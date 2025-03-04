IPL 2025: Meet The Captains Of All 10 Teams - In Pics

photoDetails

With IPL 2025 just around the corner, all eyes are on the captains leading their teams into battle. Leadership plays a pivotal role in shaping a franchise’s fortunes, and this season brings a mix of seasoned veterans, rising stars, and bold new choices. From strategic masterminds to aggressive game-changers, these skippers hold the key to their team’s success. Let’s dive into the captains of all 10 IPL franchises and what their leadership means for the upcoming season.