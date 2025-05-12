IPL 2025 Likely Changes After Resumption: Everything You Need to Know
BCCI plans to resume IPL 2025 from May 16, with the final likely on May 30. Here’s all you need to know about the changes after resumption.
IPL 2025 Set for Resumption Amid Tensions
The IPL is likely to resume from 16 May, pending government approval. The recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan has opened the door for the tournament’s return after a weeklong suspension.
Shift to Southern Venues
Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad have been shortlisted to host most of the remaining 17 matches. Dharamshala was ruled out due to security issues, and Kolkata is no longer set to host the final.
Revised Schedule Targets May-End Finish
The tournament is now expected to conclude before May 31, giving WTC final-bound players enough time to prepare. The tighter schedule may lead to reduced rest between matches.
Double-headers Likely to Meet Deadline
With only two weeks available to finish the league, the BCCI is expected to pack the schedule with additional double-headers to ensure that the season concludes on time.
Playoffs May Move to Mumbai or Ahmedabad
Mumbai and Ahmedabad are being considered as potential venues for the playoffs, depending on logistical feasibility and security conditions closer to the dates.
WTC Final Coordination
The BCCI aims to accommodate WTC-bound players by finishing the IPL early. Talks are ongoing with Cricket Australia and Cricket South Africa to extend overseas players’ stays if needed.
Foreign Players Begin Departures
Some overseas players and staff have already left India, while others were scheduled to depart soon. Teams are asked to recall their squads or seek quick replacements.
Punjab vs Delhi Game Unresolved
The halted Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match has not been accounted for in the standings. The BCCI prefers a replay, but Punjab may push to resume from the stoppage point
Operational & Broadcast Challenges
A compressed schedule will test logistics, travel, and broadcast planning. Quick adjustments are needed across all fronts to ensure smooth execution of the remaining matches
IPL 2025 – Adapting Under Pressure
Despite the disruption, IPL 2025 is set to resume in a modified format. The league's resilience and flexibility will be crucial in navigating the remaining fixtures successfully.
