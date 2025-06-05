Advertisement
NewsPhotosIPL 2025: How Did 10 Most Expensive Players Performed This IPL Season- From Shreyas Iyer To Rishabh Pant? Check In Pics
IPL 2025: How Did 10 Most Expensive Players Performed This IPL Season- From Shreyas Iyer To Rishabh Pant? Check In Pics

The IPL 2025 season witnessed not only electrifying performances on the field but also intense scrutiny on the league's most expensive players. Bought at staggering prices in the mega auction or retained with heavy salaries, these cricketers carried massive expectations. Some lived up to their hype, while others struggled under pressure.

Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
Rishabh Pant – ₹27 Cr (Lucknow Super Giants)

The costliest player of the season, Pant had a bad campaign. Though he had one explosive knock, inconsistency hurt his overall impact. His performance didn’t justify the massive price tag.

Runs: 269

Average: 24.45

Shreyas Iyer – ₹26.75 Cr (Punjab Kings)

Iyer emerged as one of the top batters of the season. He was instrumental in PBKS reaching the final, displaying consistency and leadership throughout. A solid investment for Punjab.

Runs: 604

Average: 50.33

Venkatesh Iyer – ₹23.75 Cr (KKR)

Venkatesh struggled for form this season and failed to anchor or accelerate the innings as expected. A disappointing return for the price paid.

Runs: 142

Average: 20.29

Arshdeep Singh – ₹18 Cr (Punjab Kings)

Arshdeep proved to be one of the top pacers of the tournament, picking up wickets at crucial stages. His death bowling was a key reason behind PBKS' strong campaign.

Wickets: 21

Average: 24.66

Yuzvendra Chahal – ₹18 Cr (Punjab Kings)

Chahal had a decent season with the ball. While not as lethal as in previous seasons, he played a supporting role in PBKS’s bowling unit.

Wickets: 16

Average: 26.87

Jos Buttler – ₹15.75 Cr (Gujarat Titans)

Buttler was back to his best this season. His explosive starts helped GT win key games. He was among the top five run-scorers of the season and worth every rupee.

Runs: 538

Average: 59.78

KL Rahul – ₹14 Cr (Delhi Capitals)

Rahul once again showcased his class with consistent performances. His calm approach at the top gave Delhi Capitals much-needed stability.

Runs: 539

Average: 53.90

Trent Boult – ₹12.5 Cr (Mumbai Indians)

Boult was outstanding with the new ball and at the death. One of the most reliable performers for MI this season.

Wickets: 22 

Average: 23.50

Jofra Archer – ₹12.5 Cr (Rajasthan Royals)

Injury concerns and lack of rhythm saw Archer underperform. RR would have hoped for more from their marquee pacer.

Wickets: 11

Average: 39.18

Josh Hazlewood – ₹12.5 Cr (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

Hazlewood played a crucial role in RCB’s historic title run. His spells in the powerplay and death overs turned games around. One of the best investments of the season.

Wickets: 22

Average: 17.54

