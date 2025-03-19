IPL 2025: Meet LSG All-Rounder Shardul Thakur's Wife Mittali Parulkar, Who Is A Entrepreneur And Model - In Pics
Shardul Thakur, the dynamic all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, has always been in the spotlight for his on-field performances. However, his personal life, especially his marriage to Mittali Parulkar, has also garnered significant public interest. Mittali is not just the wife of a celebrated cricketer but a successful entrepreneur in her own right. From her career journey to her personal life, here are ten key takeaways about Mittali Parulkar that every cricket fan should know.
1. Who is Mittali Parulkar?
Mittali Parulkar is an entrepreneur and model best known as the wife of Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur. She is the founder of ‘All The JAZZ - Luxury Bakes,’ a premium bakery brand.
2. Mittali Parulkar’s Age and Background
Born on December 11, 1993, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Mittali is 30 years old. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Mithibai College, Mumbai, and has a background in corporate finance.
3. Career Shift: From Company Secretary to Entrepreneur
Before venturing into the baking industry, Mittali worked as a company secretary. Her passion for baking led her to establish her own luxury bakery business in 2020.
4. Mittali Parulkar’s Net Worth and Earnings
Her net worth is estimated between INR 3-4 crores. She earns an annual income of approximately INR 50 lakhs from her thriving bakery business.
5. Love Story: How She Met Shardul Thakur
Mittali and Shardul have known each other since their school days. Their long-term relationship culminated in a traditional Marathi wedding on February 27, 2023, in Karjat, Mumbai.
6. Mittali Parulkar’s Social Media Presence
She has an active Instagram presence with over 46.2K followers (@mittaliparulkar_). Her feed showcases her personal life, business ventures, and behind-the-scenes bakery content.
7. Mittali Parulkar’s Business Success
Her startup, All The JAZZ, has received accolades, including the ‘Best Newcomer Bakery’ award at the Food Connoisseurs India Convention in 2023, cementing her reputation in the industry.
8. Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar’s Family Life
The couple currently does not have children. They are focused on their respective careers, with Shardul excelling in cricket and Mittali growing her business empire.
9. Mittali’s Support for Shardul Thakur’s Cricketing Career
Despite staying away from the limelight, Mittali is often seen cheering for Shardul during IPL and international matches, showing unwavering support for her husband’s sporting career.
10. Mittali Parulkar’s Lifestyle and Future Goals
Apart from running a luxury bakery, Mittali enjoys traveling and experimenting with new culinary ideas. She aims to expand her business further, making All The JAZZ a household name in India’s bakery scene.
