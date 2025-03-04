IPL 2025: Meet The Captains Of All 10 Teams - In Pics
With IPL 2025 just around the corner, all eyes are on the captains leading their teams into battle. Leadership plays a pivotal role in shaping a franchise’s fortunes, and this season brings a mix of seasoned veterans, rising stars, and bold new choices. From strategic masterminds to aggressive game-changers, these skippers hold the key to their team’s success. Let’s dive into the captains of all 10 IPL franchises and what their leadership means for the upcoming season.
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (Chennai Super Kings) – A New Era of Consistency
Ruturaj Gaikwad continues his reign at Chennai Super Kings, carrying forward the MS Dhoni legacy. His composed batting and strategic mindset make him the ideal leader for CSK’s title ambitions.
2. Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) – The Future of Indian Cricket
Gujarat Titans have reaffirmed their faith in Shubman Gill, who led them to a strong campaign last season. His elegant stroke play and evolving captaincy skills make GT a formidable side.
3. Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians) – The Powerhouse Returns
After a dramatic switch from Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians, aiming to reclaim their IPL dominance. His aggressive mindset and finishing ability add a new dimension to MI’s strategy.
4. Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings) – The Game-Changer
Punjab Kings have entrusted Shreyas Iyer with leadership duties after moving on from Shikhar Dhawan. His ability to anchor innings and adapt under pressure will be crucial for PBKS’ playoff hopes.
5. Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) – The Fan-Favorite Skipper
Sanju Samson remains at the helm of Rajasthan Royals, bringing his explosive batting and fearless approach to the squad. With a strong core, RR aims to break their title drought under his leadership.
6. Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) – Aussie Firepower in Charge
World Cup-winning Australian skipper Pat Cummins retains his captaincy at Sunrisers Hyderabad. His tactical acumen and experience in high-pressure games will be key to SRH’s resurgence.
7. Rajat Patidar (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) – The Dark Horse Leader
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have made a bold move by appointing Rajat Patidar as captain over Virat Kohli. With proven domestic leadership, he aims to guide RCB towards their elusive IPL title.
8. Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders) – The Calm Amidst Chaos
Kolkata Knight Riders have handed the reins to veteran Ajinkya Rahane. His steady presence and leadership experience will be crucial in guiding KKR’s title defense.
9. Rishabh Pant (Lucknow Super Giants) – A Fiery Comeback
Rishabh Pant returns to IPL action as Lucknow Super Giants’ captain after a record Rs 27 crore signing. His aggressive batting and fearless attitude make LSG a serious contender.
10. TBA (Delhi Capitals) – The Last Piece of the Puzzle
Delhi Capitals are yet to announce their captain for IPL 2025, keeping fans eagerly waiting. With Rishabh Pant’s move to LSG, DC might surprise everyone with their leadership pick. However, KL Rahul is most-likely to be named the captain of the side.
