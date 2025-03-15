IPL 2025: Huge Setback For MI, RR, LSG As Suspense Continue Over Fitness Of Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan

4 / 8

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who underwent surgery for a right index finger fracture, has completed his recovery process and is likely to be released soon from NCA. According to a Cricbuzz report, Samson, who sustained during the home T20 series against England last month, has passed the fitness test for his batting but still needs to clear the NCA's scrutiny for his wicketkeeping. There may be some additional tests for his keeping in the next couple of days before the Samson receives full or partial clearance.