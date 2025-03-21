Advertisement
IPL 2025 Jerseys Of All 10 Teams - In Pics

Indian Premier League (IPL) isn’t just about thrilling cricketing action—it’s also a spectacle of style, swagger, and team pride. As the 18th edition kicks off, every franchise is looking to make a statement, not just on the field but with their jerseys too. From timeless classics to daring new designs, each team’s kit reflects their identity, history, and ambitions. We’ve ranked all 10 IPL 2025 jerseys from best to worst, so you can decide which team nailed it and which ones missed the mark.

Updated:Mar 21, 2025, 07:51 AM IST
1. Gujarat Titans – The Pinnacle of Elegance

1. Gujarat Titans – The Pinnacle of Elegance

Gujarat Titans continue their classy streak with a deep blue, nearly black jersey complemented by golden accents. This sophisticated yet simple design ensures they stand out in a sea of blue jerseys.

2. Chennai Super Kings – The Iconic Yellove Lives On

2. Chennai Super Kings – The Iconic Yellove Lives On

CSK’s signature yellow remains unchanged, featuring a striking camouflage patch inspired by MS Dhoni’s love for the armed forces. The roaring lion emblem adds an intimidating touch to this fan-favorite kit.

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – A Bold New Transition

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru – A Bold New Transition

RCB swaps last year’s look for a seamless transition from dark blue to red, complete with a subtle lion emblem. This modern and sleek design is sure to turn heads, even if they’re still chasing their first title.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders – Defending Champions in Style

4. Kolkata Knight Riders – Defending Champions in Style

KKR’s purple and gold jersey gets a celebratory golden emblem to honor their defending champion status. The triangle pattern adds a fresh touch, but an all-black kit would have been even better.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad – Fiery and Fearless

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad – Fiery and Fearless

The most distinct jersey in the league, SRH’s bold patterns embody their aggressive T20 approach. This high-contrast design might divide opinions, but it certainly makes a statement.

6. Rajasthan Royals – Sticking to Tradition

6. Rajasthan Royals – Sticking to Tradition

The Royals maintain their vibrant pink and blue look, paying homage to Rajasthan’s rich heritage. The bright fluorescent pink might not be for everyone, but it ensures they never blend into the background.

7. Mumbai Indians – A Classic Undone by Overdesign

7. Mumbai Indians – A Classic Undone by Overdesign

The blue-and-gold legacy remains intact, but the odd wave-like patterns feel unnecessary. While still recognizable, this year’s MI jersey doesn’t quite hit the mark like previous editions.

8. Lucknow Super Giants – Playing It Safe

8. Lucknow Super Giants – Playing It Safe

LSG introduces a geometric pattern that improves over last year’s look, but the generic blue lacks uniqueness. The design is decent, yet it feels uninspired compared to other franchises.

9. Delhi Capitals – Struggling for Identity

9. Delhi Capitals – Struggling for Identity

The red-and-blue combo lacks creativity, failing to establish a strong visual identity. Delhi needs a design refresh to reflect their growing ambitions on the field.

 

10. Punjab Kings – A Missed Opportunity

10. Punjab Kings – A Missed Opportunity

PBKS retains their over-the-top flame patterns, which feel dated compared to the sleeker designs of other teams. A return to their classic red-and-grey scheme would have been a smarter move.

