight, with multiple scenarios in play. GT can only rely on luck now, but PBKS, RCB, and MI all have viable paths. As the last round of matches unfolds, every run and wicket will count in determining who gains the upper hand heading into the playoffs.

 

7
NEWS ON ONE CLICK