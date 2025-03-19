Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2873916https://zeenews.india.com/photos/sports/ipl-2025-meet-lsg-all-rounder-shardul-thakurs-wife-mittali-parulkar-who-is-a-entrepreneur-and-model-in-pics-2873916
NewsPhotosIPL 2025: Meet LSG All-Rounder Shardul Thakur's Wife Mittali Parulkar, Who Is A Entrepreneur And Model - In Pics IPL 2025: Meet LSG All-Rounder Shardul Thakur's Wife Mittali Parulkar, Who Is A Entrepreneur And Model - In Pics
photoDetails

IPL 2025: Meet LSG All-Rounder Shardul Thakur's Wife Mittali Parulkar, Who Is A Entrepreneur And Model - In Pics

Shardul Thakur, the dynamic all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, has always been in the spotlight for his on-field performances. However, his personal life, especially his marriage to Mittali Parulkar, has also garnered significant public interest. Mittali is not just the wife of a celebrated cricketer but a successful entrepreneur in her own right. From her career journey to her personal life, here are ten key takeaways about Mittali Parulkar that every cricket fan should know.

Updated:Mar 19, 2025, 02:39 AM IST
Follow Us

1. Who is Mittali Parulkar?

1/20
1. Who is Mittali Parulkar?

Mittali Parulkar is an entrepreneur and model best known as the wife of Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur. She is the founder of ‘All The JAZZ - Luxury Bakes,’ a premium bakery brand.

Follow Us

2. Mittali Parulkar’s Age and Background

2/20
2. Mittali Parulkar’s Age and Background

Born on December 11, 1993, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Mittali is 30 years old. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Mithibai College, Mumbai, and has a background in corporate finance.

Follow Us

3. Career Shift: From Company Secretary to Entrepreneur

3/20
3. Career Shift: From Company Secretary to Entrepreneur

Before venturing into the baking industry, Mittali worked as a company secretary. Her passion for baking led her to establish her own luxury bakery business in 2020.

Follow Us

4. Mittali Parulkar’s Net Worth and Earnings

4/20
4. Mittali Parulkar’s Net Worth and Earnings

Her net worth is estimated between INR 3-4 crores. She earns an annual income of approximately INR 50 lakhs from her thriving bakery business.

Follow Us

5. Love Story: How She Met Shardul Thakur

5/20
5. Love Story: How She Met Shardul Thakur

Mittali and Shardul have known each other since their school days. Their long-term relationship culminated in a traditional Marathi wedding on February 27, 2023, in Karjat, Mumbai.

Follow Us

6. Mittali Parulkar’s Social Media Presence

6/20
6. Mittali Parulkar’s Social Media Presence

She has an active Instagram presence with over 46.2K followers (@mittaliparulkar_). Her feed showcases her personal life, business ventures, and behind-the-scenes bakery content.

Follow Us

7. Mittali Parulkar’s Business Success

7/20
7. Mittali Parulkar’s Business Success

Her startup, All The JAZZ, has received accolades, including the ‘Best Newcomer Bakery’ award at the Food Connoisseurs India Convention in 2023, cementing her reputation in the industry.

Follow Us

8. Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar’s Family Life

8/20
8. Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar’s Family Life

The couple currently does not have children. They are focused on their respective careers, with Shardul excelling in cricket and Mittali growing her business empire.

Follow Us

9. Mittali’s Support for Shardul Thakur’s Cricketing Career

9/20
9. Mittali’s Support for Shardul Thakur’s Cricketing Career

Despite staying away from the limelight, Mittali is often seen cheering for Shardul during IPL and international matches, showing unwavering support for her husband’s sporting career.

Follow Us

10. Mittali Parulkar’s Lifestyle and Future Goals

10/20
10. Mittali Parulkar’s Lifestyle and Future Goals

Apart from running a luxury bakery, Mittali enjoys traveling and experimenting with new culinary ideas. She aims to expand her business further, making All The JAZZ a household name in India’s bakery scene.

Follow Us

11/20
Follow Us

12/20
Follow Us

13/20
Follow Us

14/20
Follow Us

15/20
Follow Us

16/20
Follow Us

17/20
Follow Us

18/20
Follow Us

19/20
Follow Us

20/20
Follow Us
IPL 2025Shardul ThakurLSGShardul Thakur wifewho is Shardul Thakur’s wifeMittali Parulkar biographyMittali Parulkar Net WorthShardul Thakur marriageMittali Parulkar ageMittali Parulkar professionMittali Parulkar InstagramMittali Parulkar businessMittali Parulkar educationShardul Thakur familyShardul Thakur IPL 2024Chennai Super Kings players 2024Shardul Thakur wedding photosMittali Parulkar luxury bakeryAll The JAZZ bakeryMittali Parulkar entrepreneurShardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar love storyShardul Thakur wedding venueMittali Parulkar latest newswho is Shardul Thakur married toShardul Thakur personal lifeMittali Parulkar husbandMittali Parulkar birthdayShardul Thakur wedding dateMittali Parulkar success storyMittali Parulkar business net worthMittali Parulkar social mediaMittali Parulkar latest updatesShardul Thakur latest news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
MI
Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Miss Out; This Player To Lead MI: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against CSK
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 Injured Players
7 Overseas Players Who Will Play IPL 2025 After Missing Champions Trophy 2025 - Check-In Pics
camera icon7
title
Virginia Woolf
Exploring Virginia Woolf’s Greatest Works: 7 Books You Shouldn’t Miss
camera icon12
title
CSK
Ravindra Jadeja As Finisher, MS Dhoni To Bat At...: CSK's Predicted Playing XI For IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Cold coffee flavors
7 Seasonal Sips: Cold Coffee Flavors For Every Time Of The Year
NEWS ON ONE CLICK