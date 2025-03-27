Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2877910https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-ishan-kishans-girlfriend-all-about-srh-stars-rumored-romance-with-aditi-hundia-in-pics-2877910
NewsPhotosIPL 2025: Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend – All About SRH Star's Rumored Romance With Aditi Hundia - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025: Ishan Kishan's Girlfriend – All About SRH Star's Rumored Romance With Aditi Hundia - In Pics

Ishan Kishan, the explosive batsman for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), isn't just making headlines for his on-field performances—his personal life is equally intriguing. Fans are buzzing about his rumoured relationship with Aditi Hundia, a stunning model and former beauty queen. From her glamorous career to her unwavering support for Ishan, their love story has captured the curiosity of cricket and fashion enthusiasts alike. Let’s dive into the key takeaways about this power couple!

Updated:Mar 27, 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Who is Aditi Hundia? Meet Ishan Kishan’s Stunning Rumored Girlfriend

1/20
1. Who is Aditi Hundia? Meet Ishan Kishan’s Stunning Rumored Girlfriend

Aditi Hundia is a well-known model and social media influencer. She gained fame as a Femina Miss India 2017 finalist and later won the Miss Diva 2018 title, cementing her place in the fashion industry.

Follow Us

2. How Did Aditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan Meet?

2/20
2. How Did Aditi Hundia and Ishan Kishan Meet?

Though neither has publicly confirmed their relationship, sources suggest Aditi and Ishan crossed paths during their early career years. Their connection has only grown stronger over time, keeping fans intrigued.

Follow Us

3. Aditi Hundia’s IPL Connection: Her First Public Appearance Supporting Ishan

3/20
3. Aditi Hundia’s IPL Connection: Her First Public Appearance Supporting Ishan

Aditi was first spotted cheering for Ishan Kishan during the 2019 IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Since then, she has been a regular presence during his matches, fueling relationship rumors.

Follow Us

4. Inside Aditi Hundia’s Glamorous Career in Fashion and Beauty

4/20
4. Inside Aditi Hundia’s Glamorous Career in Fashion and Beauty

From modeling for top brands to gracing magazine covers, Aditi’s career is thriving. She frequently shares glamorous photoshoots on Instagram, amassing a huge fan following with her impeccable fashion sense.

Follow Us

5. Social Media Chemistry: Aditi and Ishan’s Online Interactions

5/20
5. Social Media Chemistry: Aditi and Ishan’s Online Interactions

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed the duo frequently engaging on Instagram through likes and comments. Their subtle online exchanges keep their rumored relationship in the spotlight, fueling speculation among followers.

Follow Us

6. Aditi Hundia’s Move to Mumbai: A Step Closer to Ishan Kishan?

6/20
6. Aditi Hundia’s Move to Mumbai: A Step Closer to Ishan Kishan?

Originally from Jaipur, Aditi has now relocated to Mumbai. While she cites career opportunities as the reason, fans believe her move signifies her growing bond with Ishan Kishan.

Follow Us

7. Aditi’s Constant Support During Ishan’s Career Ups and Downs

7/20
7. Aditi’s Constant Support During Ishan’s Career Ups and Downs

From IPL victories to career struggles, Aditi has been a pillar of support for Ishan. She has often shared cryptic yet motivating posts, leading fans to believe she plays a crucial role in his personal life.

Follow Us

8. The Power Couple of Cricket and Fashion: Ishan and Aditi’s Growing Influence

8/20
8. The Power Couple of Cricket and Fashion: Ishan and Aditi’s Growing Influence

While Ishan shines on the cricket field, Aditi dominates the fashion world. Their combined star power makes them one of the most talked-about rumored couples in Indian sports and entertainment.

Follow Us

9. Fan Frenzy: Why Aditi and Ishan’s Love Story Keeps Making Headlines

9/20
9. Fan Frenzy: Why Aditi and Ishan’s Love Story Keeps Making Headlines

Every new post or public appearance by Aditi adds fuel to the dating rumors. Cricket fans and Bollywood enthusiasts alike keep a close watch on this duo, making them a trending topic every IPL season.

 

Follow Us

10. Will Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia Make Their Relationship Official?

10/20
10. Will Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia Make Their Relationship Official?

Despite widespread speculation, the couple has maintained silence on their status. Whether they confirm their relationship or continue to keep fans guessing, their rumored love story remains one of IPL’s biggest off-field attractions.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
Ishan KishanAditi HundiaIshan Kishan girlfriendwho is Ishan Kishan datingIshan Kishan Aditi Hundia relationshipIshan Kishan love lifeIshan Kishan rumoured girlfriendAditi Hundia Ishan KishanIshan Kishan girlfriend photosIshan Kishan and Aditi Hundia latest newsIshan Kishan girlfriend nameIshan Kishan relationship statusAditi Hundia biographyAditi Hundia instagramAditi Hundia model careerIshan Kishan dating historyIshan Kishan IPL 2025Sunrisers Hyderabad Ishan KishanIshan Kishan batting highlightsAditi Hundia miss indiaAditi Hundia fashionIshan Kishan Aditi Hundia picsIshan Kishan IPL performanceIshan Kishan net worth 2025Ishan Kishan houseishan kishan car collectionIshan Kishan personal lifeAditi Hundia Mumbai relocationIshan Kishan girlfriend latest updatesIshan Kishan relationship rumoursAditi Hundia IPL matchesIshan Kishan Aditi Hundia unseen pics
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Best Web Series On Netflix
7 Must-Watch Web Series On Netflix You Can't Miss!
camera icon5
title
mobility
Pamban Bridge: PM Modi To Visit Tamil Nadu In April For Inauguration - Check Opening Date, Features, Other Details
camera icon7
title
Essential oils
7 Essential Oils That Will Transform Your Skin
camera icon6
title
Special FD
Last Chance! Special FDs From SBI, Indian Bank, HDFC – Get Up To 8.05% Interest
camera icon7
title
itr
Income Tax Return 2025: When Will ITR Filing Begin for AY 2025-26? Check Deadline Date And Types Of ITR Forms – How To File ITR Online
NEWS ON ONE CLICK