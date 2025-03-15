IPL 2025: Huge Setback For MI, RR, LSG As Suspense Continue Over Fitness Of Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan
The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will kick off on March 22, when defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, many star performers like Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Mayank Yadav and others are still in the National Cricket Academy/Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru to sort out their fitness and injury issues ahead of the 18th season of the league.
Here's the latest update on fitness of Bumrah, Samson, Mayank and others ahead of IPL 2025:
1. Jasprit Bumrah To Miss Start Of IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the initial rounds of the IPL 2025 matches for Mumbai Indians as the star pacer is still recovering from the lower back injury that rendered him out of action since January. Bumrah suffered the injury during the second day of the Sydney Test during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier in January and has been sidelined ever since. He also missed India's victorious Champions Trophy campaign.
When Will Bumrah Join Mumbai Indians Camp?
Jasprit Bumrah is currently undergoing rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy/Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. According to a Cricbuzz report, outgoing BCCI Sports Science chief Nitin Patel is personally monitoring the pacer, who is dealing with stress on his back, an ailment for which he underwent surgery in early 2023. The report added that Bumrah is likely to be cleared by the end of the month, although it remains uncertain when exactly he will be able to don the Mumbai Indians colors for IPL 2025.
Other MI Pacers Need To Step Up In Bumrah's Absence
The possible unavailability of Jasprit Bumrah for the start of IPL 2025 is a huge blow to Mumbai Indians in their quest to regain the IPL title after finishing 10th on the points table last year. In Burmah's absence the Hardik Pandya-led side will have to rely massively on pacers Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch and Deepak Chahar to deliver till he returns. Hardik will also have to shoulder more bowling responsibilities in the absence of Bumrah.
2. Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, who underwent surgery for a right index finger fracture, has completed his recovery process and is likely to be released soon from NCA. According to a Cricbuzz report, Samson, who sustained during the home T20 series against England last month, has passed the fitness test for his batting but still needs to clear the NCA's scrutiny for his wicketkeeping. There may be some additional tests for his keeping in the next couple of days before the Samson receives full or partial clearance.
Dhruv Jurel To Keep Wickets For RR?
If NCA doesn't allow Sanju Samson to keep wickets then Dhruv Jurel can take up that role for Royals during the IPL 2025. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game in Hyderabad against SRH on March 23.
3. Mayank Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mayank Yadav is set to miss the first half of IPL 2025 due to an injury. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Mayank is recovering from a lumbar stress injury and he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
4. Avesh Khan
Another Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan is undergoing rehab for knee cartilages. As per Cricbuzz report, Avesh took injections for the problem after being referred to the NCA on the completion of Madhya Pradesh's last game (Ranji Trophy) against Kerala in January.
5. Mohsin Khan
LSG left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan is also at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. There isn't much clarity about his injury. He last featured in a domestic game on December 31, during a Vijay Hazare match between UP and Chandigarh and bowled only 5.5 overs in that game.
